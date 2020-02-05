DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



05.02.2020 / 11:02

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 19, 2020

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2020

Address:

FUCHS PETROLUB SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 19, 2020Address: https://www.fuchs.com/gruppe/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/geschaeftsberichte-und-zwischenberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 19, 2020Address: https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/publications/annual-report-and-interim-reports/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 30, 2020Address: https://www.fuchs.com/gruppe/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/geschaeftsberichte-und-zwischenberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 30, 2020Address: https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/publications/annual-report-and-interim-reports/

05.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

