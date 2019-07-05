FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast

FUCHS PETROLUB with decline in sales and earnings in the first half of 2019 - Recovery in the second half of 2019 not visible

FUCHS PETROLUB with decline in sales and earnings in the first half of 2019 - Recovery in the second half of 2019 not visible

Based on preliminary figures, the FUCHS Group anticipates a decline in sales of -1% to EUR 1.3 billion in the first six month of 2019 and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) close to 20% below the previous year. The reason for this is the continued global market weakness, particularly in June.

In the forecast for the full year 2019, FUCHS has so far anticipated a recovery in the global economy in the second half of the year and a growth of the automotive industry of 1%. From today's point of view, the expected recovery of the global economy, especially of the automotive industry, is not foreseeable in the second half of the year. This meanwhile affects all markets that are important to us.

For this reason, the Group will not be able to achieve its forecast of sales growth of between +2% and +4% and an EBIT decline of between -8% and -5% for the full year 2019.

An updated outlook for the full year will be published as part of the Half-Year Financial Report 2019 on August 1.

