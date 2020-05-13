Fuchs Petrolub : 13. Mai, UBS Pan European Small and Midcap, London 0 05/13/2020 | 03:45am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FUCHS GROUP Investor Presentation | May 2020 | Thomas Altmann, Head of Investor Relations Agenda | The Leading Independent Lubricants Company | Q1 2020 | Shares | Appendix 2 01The Leading Independent Lubricants Company FUCHS at a glance Established 3generations ago as a family-owned business Around 5,900 Preference share is listed employees in the MDAX 4 No. 1 among the independent suppliers of lubricants €2.6 bn sales in 2019 62companies worldwide The Fuchs family holds 55% of ordinary shares A full range of over 10,000 lubricants and related specialties Top 20 lubricant manufacturers1 Number 1 among the independent lubricant companies Manufacturers Major Market Shares Independent oil companies >700 Top 10 >100 manufacturers manufacturers lubricant <50% >50% manufacturers2 >600 High degree of fragmentation

Concentration especially amongst smaller companies 1 Market Shares 2019 l 5 2 > 1000 tons Our unique business model is the basis for our competitive advantage Technology and innovation leadership in strategically important product areas FUCHS is fully focussed on lubricantsFUCHS is a full-line supplier Independency allows reliability, customer & Global presence, R&D strength, market proximity (responsiveness and know-how transfer, speed flexibility) and continuity Advantage over Advantage over major oil companies independent companies 6 We are where our customers are 62 Operating Companies 33 Production Sites 7 As of Dec. 2019 Full-line supplier advantage Sales 2019: €2.6 bn (~80% international) by customer location Automotive lubricants Industrial lubricants ~45% ~55% e.g. Engine & gear oils, hydraulic oils, shock absorber fluids, etc. e.g. Industrial oils, MWF/CP* and greases 100,000 customers in more than 150 countries Car industry Manufacturing Engineering Construction Mining Trade, Services & Transportation Heavy Duty Steel & Cement Aerospace Agriculture industry Wind energy Food 8 *metalworking fluids/corrosion preventives Well balanced customer structure Top 20 Customers account for ~ 25% sales Engineering / Machinery construction Industrial goods manufacturing Agriculture and construction 7% 18% 6% Sales 2019: Trade, transport and services 28% €2.6 bn 31% 10% Vehicle manufacturing Energy and mining 9 Organic growth potential in emerging countries Market Demand 36.4 mn t +1 % 36.8 mn t FUCHS Sales (by customer location) € 902 mn +185 % € 2,572 mn 27% 19% 54% (1,371) 27% 34% 54% 39% 20002019 17% (436) 59% (531) 29% 24% (219)(765) 17% (152) 20002019 l 10 Asia-Pacific Americas EMEA Investment in the future R&D expenses and Capex € mn R&D expenses 2019: €55 mn 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 11 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 Capex 2019: €154 mn 154 121 93 105 73 50 47 53 58 11 PPA 11 39 10 11 5 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Capex Scheduled amortisation/depreciation Investment program Capex 2016-2021 ~ €670 mn In 2016 - 2018 over €300 mn capex was spent with focus on the expansion of Mannheim, Kaiserslautern and Chicago as well as new plants in China, Australia and Sweden

capex was spent with focus on the expansion of Mannheim, Kaiserslautern and Chicago as well as new plants in China, Australia and Sweden Capex peaked in 2019 at €154 mn . In 2020 €120 mn and 2021 €80 mn will be spent on growth and replacement as well as efficiency improvements due to significant volume increases, technological changes and a changed product mix

. In 2020 and 2021 will be spent on growth and replacement as well as efficiency improvements due to significant volume increases, technological changes and a changed product mix From 2022 onwards, capex should be back on par with the new level of depreciation 12 € mn 200 150 100 50 Estimated level of depreciation 0 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Capex Scheduled depreciation* * Depreciation figures excluding PPA from M&A FUCHS' Strategy Profitable Growth: Internationalization of core activities Local production in 33 plants People:  Employer Global Branding  Culture standards,  Talent- processes management and branding  Learning 13 Utilize disruptions like e-mobility, digitalization, etc. as an opportunity Agile network structure based on common values Strong track record of integrating businesses M&A transactions with more than € 10mn sales (p.a.) (GLOBAL) (DE) (SE) (AU) (US) € 21 mn € 135 mn € 140 mn € 25 mn € 46 mn* 2010 2015 2019 2014 2016 (ZA) (GB) (US) Lubricants (US) € 15 mn € 15 mn € 15 mn € 11 mn *Closing January 24, 2020 14 Acquisitions 2019  Automotive retail business  Chemical Process  Automotive, medical, aerospace  Sales 2018 AUD 40mn Management (CPM) and in-vacuum industry (~ €25 mn), 65 employees Sales 2018 €4 mn, Sales 2018 USD 51mn  Closing April 1, 2019 60 employees (~ €46 mn), 180 employees  Closing November 1, 2019  Closing January 24, 2020 15 Growth market Africa Africa represents 6% of the global lubricant market

FUCHS intends to increase its presence in this rapidly growing market

FUCHS South Africa generates € 75 million in sales p.a. with 280 employees

Joint ventures were founded in Tanzania and Egypt in 2019

At the beginning of 2020, FUCHS acquired 50% of the shares in three distributors each in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique. The three joint ventures employ 90 people and generate sales of around € 21 million p.a.

In other African countries, FUCHS has license partners and distributors 16 FUCHS CO2-neutral as of 2020 Since 2010 already 30% reduction of energy consumption-specific CO 2 emissions per ton of FUCHS lubricant produced

consumption-specific CO emissions per ton of FUCHS lubricant produced From 2020 onwards, all FUCHS locations worldwide will be CO 2 -neutral - from energy consumption in production to consumables in administration   Emissions not yet avoided are offset by compensation measures Investment in high-quality climate protection projects for the expansion of renewable energies On track to deliver as promised l 17 02Q1 2020 Highlights Q1 2020 €616 mn Sales down by 4 % €72 mn EBIT down by 6 % l 19 Outlook Q2 / HY 2020 Significant earnings drop in the order of 50% expected in Q2

This represents a significant decline in earnings of around 30 % for the first half of the year 2020 This statement is subject to great uncertainty. The effects of the crisis on supply chains, production and customer demand cannot currently be reliably estimated. Impact of COVID-19 still relatively small in Q1

COVID-19 still relatively small in Q1 Sales and earnings drop in China

Outlook for the full year 2020 not possible under current circumstances Sales development € mn - 4% YoY 700 668 653 656 643 642 643 620 614 616 600 500 400 300 Q1 '18 Q2 '18 Q3 '18 Q4 '18 Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 l 20 Q1 2020 Group sales € mn 800 - 39 15 - 3 (- 6%) (2%) (0%) 643 616 - 27 (- 4%) 300 Q1 2019 Organic Growth External Growth FX Q1 2020 l 21 Regional sales growth Q1 2020 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Growth Organic External FX (€ mn) (€ mn) Europe, Middle East, Africa 401 400 0% 0% - 0% Asia-Pacific 146 171 -14% -16% +3% -1% Americas 110 106 +4% -6% +10% 0% Consolidation -41 -34 - - - - Total 616 643 -4% -6% +2% 0% 22 Income statement Q1 2020 € mn Q1 2020 Q1 2019 € mn in % Sales 616 643 -27 -4 Gross Profit 218 217 1 0 Gross Profit margin 35.4 % 33.7 % - +1.7 %-points Other function costs -148 -142 -6 4 EBIT before at Equity 70 75 -5 -7 At Equity 2 2 0 0 EBIT 72 77 -5 -6 Earnings after tax 51 55 -4 -7 23 EBIT development (Q3 2018: €12 mn one-off effect from sale of at equity share) € mn - 6% YoY 120 101 104 92 (92) 86 89 90 80 77 75 72 60 30 0 Q1 '18 Q2 '18 Q3 '18 Q4' 18 Q1' 19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4' 19 Q1' 20 l 24 EBIT by regions Q1 2020 (Q1 2019) € mn 100 80 60 40 20 0 EBIT margin before at equity 12 0 72 (14) (4) (77) 17 (21) 43 (38) EMEA Asia-Pacific Americas Holding/cons. Group 10.2% (9.0%) 11.6% (12.3%) 10.9% (13.2%) 11.4% (11.7%) 25 Cash flow Q1 2020 € mn Q1 2020 Q1 2019 in € mn in % Earnings after tax 51 55 -4 -7 Amortization/Depreciation 20 18 2 11 Changes in net operating working capital (NOWC) -41 -17 -24 >100 Other changes -3 -9 6 - Capex -31 -34 3 -9 Free cash flow before acquisitions -4 13 -17 >-100 Acquisitions -95 0 -95 - Free cash flow -99 13 -112 >-100 26 Q1 2020 earnings summary Organic sales decrease in APAC and Americas / EMEA stable at previous year's level

External growth in APAC (NULON) and Americas (ZIMMARK & NYE)

Increased gross profit compensates slightly higher manufacturing costs

Positive upward trend in gross margin from previous year continues / Gross margin at 35.4% (33.7)

Other function costs up by 4% to € 148 million (142) despite cost savings, mainly driven by M&A in Australia (2019) and in North America (2019 & 2020)

Depreciation and amortization also higher due to the growth program

EBIT lower y-o-y at €72 mn (77); Earnings after tax at €51 mn (55), down by 7% 27 Outlook 2020 - No statement for FY 2020 Performance indicator Actual 2019 Former Outlook 2020 H1 - 2020 Sales € 2,572 mn +0% to +4% ~ -30% EBIT € 321 mn +0% to +4% FUCHS Value Added € 174 mn ~ € 170 mn Free cash flow before acquisitions € 175 mn ~ € 130 mn Capex € 154 mn € 120 mn As of March 4, 2020 Difficult market environment is set to deteriorate Q2 2020, significant EBIT drop in the order of 50% expected

Effects of the crisis on supply chains, production and customer demand cannot currently be reliably estimated

This statement is subject to great uncertainty

Adjusted outlook for the FY 2020 is not possible under the current circumstances 28 03Shares Breakdown ordinary & preference shares (March 31, 2020) Ordinary shares Free Fuchs Symbol: FPE ISIN:DE0005790406 float 45% family WKN:579040 55% Basis: 69,500,000 ordinary shares Characteristics: Dividend

Voting rights Preference shares MDAX-listed Free Symbol: FPE3 ISIN:DE0005790430 float 100% WKN:579043 Basis: 69,500,000 preference shares Characteristics: Dividend plus preference profit share (0.01€)

preference profit share (0.01€) Restricted voting rights in case of:

preference profit share has not been fully paid exclusion of pre-emption rights (e.g. capital increase, share buyback, etc.)

Stable dividend policy Our target: Increase the absolute dividend amount each year or at least maintain previous year's level Dividend per Preference Share € Payout Ratio 2019: 59% 18 years 0.97 1.00 of consecutive dividend increases 0.80 13 % 0.60 CAGR over the last 10 years 0.40 0.29 27 years 0.20 without dividend decreases

Technology and innovation leadership in strategically important product areas Independency allows reliability, customer & market proximity and continuity Well balanced customer & product portfolio as well as global footprint M&A: Strong track record of integrating businesses 33 FUCHS-Long-Term Performance vs. DAX & MDAX1 10000% 8000% 6000% 4000% 2000% 0% Fuchs Petrolub Pref. Fuchs Petrolub Ord. DAX MDAX 1Share price development including reinvested dividends Top 20 lubricant countries KT 8,000 2007 2019 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 34 China and the USA cover more than one third of the world lubricants market

FUCHS is present in every important lubricants consuming country Regional per-capita lubricants demand kg 25 2007 2019 20 15 10 5 0 35 Base oil / additives value split 20% 60% 80% 40% Standard Lubricants FUCHS Base Oils Additives, etc. 36 Base oil prices do not necessarily follow crude oil prices

No direct link between additives and crude oil prices. We even face price increases for certain raw materials where supply/demand is not balanced or special situations occur

Special lubricants consist of less base fluid and more additives Workforce Structure 5,627 employees globally Regional Workforce Structure Germany 1,670 EMEA w/o (30%) Germany 2,280 (41%) 2019 Asia-Pacific North and 932 South (17%) America 745 (13%) 37 Functional Workforce Structure Marketing Production & Sales 1,772 2,428 (32%) (44%) 2019* R&D 521 (10%) Admin 775 (14%) *Excl. 131 Trainees FUCHS - Act together Mission statement Lubricants Technology People Fully focused on lubricants Technological leadership in Basis for our success: strategically important fields loyal and motivated workforce Values Trust Creating value Respect Trust is the basis of our self- We deliver leading technology We acknowledge our understanding and first class service responsibility Reliability Integrity Act in a responsive and We believe in a high level of l 38 transparent way ethics and adhere to our CoC FUCHS2025 - Vision High performance organization driven to continuously improve and adapt to technology and market changes. Unique company culture with family roots and a strong value foundation. An independent, global thinking and agile company communicating free of hierarchies & practicing an Customer focus and open feedback culture. proximity around the globe. Know-how and state of the art technology linked with top service are a matter of course. Act global Based on our global First choice for our global standards and processes Global alignment and our employees act global stakeholders: investors, Sustainable and successful while we keep the local communication with no employees, customers, entrepreneurship with friction within the matrix. suppliers etc. global business model. strong local teams. 39 Challenges & Opportunities Global Networked & Agile CompanyProfitable Growth StructuresDigitalization E-Mobility 40 Digitalisation will fundamentally change our value creation inoviga GmbH is a think tank outside the operative business   Driving force behind digitalization projects Develops prototypes and tools for digital business models Current topics:

eCommerce Digitalized product development & production Smart Services

41 Electrification of cars creates new applications Global light-duty vehicles sales forecast (in mn units) 144 131 14 117 10 107 40 93 96 17 29 32 34 40 44 49 53 59 59 58 51 44 36 RoW EU, USA, China Electric Vehicle Vehicle w/ combustion Engine RoW EU, USA, China Electrification is an opportunity for FUCHS to further strengthen its market leadership with technically advanced solutions Electrification of cars will lead to new applications and higher requirements for existing applications Regardless of the powertrain type, every car needs a variety of other lubricant applications Combustion engines will face further efficiency improvements leading to higher requirements of existing lubricants (e.g. higher protection against deposits for turbocharged engines, higher heat and ageing stability for more compact engines) Hybrid cars with efficient combustion engines will place complex requirements for existing applications but also create new demand for new applications EVs will place whole new demand on gear oils, coolants, greases (e.g. contact with electrical currents and electromagnetic fields, higher heat emission, reduction gears with less gear steps and higher input speeds) 2018 2020 2025 2030 2035 2040 Source: FEV / Base Scenario FUCHS is used to quickly adapting to new market demands and is working on concrete methods to meet the challenges of the future mobility 42 Lubricant applications in passenger cars In modern cars there are more than 30 different types of greases Central hydraulic system Skin parts / washing oils prevention for wire cables Corrosion Processing seat components Axle drive Power steering Air conditioning Engine handling Engine Transmission Radiator antifreeze Engine components Shock absorber oils Forming add-ons and skin panels 43 Lubricant applications in passenger cars Electrification brings a variety of opportunities for FUCHS Coolants for power Corrosion preventive for battery housing Powertrain ICE HEV BEV Applications electronics Greases for bearings in E- Motor MTF in machining of E-Motor a. gearbox Drawing oils for copperwire E-Drive Oil for E- Motor and gearbox Axle transmission oil Contact grease for electric connections Compressor oil for heatpump / air condition Coolant for battery Cleaners in battery production Forming oils for battery cell cups or battery module cases Engine oil ✓ ✓ - Transmission oil ✓ ✓ ✓/ - Greases ✓ ✓ ✓ Specialty greases ✓ + + Lubricants for ✓ + + Auxiliary systems Cooling & ✓ + + functional liquids Products, which are needed independent from propulsion type are not shown l 44 -Omitted ✓Required +Increased Long-term objective: Focus on Shareholder Value Drive returns Optimize capital Strengthen portfolio Organic growth through strict customer focus, geographic expansion and product innovation

Improve operating profitability through margin and mix management, operating cost management and efficiency improvements

Capex with returns above WACC

Manage NOWC

Reinvest in the business

Acquisitions 45 Cash allocation Cash allocation priority Reinvest in the business Return cash to shareholders Capex Stable Dividends Acquisitions Share Buyback 46 Unique track record for continued profitability and added value Sales (in € mn) 3,000 2,572 2,500 2,000 1,459 1,500 1,000 500 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EBIT (in € mn) 500 17.1% 18.0% 12.5% 375 321 12.0% 250 250 125 6.0% 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 0.0% EBIT EBIT margin 47 Earnings After Tax (in € mn) 300 228 200 172 100 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 FVA (in € mn) 300 200 183 174 -1% 100 CAGR 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Development EBIT - Cost of Capital - FVA € mn 450 400 EBIT 371 373 383 350 Cost of capital 342 321 FVA 312 313 293 300 264 250 246 257 250 251 250 230 208 222 195 200 180 183 186 174 161 172 150 129 137 110 117 147 86 100 132 100 123 71 113 90 96 37 78 85 83 50 61 62 63 67 58 59 49 0 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 l 48 Cost of Capital = CE x WACC Stable Sales in 2019 € mn 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 18/19 Sales 2,079 2,267 2,473 2,567 2,572 0.0% Gross Profit 791 851 882 899 890 -1.0% Gross Profit margin 38.1% 37.5% 35.7% 35.0% 34.6% -0.4%-points Other function costs -467 -499 -526 -542 -580 7.0% EBIT before at Equity 324 352 356 357 310 -13.2% EBIT margin before at Equity 15.6% 15.5% 14.4% 13.9% 12.1% -1.8%-points At Equity 18 19 17 26 11 -57.7% EBIT 342 371 373 383 321 -16.2% EBIT margin 16.5% 16.4% 15.1% 14.9% 12.5% -2.4%-points EBITDA 381 418 426 441 400 -9.3% EBITDA margin 18.3% 18.4% 17.2% 17.2% 15.6% - 49 Solid balance sheet and strong cash flow generation € mn 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Total assets 2,023 1,891 1,751 1,676 1,490 Goodwill 175 174 173 185 166 Equity 1,561 1,456 1,307 1,205 1,070 Equity ratio 77% 77% 75% 72% 72% € mn 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Net liquidity 193 191 160 146 101 Operating cash flow 329 267 242 300 281 Capex 154 121 105 93 50 Free cash flow before acquisitions1 175 147 142 205 232 Free cash flow 162 159 140 164 62 1Including divestments 50 Regional sales decline 2019 Sales in EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas decline slightly 2019 2018 Growth Organic External FX (€ mn) (€ mn) EMEA 1,579 1,618 -2% -2% - -0% Asia-Pacific 718 706 +2% -1% +2% +1% Americas 418 409 +2% -1% +0% +3% Consolidation -143 -166 +23 - - - Total 2,572 2,567 +0% -1% +1% +0% 51 EBIT by regions 2019 (2018) € mn 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 EBIT margin before at equity 49 12 310 (59) (11) (357) 93 (102) 167 (211) Europe Asia-Pacific, Africa Americas Holding/cons. Group 9.9% (11.4%) 13.0% (14.4%) 11.7% (14.4%) 12.1% (13.9%) 52 Cash flow 2019 € mn 2019 2018 in € mn in % Earnings after tax 228 288 -60 -21 Amortization/Depreciation and impairment 79 58 21 36 Changes in net operating working capital (NOWC) 45 -48 93 - Other changes -23 -30 7 -23 Capex -154 -121 -33 27 Free cash flow before acquisitions1 175 147 28 19 Acquisitions1 -13 12 -25 - Free cash flow 162 159 3 2 1Including divestments. 53 Net Liquidity € mn 450 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 -75 228 45 -23 -131 -13 -7 -22 Free cash flow before acquisitions 191 €175 mn 193 Net liquidity Leasing Earnings after Depreciation NOWC Other Dividend Acquisitions Other Net liquidity Dec 2018 tax ./. Capex changes changes Dec 2019 54 Net operating working capital (NOWC)* 650 24.0% 23.4% 23.3% 600 22.3% 21.8% 22.5% 550 21.8% 500 21.0% 21.3% 21.0% 450 400 19.5% 350 77 78 79 81 85 80 85 18.0% 300 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 NOWC (in € mn) NOWC (in %)* NOWC (in days) * In relation to the annualized sales revenues of the last quarter 55 Quarterly income statement € mn 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Sales 618 629 615 611 643 668 642 614 643 653 656 620 616 Gross Profit 226 226 215 215 225 239 222 213 217 224 231 218 218 Gross Profit margin (in %) 36.6 35.8 35.0 35.2 35.0 35.8 34.6 34.7 33.7 34.3 35.2 35.2 35.4 Other function costs -137 -134 -129 -126 -136 -140 -134 -132 -142 -147 -144 -147 -148 EBIT before at Equity 89 92 86 89 89 99 88 81 75 77 87 71 70 EBIT margin before at Equity (in %) 14.5 14.5 14.1 14.6 13.8 14.8 13.7 13.2 11.7 11.8 13.3 11.5 11.4 At Equity 5 4 5 3 3 2 16 5 2 3 2 4 2 EBIT 94 96 91 92 92 101 104 86 77 80 89 75 72 EBIT margin (in %) 15.3 15.1 14.8 15.1 14.3 15.1 16.2 14.0 12.0 12.3 13.6 12.1 11.7 EBITDA 107 109 105 111 106 115 118 102 95 98 107 100 90 EBITDA margin (in %) 17.4 17.3 17.0 18.2 16.5 17.2 18.4 16.6 14.8 15.0 16.3 16.1 14.6 56 2019 quarterly figures by region 2019 EMEA Asia-Pacific North and South America Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Sales by company location 400 399 402 378 1,579 171 184 180 183 718 106 106 108 98 418 EBIT before at equity income 36 39 48 33 156 21 23 23 26 93 14 15 12 8 49 in % of sales 9.0 9.8 11.9 8.7 9.9 12.3 12.5 12.8 14.2 13.0 13.2 14.2 11.1 8.2 11.7 Income from at equity companies 2 3 2 4 11 - - - - - - - - - - Segment earnings (EBIT) 38 42 50 37 167 21 23 23 26 93 14 15 12 8 49 in % of sales 9.5 10.5 12.4 9.8 10.6 12.3 12.5 12.8 14.2 13.0 13.2 14.2 11.1 8.2 11.7 2019 Holding / Consolidation FUCHS Group Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Sales by company location -34 -36 -34 -39 -143 643 653 656 620 2,572 EBIT before at equity income 4 0 4 4 12 75 77 87 71 310 in % of sales - - - - - 11.7 11.8 13.3 11.5 12.1 Income from at equity companies - - - - - 2 3 2 4 11 Segment earnings (EBIT) 4 0 4 4 12 77 80 89 75 321 in % of sales - - - - - 12.0 12.3 13.6 12.1 12.5 57 Quarterly sales & EBIT by regions Sales (€ mn) 20181 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 EMEA 415 414 408 381 1,618 400 399 402 378 1,579 401 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -4 -4 -1 -1 -2 0 Asia-Pacific 178 191 173 164 706 171 184 180 183 718 146 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -4 -4 4 12 2 -15 Americas 95 104 105 105 409 106 106 108 98 418 110 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - 12 2 3 -7 2 4 Consolidation -45 -41 -44 -36 -166 -34 -36 -34 -39 -143 -41 FUCHS Group 643 668 642 614 2,567 643 653 656 620 2,572 616 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - 0 -2 2 1 0 -4 EBIT (€ mn) 20181 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 EMEA 50 51 61 49 211 38 42 50 37 167 43 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -24 -18 -18 2 -21 13 Asia-Pacific 28 28 24 22 102 21 23 23 26 93 17 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -25 -18 -4 4 -9 -19 Americas 13 17 15 14 59 14 15 12 8 49 12 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - 8 -12 -20 8 -17 -14 Consolidation 1 5 4 1 11 4 0 4 4 12 0 FUCHS Group 92 101 104 86 383 77 80 89 75 321 72 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -16 -21 -14 3 -16 -6 1Previous year's figures adjusted to account for the changes in the organizational and reporting structure 58 Quarterly sales growth split by regions Organic Growth (in %) 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 EMEA -3 -3 -1 -1 -2 0 Asia-Pacific -5 -6 -1 8 -1 -16 Americas 8 -2 -1 -7 -1 -6 FUCHS Group -1 -3 0 0 -1 -6 External Growth (in %) 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 EMEA - - - - - - Asia-Pacific - 3 4 3 2 3 Americas - - - 1 0 10 FUCHS Group - 1 1 1 1 2 FX Effects (in %) 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 EMEA -1 -1 0 0 0 0 Asia-Pacific 1 -1 1 1 1 -1 Americas 4 4 4 -1 3 0 FUCHS Group 1 0 1 0 0 0 59 The Executive Board Stefan Fuchs:CEO; Corporate Group Development, HR, Dr. Lutz Lindemann:CTO; R&D, Technology, Product Dr. Timo Reister:Asia-Pacific, Americas, Industrial Division PR & Marketing, Strategy, Inoviga GmbH Management, Supply Chain, Sustainability, Mining Division, OEM Division Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt:Europe, Middle East & Africa, FUCHS Dagmar Steinert:CFO; Finance, Controlling, Investor LUBRITECH Division Relations, Compliance, Internal Audit, IT (incl. 