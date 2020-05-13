Fuchs Petrolub : 13. Mai, UBS Pan European Small and Midcap, London

Log in
05/13/2020

FUCHS GROUP

Investor Presentation

| May 2020

| Thomas Altmann, Head of Investor Relations

Agenda

  1. |The Leading Independent Lubricants Company
  2. |Q1 2020
  3. |Shares
  4. |Appendix
  1. 2

01The Leading Independent Lubricants Company

FUCHS at a glance

Established 3generations ago as a family-owned business

Around 5,900

Preference share is listed

employees

in the MDAX

  1. 4

No. 1

among the independent suppliers of lubricants

€2.6 bn

sales in 2019

62companies worldwide

The Fuchs family holds

55% of

ordinary shares

A full range of over

10,000

lubricants and related specialties

Top 20 lubricant manufacturers1

Number 1 among the independent lubricant companies

Manufacturers

Major

Market Shares

Independent

oil companies

>700

Top 10

>100

manufacturers

manufacturers

lubricant

<50%

>50%

manufacturers2

>600

  • High degree of fragmentation
  • Concentration especially amongst smaller companies

1

Market Shares 2019

l 5

2

> 1000 tons

Our unique business model is the basis for our competitive advantage

Technology and innovation leadership in strategically important product areas

FUCHS is fully focussed on lubricantsFUCHS is a full-line supplier

Independency allows reliability, customer &

Global presence, R&D strength,

market proximity (responsiveness and

know-how transfer, speed

flexibility) and continuity

Advantage over

Advantage over

major oil companies

independent companies

  1. 6

We are where our customers are

62 Operating Companies

33 Production Sites

  1. 7

As of Dec. 2019

Full-line supplier advantage

Sales 2019: €2.6 bn

(~80% international)

by customer location

Automotive lubricants

Industrial lubricants

~45%

~55%

e.g. Engine & gear oils, hydraulic oils, shock absorber fluids, etc.

e.g. Industrial oils, MWF/CP* and greases

100,000 customers in more than 150 countries

Car industry

Manufacturing

Engineering

Construction

Mining

Trade, Services &

Transportation

Heavy Duty

Steel & Cement

Aerospace

Agriculture industry

Wind energy

Food

  1. 8

*metalworking fluids/corrosion preventives

Well balanced customer structure

Top 20 Customers account for ~ 25% sales

Engineering / Machinery construction

Industrial goods manufacturing

Agriculture and construction

7%

18%

6%

Sales 2019:

Trade, transport and services

28%

€2.6 bn

31%

10%

Vehicle manufacturing

Energy and mining

  1. 9

Organic growth potential in emerging countries

Market Demand

36.4 mn t

+1 %

36.8 mn t

FUCHS Sales (by customer location)

€ 902 mn

+185 %

€ 2,572 mn

27%

19%

54%

(1,371)

27%

34%

54%

39%

20002019

17%

(436)

59% (531)

29%

24% (219)(765)

17% (152)

20002019

l 10

Asia-Pacific

Americas

EMEA

Investment in the future

R&D expenses and Capex

€ mn

R&D expenses 2019: €55 mn

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

  1. 11

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Capex 2019: €154 mn

154

121

93

105

73

50

47

53

58

11 PPA

11

39

10

11

5

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Capex

Scheduled amortisation/depreciation

Investment program

Capex 2016-2021 ~ €670 mn

  • In 2016 - 2018 over€300 mncapex was spent with focus on the expansion of Mannheim, Kaiserslautern and Chicago as well as new plants in China, Australia and Sweden
  • Capex peaked in 2019 at€154 mn. In 2020 €120 mnand 2021 €80 mnwill be spent on growth and replacement as well as efficiency improvements due to significant volume increases, technological changes and a changed product mix
  • From 2022 onwards, capex should be back on par with the new level of depreciation
  1. 12

€ mn

200

150

100

50

Estimated level of depreciation

0

2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Capex

Scheduled depreciation*

* Depreciation figures excluding PPA from M&A

FUCHS' Strategy

Profitable Growth:

Internationalization of core activities

Local production in 33 plants

People:

Employer

Global

Branding

Culture

standards,

Talent-

processes

management

and branding

Learning

  1. 13

Utilize disruptions like e-mobility, digitalization, etc. as an opportunity

Agile network structure based

on common values

Strong track record of integrating businesses

M&A transactions with more than € 10mn sales (p.a.)

(GLOBAL)

(DE)

(SE)

(AU)

(US)

€ 21 mn

€ 135 mn

€ 140 mn

€ 25 mn

€ 46 mn*

2010

2015

2019

2014

2016

(ZA)

(GB)

(US)

Lubricants

(US)

€ 15 mn

€ 15 mn

€ 15 mn

€ 11 mn

*Closing January 24, 2020

  1. 14

Acquisitions 2019

Automotive retail business

Chemical Process

Automotive, medical, aerospace

Sales 2018 AUD 40mn

Management (CPM)

and in-vacuum industry

(~ €25 mn), 65 employees

Sales 2018 €4 mn,

Sales 2018 USD 51mn

Closing April 1, 2019

60 employees

(~ €46 mn), 180 employees

Closing November 1, 2019

Closing January 24, 2020

  1. 15

Growth market Africa

  • Africa represents 6% of the global lubricant market
  • FUCHS intends to increase its presence in this rapidly growing market
  • FUCHS South Africa generates € 75 million in sales p.a. with 280 employees
  • Joint ventures were founded in Tanzania and Egypt in 2019
  • At the beginning of 2020, FUCHS acquired 50% of the shares in three distributors each in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique. The three joint ventures employ 90 people and generate sales of around € 21 million p.a.
  • In other African countries, FUCHS has license partners and distributors
  1. 16

FUCHS CO2-neutral as of 2020

  • Since 2010 already 30% reduction of energyconsumption-specific CO2emissions per ton of FUCHS lubricant produced
  • From 2020 onwards, all FUCHS locations worldwide will beCO2-neutral - from energy consumption in production to consumables in administration

Emissions not yet avoided are offset by compensation measures

Investment in high-quality climate protection projects for the expansion of renewable energies

On track to deliver as promised

l 17

02Q1 2020

Highlights Q1 2020

€616 mn

Sales down by 4 %

€72 mn

EBIT down by 6 %

l 19

Outlook Q2 / HY 2020

  • Significant earnings drop in the order of 50% expected in Q2
  • This represents a significant decline in earnings of around 30 % for the first half of the year 2020

This statement is subject to great uncertainty. The effects of the crisis on supply chains, production and customer demand cannot currently be reliably estimated.

  • Impact ofCOVID-19 still relatively small in Q1
  • Sales and earnings drop in China
  • Outlook for the full year 2020 not possible under current circumstances

Sales development

€ mn

- 4% YoY

700

668

653

656

643

642

643

620

614

616

600

500

400

300

Q1 '18

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4 '18

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

l 20

Q1 2020 Group sales

€ mn

800

- 39

15

- 3

(- 6%)

(2%)

(0%)

643

616

- 27

(- 4%)

300

Q1 2019

Organic Growth

External Growth

FX

Q1 2020

l 21

Regional sales growth Q1 2020

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Growth

Organic

External

FX

(€ mn)

(€ mn)

Europe, Middle East, Africa

401

400

0%

0%

-

0%

Asia-Pacific

146

171

-14%

-16%

+3%

-1%

Americas

110

106

+4%

-6%

+10%

0%

Consolidation

-41

-34

-

-

-

-

Total

616

643

-4%

-6%

+2%

0%

  1. 22

Income statement Q1 2020

€ mn

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

€ mn

in %

Sales

616

643

-27

-4

Gross Profit

218

217

1

0

Gross Profit margin

35.4 %

33.7 %

-

+1.7 %-points

Other function costs

-148

-142

-6

4

EBIT before at Equity

70

75

-5

-7

At Equity

2

2

0

0

EBIT

72

77

-5

-6

Earnings after tax

51

55

-4

-7

  1. 23

EBIT development

(Q3 2018: €12 mn one-off effect from sale of at equity share)

€ mn

- 6% YoY

120

101

104

92

(92)

86

89

90

80

77

75

72

60

30

0

Q1 '18

Q2 '18

Q3 '18

Q4' 18

Q1' 19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4' 19

Q1' 20

l 24

EBIT by regions

Q1 2020 (Q1 2019)

€ mn 100

80

60

40

20

0

EBIT margin before at equity

12

0

72

(14)

(4)

(77)

17

(21)

43

(38)

EMEA

Asia-Pacific

Americas

Holding/cons.

Group

10.2% (9.0%)

11.6% (12.3%)

10.9% (13.2%)

11.4% (11.7%)

  1. 25

Cash flow Q1 2020

€ mn

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

in € mn

in %

Earnings after tax

51

55

-4

-7

Amortization/Depreciation

20

18

2

11

Changes in net operating working capital (NOWC)

-41

-17

-24

>100

Other changes

-3

-9

6

-

Capex

-31

-34

3

-9

Free cash flow before acquisitions

-4

13

-17

>-100

Acquisitions

-95

0

-95

-

Free cash flow

-99

13

-112

>-100

  1. 26

Q1 2020 earnings summary

  • Organic sales decrease in APAC and Americas / EMEA stable at previous year's level
  • External growth in APAC (NULON) and Americas (ZIMMARK & NYE)
  • Increased gross profit compensates slightly higher manufacturing costs
  • Positive upward trend in gross margin from previous year continues / Gross margin at 35.4% (33.7)
  • Other function costs up by 4% to € 148 million (142) despite cost savings, mainly driven by M&A in Australia (2019) and in North America (2019 & 2020)
  • Depreciation and amortization also higher due to the growth program
  • EBIT lowery-o-y at €72 mn (77); Earnings after tax at €51 mn (55), down by 7%
  1. 27

Outlook 2020 - No statement for FY 2020

Performance indicator

Actual 2019

Former Outlook 2020

H1 - 2020

Sales

€ 2,572 mn

+0% to +4%

~ -30%

EBIT

€ 321 mn

+0% to +4%

FUCHS Value Added

€ 174 mn

~ € 170 mn

Free cash flow before acquisitions

€ 175 mn

~ € 130 mn

Capex

€ 154 mn

€ 120 mn

As of March 4, 2020

  • Difficult market environment is set to deteriorate Q2 2020, significant EBIT drop in the order of 50% expected
  • Effects of the crisis on supply chains, production and customer demand cannot currently be reliably estimated
  • This statement is subject to great uncertainty
  • Adjusted outlook for the FY 2020 is not possible under the current circumstances
  1. 28

03Shares

Breakdown ordinary & preference shares

(March 31, 2020)

Ordinary shares

Free

Fuchs

Symbol: FPE

ISIN:DE0005790406

float

45%

family

WKN:579040

55%

Basis: 69,500,000 ordinary shares

Characteristics:

  • Dividend
  • Voting rights

Preference shares

MDAX-listed

Free

Symbol: FPE3

ISIN:DE0005790430

float

100%

WKN:579043

Basis: 69,500,000 preference shares

Characteristics:

  • Dividendpluspreference profit share (0.01€)
  • Restricted voting rights in case of:
    • preference profit share has not been fully paid
    • exclusion ofpre-emption rights (e.g. capital increase, share buyback, etc.)
  1. 30

Stable dividend policy

Our target: Increase the absolute dividend amount each year or at least maintain previous year's level

Dividend per Preference Share

Payout Ratio 2019: 59%

18 years

0.97

1.00

of consecutive

dividend increases

0.80

13 %

0.60

CAGR over the

last 10 years

0.40

0.29

27 years

0.20

without dividend

decreases

0.00

  1. 31

Market Capitalization

  • mn
    7,000
    6,000
    5,000
    4,000
    3,000
    2,000
    1,000
    0

04Appendix

FUCHS - Key Investment Highlights

  1. 18 years of consecutive dividend increases
  2. Strong FCF generation & CAPEX with returns above WACC We supply 100,000 customers in more than 150 countries with
  3. a full range of >10,000 lubricants and related specialties
  4. Improving operating profitability
    Technology and innovation leadership in strategically important
  5. product areas
  6. Independency allows reliability, customer & market proximity and continuity
  7. Well balanced customer & product portfolio as well as global footprint
  8. M&A: Strong track record of integrating businesses
  1. 33

FUCHS-Long-Term Performance

vs. DAX & MDAX1

10000%

8000%

6000%

4000%

2000%

0%

Fuchs Petrolub Pref.

Fuchs Petrolub Ord.

DAX

MDAX

1Share price development including reinvested dividends

Top 20 lubricant countries

KT

8,000

2007

2019

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

  1. 34
  • China and the USA cover more than one third of the world lubricants market
  • FUCHSis present in every important lubricants consuming country

Regional per-capita lubricants demand

kg

25

2007

2019

20

15

10

5

0

  1. 35

Base oil / additives value split

20%

60%

80%

40%

Standard Lubricants

FUCHS

Base Oils

Additives, etc.

  1. 36
  • Base oil prices do not necessarily follow crude oil prices
  • No direct link between additives and crude oil prices. We even face price increases for certain raw materials where supply/demand is not balanced or special situations occur
  • Special lubricants consist of less base fluid and more additives

Workforce Structure

5,627 employees globally

Regional Workforce Structure

Germany

1,670

EMEA w/o

(30%)

Germany

2,280

(41%)

2019

Asia-Pacific

North and

932

South

(17%)

America

745

(13%)

  1. 37

Functional Workforce Structure

Marketing

Production

& Sales

1,772

2,428

(32%)

(44%)

2019*

R&D

521

(10%)

Admin

775

(14%)

*Excl. 131 Trainees

FUCHS - Act together

Mission statement

Lubricants

Technology

People

Fully focused on lubricants

Technological leadership in

Basis for our success:

strategically important fields

loyal and motivated workforce

Values

Trust

Creating value

Respect

Trust is the basis of our self-

We deliver leading technology

We acknowledge our

understanding

and first class service

responsibility

Reliability

Integrity

Act in a responsive and

We believe in a high level of

l 38

transparent way

ethics and adhere to our CoC

FUCHS2025 - Vision

High performance organization driven to continuously improve and adapt to technology and market changes.

Unique company culture with family roots and a strong

value foundation. An independent, global thinking and agile

company communicating free of hierarchies & practicing an

Customer focus and

open feedback culture.

proximity around the globe.

Know-how and state of the art technology linked with top service are a matter of course.

Act global

Based on our global

First choice for our global

standards and processes

Global alignment and

our employees act global

stakeholders: investors,

Sustainable and successful

while we keep the local

communication with no

employees, customers,

entrepreneurship with

friction within the matrix.

suppliers etc.

global business model.

strong local teams.

  1. 39

Challenges & Opportunities

Global Networked &

Agile CompanyProfitable

Growth

StructuresDigitalization

E-Mobility

  1. 40

Digitalisation will fundamentally change our value creation

  • inoviga GmbH is a think tank outside the operative business

Driving force behind digitalization projects

Develops prototypes and tools for digital business models

  • Current topics:
    • eCommerce
    • Digitalized product development & production
    • Smart Services
  1. 41

Electrification of cars creates new applications

Global light-duty vehicles sales forecast (in mn units)

144

131

14

117

10

107

40

93

96

17

29

32

34

40

44

49

53

59

59

58

51

44

36

RoW

  • EU, USA, China

Electric Vehicle

Vehicle w/ combustion Engine

RoW

  • EU, USA, China

Electrification is an opportunity for FUCHS to further strengthen its market leadership with technically advanced solutions

Electrification of cars will lead to new applications and higher requirements for

existing applications

Regardless of the powertrain type, every car needs a variety of other lubricant

applications

Combustion engines will face further efficiency improvements leading to higher

requirements of existing lubricants (e.g. higher protection against deposits for

turbocharged engines, higher heat and ageing stability for more compact engines)

Hybrid cars with efficient combustion engines will place complex requirements for

existing applications but also create new demand for new applications

EVs will place whole new demand on gear oils, coolants, greases (e.g. contact

with electrical currents and electromagnetic fields, higher heat emission, reduction

gears with less gear steps and higher input speeds)

2018

2020

2025

2030

2035

2040

Source: FEV / Base Scenario

FUCHS is used to quickly adapting to new market demands and is working on

concrete methods to meet the challenges of the future mobility

  1. 42

Lubricant applications in passenger cars

In modern cars there are more than 30 different types of greases

Central hydraulic system

Skin parts / washing oils

prevention for wire cables

Corrosion

Processing seat components

Axle drive

Power steering

Air conditioning

Engine handling

Engine

Transmission

Radiator antifreeze

Engine components

Shock absorber oils

Forming add-ons and skin panels

  1. 43

Lubricant applications in passenger cars

Electrification brings a variety of opportunities for FUCHS

Coolants for power

Corrosion preventive for battery housing

Powertrain

ICE

HEV

BEV

Applications

electronics

Greases for bearings in E- Motor

MTF in machining of E-Motor a. gearbox

Drawing oils

for copperwire

E-Drive Oil for E- Motor and gearbox

Axle transmission oil

Contact grease for electric connections

Compressor oil for heatpump / air condition

Coolant for battery

Cleaners in battery production

Forming oils for battery cell cups or battery module cases

Engine oil

-

Transmission oil

/ -

Greases

Specialty greases

+

+

Lubricants for

+

+

Auxiliary systems

Cooling &

+

+

functional liquids

Products, which are needed independent from propulsion type are not shown

l 44

-Omitted Required +Increased

Long-term objective:

Focus on Shareholder Value

Drive returns

Optimize capital

Strengthen portfolio

  • Organic growth through strict customer focus, geographic expansion and product innovation
  • Improve operating profitability through margin and mix management, operating cost management and efficiency improvements
  • Capex with returns above WACC
  • Manage NOWC
  • Reinvest in the business
  • Acquisitions
  1. 45

Cash allocation

Cash allocation priority

Reinvest in the business

Return cash to shareholders

Capex

Stable Dividends

Acquisitions

Share Buyback

  1. 46

Unique track record for continued profitability and added value

Sales (in € mn)

3,000

2,572

2,500

2,000

1,459

1,500

1,000

500

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

EBIT (in € mn)

500

17.1%

18.0%

12.5%

375

321

12.0%

250

250

125

6.0%

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

0.0%

EBIT

EBIT margin

  1. 47

Earnings After Tax (in € mn)

300

228

200 172

100

0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

FVA (in € mn)

300

200

183

174

-1%

100

CAGR

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Development EBIT - Cost of Capital - FVA

€ mn

450

400

EBIT

371

373

383

350

Cost of capital

342

321

FVA

312

313

293

300

264

250

246

257

250

251

250

230

208

222

195

200

180

183

186

174

161

172

150

129

137

110

117

147

86

100

132

100

123

71

113

90

96

37

78

85

83

50

61

62

63

67

58

59

49

0

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

l 48

Cost of Capital = CE x WACC

Stable Sales in 2019

€ mn

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

18/19

Sales

2,079

2,267

2,473

2,567

2,572

0.0%

Gross Profit

791

851

882

899

890

-1.0%

Gross Profit margin

38.1%

37.5%

35.7%

35.0%

34.6%

-0.4%-points

Other function costs

-467

-499

-526

-542

-580

7.0%

EBIT before at Equity

324

352

356

357

310

-13.2%

EBIT margin before at Equity

15.6%

15.5%

14.4%

13.9%

12.1%

-1.8%-points

At Equity

18

19

17

26

11

-57.7%

EBIT

342

371

373

383

321

-16.2%

EBIT margin

16.5%

16.4%

15.1%

14.9%

12.5%

-2.4%-points

EBITDA

381

418

426

441

400

-9.3%

EBITDA margin

18.3%

18.4%

17.2%

17.2%

15.6%

-

  1. 49

Solid balance sheet and strong cash flow generation

€ mn

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Total assets

2,023

1,891

1,751

1,676

1,490

Goodwill

175

174

173

185

166

Equity

1,561

1,456

1,307

1,205

1,070

Equity ratio

77%

77%

75%

72%

72%

€ mn

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Net liquidity

193

191

160

146

101

Operating cash flow

329

267

242

300

281

Capex

154

121

105

93

50

Free cash flow before acquisitions1

175

147

142

205

232

Free cash flow

162

159

140

164

62

1Including divestments

  1. 50

Regional sales decline 2019

Sales in EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas decline slightly

2019

2018

Growth

Organic

External

FX

(€ mn)

(€ mn)

EMEA

1,579

1,618

-2%

-2%

-

-0%

Asia-Pacific

718

706

+2%

-1%

+2%

+1%

Americas

418

409

+2%

-1%

+0%

+3%

Consolidation

-143

-166

+23

-

-

-

Total

2,572

2,567

+0%

-1%

+1%

+0%

  1. 51

EBIT by regions

2019 (2018)

€ mn 400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

EBIT margin before at equity

49

12

310

(59)

(11)

(357)

93

(102)

167

(211)

Europe

Asia-Pacific, Africa

Americas

Holding/cons.

Group

9.9% (11.4%)

13.0% (14.4%)

11.7% (14.4%)

12.1% (13.9%)

  1. 52

Cash flow 2019

€ mn

2019

2018

in € mn

in %

Earnings after tax

228

288

-60

-21

Amortization/Depreciation and impairment

79

58

21

36

Changes in net operating working capital (NOWC)

45

-48

93

-

Other changes

-23

-30

7

-23

Capex

-154

-121

-33

27

Free cash flow before acquisitions1

175

147

28

19

Acquisitions1

-13

12

-25

-

Free cash flow

162

159

3

2

1Including divestments.

  1. 53

Net Liquidity

€ mn

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

-75

228

45

-23

-131

-13

-7

-22

Free cash flow before acquisitions

191

€175 mn

193

Net liquidity

Leasing

Earnings after

Depreciation

NOWC

Other

Dividend

Acquisitions

Other

Net liquidity

Dec 2018

tax

./. Capex

changes

changes

Dec 2019

  1. 54

Net operating working capital (NOWC)*

650

24.0%

23.4%

23.3%

600

22.3%

21.8%

22.5%

550

21.8%

500

21.0%

21.3%

21.0%

450

400

19.5%

350

77

78

79

81

85

80

85

18.0%

300

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q1 2020

NOWC (in € mn)

NOWC (in %)*

NOWC (in days)

* In relation to the annualized sales revenues of the last quarter

  1. 55

Quarterly income statement

€ mn

2017

2018

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Sales

618

629

615

611

643

668

642

614

643

653

656

620

616

Gross Profit

226

226

215

215

225

239

222

213

217

224

231

218

218

Gross Profit margin (in %)

36.6

35.8

35.0

35.2

35.0

35.8

34.6

34.7

33.7

34.3

35.2

35.2

35.4

Other function costs

-137

-134

-129

-126

-136

-140

-134

-132

-142

-147

-144

-147

-148

EBIT before at Equity

89

92

86

89

89

99

88

81

75

77

87

71

70

EBIT margin before at Equity (in %)

14.5

14.5

14.1

14.6

13.8

14.8

13.7

13.2

11.7

11.8

13.3

11.5

11.4

At Equity

5

4

5

3

3

2

16

5

2

3

2

4

2

EBIT

94

96

91

92

92

101

104

86

77

80

89

75

72

EBIT margin (in %)

15.3

15.1

14.8

15.1

14.3

15.1

16.2

14.0

12.0

12.3

13.6

12.1

11.7

EBITDA

107

109

105

111

106

115

118

102

95

98

107

100

90

EBITDA margin (in %)

17.4

17.3

17.0

18.2

16.5

17.2

18.4

16.6

14.8

15.0

16.3

16.1

14.6

  1. 56

2019 quarterly figures by region

2019

EMEA

Asia-Pacific

North and South America

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Sales by company location

400

399

402

378

1,579

171

184

180

183

718

106

106

108

98

418

EBIT before at equity income

36

39

48

33

156

21

23

23

26

93

14

15

12

8

49

in % of sales

9.0

9.8

11.9

8.7

9.9

12.3

12.5

12.8

14.2

13.0

13.2

14.2

11.1

8.2

11.7

Income from at equity companies

2

3

2

4

11

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Segment earnings (EBIT)

38

42

50

37

167

21

23

23

26

93

14

15

12

8

49

in % of sales

9.5

10.5

12.4

9.8

10.6

12.3

12.5

12.8

14.2

13.0

13.2

14.2

11.1

8.2

11.7

2019

Holding / Consolidation

FUCHS Group

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Sales by company location

-34

-36

-34

-39

-143

643

653

656

620

2,572

EBIT before at equity income

4

0

4

4

12

75

77

87

71

310

in % of sales

-

-

-

-

-

11.7

11.8

13.3

11.5

12.1

Income from at equity companies

-

-

-

-

-

2

3

2

4

11

Segment earnings (EBIT)

4

0

4

4

12

77

80

89

75

321

in % of sales

-

-

-

-

-

12.0

12.3

13.6

12.1

12.5

  1. 57

Quarterly sales & EBIT by regions

Sales (€ mn)

20181

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

EMEA

415

414

408

381

1,618

400

399

402

378

1,579

401

Y-o-Y in %

-

-

-

-

-

-4

-4

-1

-1

-2

0

Asia-Pacific

178

191

173

164

706

171

184

180

183

718

146

Y-o-Y in %

-

-

-

-

-

-4

-4

4

12

2

-15

Americas

95

104

105

105

409

106

106

108

98

418

110

Y-o-Y in %

-

-

-

-

-

12

2

3

-7

2

4

Consolidation

-45

-41

-44

-36

-166

-34

-36

-34

-39

-143

-41

FUCHS Group

643

668

642

614

2,567

643

653

656

620

2,572

616

Y-o-Y in %

-

-

-

-

-

0

-2

2

1

0

-4

EBIT (€ mn)

20181

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

EMEA

50

51

61

49

211

38

42

50

37

167

43

Y-o-Y in %

-

-

-

-

-

-24

-18

-18

2

-21

13

Asia-Pacific

28

28

24

22

102

21

23

23

26

93

17

Y-o-Y in %

-

-

-

-

-

-25

-18

-4

4

-9

-19

Americas

13

17

15

14

59

14

15

12

8

49

12

Y-o-Y in %

-

-

-

-

-

8

-12

-20

8

-17

-14

Consolidation

1

5

4

1

11

4

0

4

4

12

0

FUCHS Group

92

101

104

86

383

77

80

89

75

321

72

Y-o-Y in %

-

-

-

-

-

-16

-21

-14

3

-16

-6

1Previous year's figures adjusted to account for the changes in the organizational and reporting structure

  1. 58

Quarterly sales growth split by regions

Organic Growth (in %)

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

EMEA

-3

-3

-1

-1

-2

0

Asia-Pacific

-5

-6

-1

8

-1

-16

Americas

8

-2

-1

-7

-1

-6

FUCHS Group

-1

-3

0

0

-1

-6

External Growth (in %)

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

EMEA

-

-

-

-

-

-

Asia-Pacific

-

3

4

3

2

3

Americas

-

-

-

1

0

10

FUCHS Group

-

1

1

1

1

2

FX Effects (in %)

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY

Q1

EMEA

-1

-1

0

0

0

0

Asia-Pacific

1

-1

1

1

1

-1

Americas

4

4

4

-1

3

0

FUCHS Group

1

0

1

0

0

0

  1. 59

The Executive Board

Stefan Fuchs:CEO; Corporate Group Development, HR,

Dr. Lutz Lindemann:CTO; R&D, Technology, Product

Dr. Timo Reister:Asia-Pacific, Americas, Industrial Division

PR & Marketing, Strategy, Inoviga GmbH

Management, Supply Chain, Sustainability, Mining Division,

OEM Division

Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt:Europe, Middle East & Africa, FUCHS

Dagmar Steinert:CFO; Finance, Controlling, Investor

LUBRITECH Division

Relations, Compliance, Internal Audit, IT (incl. SAP/ERP-

l 60

Systems), Legal, Tax

Executive Compensation & FUCHS Shares

Executive Board

27,5%

of variable compensation

must be invested in FUCHS preference shares with a 4 year lock-up period

Supervisory Board

50%

of variable compensation

must be invested in FUCHS preference shares with a lock-up period of 4 years. The vesting period is waived when the member leaves the Supervisory Board

  1. 61

Financial Calendar & Contact

Financial Calendar 2020

April 30, 2020

Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

May 5, 2020

Annual General Meeting

June 26, 2020

Capital Market Day

July 30, 2020

Half-year Financial Report 2020

November 3, 2020

Quarterly Statement Q3 2020

The financial calendar is updated regularly. You can find the latest dates on the webpage at www.fuchs.com/financial-calendar

  1. 62

Investor Relations Contact

FUCHS PETROLUB SEFriesenheimer Str. 17 68169 Mannheim www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations

Thomas Altmann

Head of Investor Relations thomas.altmann@fuchs.com

Andrea Leuser

Manager Investor Relations andrea.leuser@fuchs.com

Kelvin Jörn

Junior Manager Investor Relations kelvin.joern@fuchs.com

Disclaimer

The information contained in this presentation is for background purposes only and is subject to amendment, revision and updating. Certain statements and information contained in this presentation may relate to future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, including without limitation, statements referring to risk limitations, operational profitability, financial strength, performance targets, profitable growth opportunities, and risk adequate pricing, other words such as "may, will, should, expects, plans, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, or continue", "potential, future, or further", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors can include, among other factors, changes in the overall economic climate, procurement prices, changes to exchange rates and interest rates, and changes in the lubricants industry. FUCHS PETROLUB SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this presentation and assumes no liability for such. Statements contained in this presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future.

The company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In particular, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation.

  1. 63

Disclaimer

Fuchs Petrolub SE published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 07:44:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
