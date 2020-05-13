Fuchs Petrolub : 13. Mai, UBS Pan European Small and Midcap, London
FUCHS GROUP
Investor Presentation
| May 2020
| Thomas Altmann, Head of Investor Relations
Agenda
|The Leading Independent Lubricants Company
|Q1 2020
|Shares
|Appendix
2
01The Leading Independent Lubricants Company
FUCHS at a glance
Established 3generations ago as a family-owned business
Around 5,900
Preference share is listed
employees
in the MDAX
4
No. 1
among the independent suppliers of lubricants
€2.6 bn
sales in 2019
62companies worldwide
The Fuchs family holds
55% of
ordinary shares
A full range of over
10,000
lubricants and related specialties
Top 20 lubricant manufacturers1
Number 1 among the independent lubricant companies
Manufacturers
Major
Market Shares
Independent
oil companies
>700
Top 10
>100
manufacturers
manufacturers
lubricant
<50%
>50%
manufacturers2
>600
High degree of fragmentation
Concentration especially amongst smaller companies
1
Market Shares 2019
l 5
2
> 1000 tons
Our unique business model is the basis for our competitive advantage
Technology and innovation leadership in strategically important product areas
FUCHS is fully focussed on lubricantsFUCHS is a full-line supplier
Independency allows reliability, customer &
Global presence, R&D strength,
market proximity (responsiveness and
know-how transfer, speed
flexibility) and continuity
Advantage over
Advantage over
major oil companies
independent companies
6
We are where our customers are
62 Operating Companies
33 Production Sites
7
As of Dec. 2019
Full-line supplier advantage
Sales 2019: €2.6 bn
(~80% international)
by customer location
Automotive lubricants
Industrial lubricants
~45%
~55%
e.g. Engine & gear oils, hydraulic oils, shock absorber fluids, etc.
e.g. Industrial oils, MWF/CP* and greases
100,000 customers in more than 150 countries
Car industry
Manufacturing
Engineering
Construction
Mining
Trade, Services &
Transportation
Heavy Duty
Steel & Cement
Aerospace
Agriculture industry
Wind energy
Food
8
*metalworking fluids/corrosion preventives
Well balanced customer structure
Top 20 Customers account for ~ 25% sales
Engineering / Machinery construction
Industrial goods manufacturing
Agriculture and construction
7%
18%
6%
Sales 2019:
Trade, transport and services
28%
€2.6 bn
31%
10%
Vehicle manufacturing
Energy and mining
9
Organic growth potential in emerging countries
Market Demand
36.4 mn t
+1 %
36.8 mn t
FUCHS Sales (by customer location)
€ 902 mn
+185 %
€ 2,572 mn
27%
19%
54%
(1,371)
27%
34%
54%
39%
20002019
17%
(436)
59% (531)
29%
24% (219)(765)
17% (152)
20002019
l 10
Asia-Pacific
Americas
EMEA
Investment in the future
R&D expenses and Capex
€ mn
R&D expenses 2019: €55 mn
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
11
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
Capex 2019: €154 mn
154
121
93
105
73
50
47
53
58
11 PPA
11
39
10
11
5
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Capex
Scheduled amortisation/depreciation
Investment program
Capex 2016-2021 ~ €670 mn
In 2016 - 2018 over€300 mncapex was spent with focus on the expansion of Mannheim, Kaiserslautern and Chicago as well as new plants in China, Australia and Sweden
Capex peaked in 2019 at€154 mn. In 2020 €120 mnand 2021 €80 mnwill be spent on growth and replacement as well as efficiency improvements due to significant volume increases, technological changes and a changed product mix
From 2022 onwards, capex should be back on par with the new level of depreciation
Utilize disruptions like e-mobility, digitalization, etc. as an opportunity
Agile network structure based
on common values
Strong track record of integrating businesses
M&A transactions with more than € 10mn sales (p.a.)
(GLOBAL)
(DE)
(SE)
(AU)
(US)
€ 21 mn
€ 135 mn
€ 140 mn
€ 25 mn
€ 46 mn*
2010
2015
2019
2014
2016
(ZA)
(GB)
(US)
Lubricants
(US)
€ 15 mn
€ 15 mn
€ 15 mn
€ 11 mn
*Closing January 24, 2020
14
Acquisitions 2019
Automotive retail business
Chemical Process
Automotive, medical, aerospace
Sales 2018 AUD 40mn
Management (CPM)
and in-vacuum industry
(~ €25 mn), 65 employees
Sales 2018 €4 mn,
Sales 2018 USD 51mn
Closing April 1, 2019
60 employees
(~ €46 mn), 180 employees
Closing November 1, 2019
Closing January 24, 2020
15
Growth market Africa
Africa represents 6% of the global lubricant market
FUCHS intends to increase its presence in this rapidly growing market
FUCHS South Africa generates € 75 million in sales p.a. with 280 employees
Joint ventures were founded in Tanzania and Egypt in 2019
At the beginning of 2020, FUCHS acquired 50% of the shares in three distributors each in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique. The three joint ventures employ 90 people and generate sales of around € 21 million p.a.
In other African countries, FUCHS has license partners and distributors
16
FUCHS CO2-neutral as of 2020
Since 2010 already 30% reduction of energyconsumption-specific CO2emissions per ton of FUCHS lubricant produced
From 2020 onwards, all FUCHS locations worldwide will beCO2-neutral - from energy consumption in production to consumables in administration
Emissions not yet avoided are offset by compensation measures
Investment in high-quality climate protection projects for the expansion of renewable energies
On track to deliver as promised
l 17
02Q1 2020
Highlights Q1 2020
€616 mn
Sales down by 4 %
€72 mn
EBIT down by 6 %
l 19
Outlook Q2 / HY 2020
Significant earnings drop in the order of 50% expected in Q2
This represents a significant decline in earnings of around 30 % for the first half of the year 2020
This statement is subject to great uncertainty. The effects of the crisis on supply chains, production and customer demand cannot currently be reliably estimated.
Impact ofCOVID-19 still relatively small in Q1
Sales and earnings drop in China
Outlook for the full year 2020 not possible under current circumstances
Sales development
€ mn
- 4% YoY
700
668
653
656
643
642
643
620
614
616
600
500
400
300
Q1 '18
Q2 '18
Q3 '18
Q4 '18
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
l 20
Q1 2020 Group sales
€ mn
800
- 39
15
- 3
(- 6%)
(2%)
(0%)
643
616
- 27
(- 4%)
300
Q1 2019
Organic Growth
External Growth
FX
Q1 2020
l 21
Regional sales growth Q1 2020
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Growth
Organic
External
FX
(€ mn)
(€ mn)
Europe, Middle East, Africa
401
400
0%
0%
-
0%
Asia-Pacific
146
171
-14%
-16%
+3%
-1%
Americas
110
106
+4%
-6%
+10%
0%
Consolidation
-41
-34
-
-
-
-
Total
616
643
-4%
-6%
+2%
0%
22
Income statement Q1 2020
€ mn
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
€ mn
in %
Sales
616
643
-27
-4
Gross Profit
218
217
1
0
Gross Profit margin
35.4 %
33.7 %
-
+1.7 %-points
Other function costs
-148
-142
-6
4
EBIT before at Equity
70
75
-5
-7
At Equity
2
2
0
0
EBIT
72
77
-5
-6
Earnings after tax
51
55
-4
-7
23
EBIT development
(Q3 2018: €12 mn one-off effect from sale of at equity share)
€ mn
- 6% YoY
120
101
104
92
(92)
86
89
90
80
77
75
72
60
30
0
Q1 '18
Q2 '18
Q3 '18
Q4' 18
Q1' 19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4' 19
Q1' 20
l 24
EBIT by regions
Q1 2020 (Q1 2019)
€ mn 100
80
60
40
20
0
EBIT margin before at equity
12
0
72
(14)
(4)
(77)
17
(21)
43
(38)
EMEA
Asia-Pacific
Americas
Holding/cons.
Group
10.2% (9.0%)
11.6% (12.3%)
10.9% (13.2%)
11.4% (11.7%)
25
Cash flow Q1 2020
€ mn
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
in € mn
in %
Earnings after tax
51
55
-4
-7
Amortization/Depreciation
20
18
2
11
Changes in net operating working capital (NOWC)
-41
-17
-24
>100
Other changes
-3
-9
6
-
Capex
-31
-34
3
-9
Free cash flow before acquisitions
-4
13
-17
>-100
Acquisitions
-95
0
-95
-
Free cash flow
-99
13
-112
>-100
26
Q1 2020 earnings summary
Organic sales decrease in APAC and Americas / EMEA stable at previous year's level
External growth in APAC (NULON) and Americas (ZIMMARK & NYE)
