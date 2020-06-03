Log in
Fuchs Petrolub SE    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Fuchs Petrolub : 3th June, DB German, Swiss and Austrian Conference, Berlin

06/03/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Agenda

01

|The Leading Independent Lubricants Company

02

|Q1 2020

03

|Shares

04

|Appendix

l2

FUCHS at a glance

Established3generations ago as afamily-owned business

No. 1

among the independent suppliers of lubricants

€2.6bn sales in 2019

The Fuchs family holds55%of ordinary shares

A full rangeof over

10,000

lubricants and related specialties

Top 20 lubricant manufacturers1

Number 1 among the independent lubricant companies

  • 1Market Shares 2019

  • 2> 1000 tons

Disclaimer

Fuchs Petrolub SE published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 07:30:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 257 M 2 531 M 2 531 M
Net income 2020 187 M 210 M 210 M
Net cash 2020 208 M 233 M 233 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 4 730 M 5 291 M 5 305 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 873
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Duration : Period :
Fuchs Petrolub SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 34,12 €
Last Close Price 36,96 €
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target -7,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Rudolf Fuchs Chairman-Executive Board
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Lutz Lindemann Chief Technology Officer
Lars-Eric Reinert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUCHS PETROLUB SE-16.30%5 291
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-4.58%70 346
AIR LIQUIDE-2.30%65 017
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-27.61%22 822
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.24%21 298
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION-12.36%16 920
