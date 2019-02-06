FUCHS PETROLUB : announces changing of the guard of its Supervisory Board in 2019

DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Personnel

As part of the long-term organization of the Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE Dr. Jürgen Hambrecht intends to resign from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, which he assumed in 2011, at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 7, 2019. The Supervisory Board will propose to the Shareholders' Meeting Dr. Kurt Bock, former CEO of BASF SE, to succeed Dr. Hambrecht in the Supervisory Board. If elected, the Supervisory Board intends to appoint Dr. Bock as Chairman.

At the upcoming elections of the Supervisory Board members in 2020, Dr. Erhard Schipporeit will retire from the Supervisory Board. Dr. Schipporeit has been a member of FUCHS PETROLUB's Supervisory Board as well as the Chairman of its Audit Committee since 2008. Since 2017 he has also been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2020, the Supervisory Board will propose Dr. Christoph Loos, CEO of HILTI AG, for election to the Supervisory Board.

FUCHS PETROLUB SE is delighted that these two proposals for succession will once again attract renowned entrepreneurial personalities with international experience for its Supervisory Board.

