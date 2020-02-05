Log in
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/05/2020 | 05:05am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
05.02.2020 / 11:02
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS PETROLUB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/gruppe/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/geschaeftsberichte-und-zwischenberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/publications/annual-report-and-interim-reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/gruppe/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/geschaeftsberichte-und-zwischenberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020
Address: https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/publications/annual-report-and-interim-reports/

05.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News DGAP News Service

968481  05.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=968481&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
