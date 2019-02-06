Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fuchs Petrolub SE    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE (FPE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FUCHS PETROLUB : announces changing of the guard of its Supervisory Board in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 04:00am EST

DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Personnel
FUCHS PETROLUB announces changing of the guard of its Supervisory Board in 2019

06.02.2019 / 09:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS PETROLUB announces changing of the guard of its Supervisory Board in 2019

As part of the long-term organization of the Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE Dr. Jürgen Hambrecht intends to resign from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, which he assumed in 2011, at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 7, 2019. The Supervisory Board will propose to the Shareholders' Meeting Dr. Kurt Bock, former CEO of BASF SE, to succeed Dr. Hambrecht in the Supervisory Board. If elected, the Supervisory Board intends to appoint Dr. Bock as Chairman.

At the upcoming elections of the Supervisory Board members in 2020, Dr. Erhard Schipporeit will retire from the Supervisory Board. Dr. Schipporeit has been a member of FUCHS PETROLUB's Supervisory Board as well as the Chairman of its Audit Committee since 2008. Since 2017 he has also been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2020, the Supervisory Board will propose Dr. Christoph Loos, CEO of HILTI AG, for election to the Supervisory Board.

FUCHS PETROLUB SE is delighted that these two proposals for succession will once again attract renowned entrepreneurial personalities with international experience for its Supervisory Board.

Mannheim, February 6, 2019

FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Public Relations
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Tel. +49 621 3802-1104
tina.vogel@fuchs.com
www.fuchs.com/group
 

About FUCHS
The FUCHS Group develops, produces and markets high-grade lubricants and related specialties for virtually all industries and areas of application. Formed in Mannheim in 1931, the Group employs more than 5,000 people worldwide at 58 operating companies. FUCHS is the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer. Its most important markets in terms of sales revenues are Western Europe, Asia and North America.

Important note
This press release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, actual future developments and results can differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS PETROLUB SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this press release and assumes no liability for such.


06.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs-oil.de
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE0005790430, DE0005790406
WKN: 579043, 579040
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

772959  06.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772959&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUCHS PETROLUB SE
04:00aFUCHS PETROLUB : announces changing of the guard of its Supervisory Board in 201..
EQ
2018FUCHS PETROLUB : Lubricants Co. Selects Eskers Cloud-Based Solution to Automate ..
AQ
2018FUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
2018FUCHS PETROLUB SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
2018FUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
2018FUCHS PETROLUB : records strong organic growth slowdown in the third quarter
AQ
2018FUCHS PETROLUB : records strong organic growth - Weakening in the third quarter
PU
2018FUCHS PETROLUB : records strong organic growth - Weakening in the third quarter
EQ
2018FUCHS SPONSORSHIP AWARD : EUR 50,000 for 13 social projects in Mannheim (news wi..
PU
2018FUCHS SPONSORSHIP AWARD : EUR 50,000 for 13 social projects in Mannheim
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 577 M
EBIT 2018 381 M
Net income 2018 281 M
Finance 2018 194 M
Yield 2018 2,29%
P/E ratio 2018 20,59
P/E ratio 2019 20,12
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 5 570 M
Chart FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Duration : Period :
Fuchs Petrolub SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 43,3 €
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Rudolf Fuchs Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Lutz Lindemann Chief Technology Officer
Lars-Eric Reinert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUCHS PETROLUB SE15.90%6 346
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%98 398
AIR LIQUIDE-1.34%52 102
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD12.99%35 791
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES5.30%33 643
GIVAUDAN5.89%22 277
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.