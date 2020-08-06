Fuchs Petrolub : 6th August, Jefferies Industrial Conference, New York 0 08/06/2020 | 05:34am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields

FUCHS GROUP Investor Presentation | August 2020 | Thomas Altmann, Head of Investor Relations Agenda 01 | The Leading Independent Lubricants Company 02 | FUCHS2025 03 | H1 2020 04 | Shares 05 | Appendix Click to navigate Download relevant documents 2 01 The Leading Independent Lubricants Company FUCHS at a glance Established 3 generations ago as a family-owned business Around 5,800 Preference share is listed employees in the MDAX No. 1 among the independent suppliers of lubricants €2.6 bn sales in 2019 62 companies worldwide The Fuchs family holds 55% of ordinary shares A full range of over 10,000 lubricants and related specialties 4 Top 20 lubricant manufacturers1 Number 1 independent lubricant company Manufacturers Independent Major oil lubricant companies manufacturers2 >100 >600 High degree of fragmentation

Concentration especially amongst smaller companies Market Shares >700 Top 10 manufacturers manufacturers <50% >50% 1 Market Shares 2019 l 5 2 > 1000 tons Our unique business model is the basis for our competitive advantage Technology and innovation leadership in strategically important product areas FUCHS is fully focussed on lubricantsFUCHS is a full-line supplier Independency allows reliability, customer & Global presence, R&D strength, market proximity (responsiveness and know-how transfer, speed flexibility) and continuity Advantage over Advantage over major oil companies independent companies 6 We are where our customers are 62 Operating Companies 33 Production Sites 70%* 13% 17% Regional workforce structure l 7 *Incl. Holding As of Dec. 2019 Full-line supplier advantage Sales 2019: €2.6 bn (~80% international) by customer location Automotive lubricants Industrial lubricants ~45% ~55% e.g. Engine & gear oils, hydraulic oils, shock absorber fluids, etc. e.g. Industrial oils, MWF/CP* and greases 100,000 customers in more than 150 countries Car industry Manufacturing Engineering Construction Mining Trade, Services & Transportation Heavy Duty Steel & Cement Aerospace Agriculture industry Wind energy Food 8 *metalworking fluids/corrosion preventives Well balanced customer structure Top 20 Customers account for ~ 25% sales Engineering / Machinery construction Agriculture and construction 7% 6%18% Sales 2019: Trade, transport and services 28% €2.6 bn 31% 10% Industrial goods manufacturing Vehicle manufacturing Energy and mining 9 Organic growth potential in emerging countries Market Demand 36.4 mn t +1 % 36.8 mn t FUCHS Sales (by customer location) € 902 mn +185 % € 2,572 mn 27% 34% 19% 27% 53% (1,371) 39% 54% 59% (531) 24% (219) 17% (152) 17% (436) 30% (765) 2000 2019 2000 2019 l 10 Asia-Pacific Americas EMEA Investment in the future R&D expenses and Capex R&D expenses 2019: €55 mn € mn 60 180 52 55 160 50 44 47 140 40 39 120 100 30 80 20 60 40 10 20 0 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Capex 2019: €154 mn 154 121 105 93 73 53 58 11 PPA 50 47 11 39 11 10 5 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Capex Scheduled amortisation/depreciation 11 Investment program Capex 2016-2021 ~ €670 mn In 2016 - 2018 over €300 mn capex was spent with focus on the expansion of Mannheim, Kaiserslautern and Chicago as well as new plants in China, Australia and Sweden

capex was spent with focus on the expansion of Mannheim, Kaiserslautern and Chicago as well as new plants in China, Australia and Sweden Capex peaked in 2019 at €154 mn . In 2020 €120 mn and 2021 €80 mn will be spent on growth and replacement as well as efficiency improvements due to significant volume increases, technological changes and a changed product mix

. In 2020 and 2021 will be spent on growth and replacement as well as efficiency improvements due to significant volume increases, technological changes and a changed product mix From 2022 onwards, capex should be back on par with the new level of depreciation mn 200 150 100 50 Estimated level of depreciation 0 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Capex Scheduled depreciation* * Depreciation figures excluding PPA from M&A 12 Strong track record of integrating businesses M&A transactions with more than € 10mn sales (p.a.) (GLOBAL) (DE) (SE) (AU) (US) € 21 mn € 135 mn € 140 mn € 25 mn € 46 mn* 2010 2015 2019 2014 2016 (ZA) (GB) (US) Lubricants (US) € 15 mn € 15 mn € 15 mn € 11 mn * Closing January 24, 2020 13 Acquisitions 2019 ▪ Automotive retail business ▪ Chemical Process ▪ Automotive, medical, aerospace ▪ Sales 2018 AUD 40mn Management (CPM) and in-vacuum industry (~ €25 mn), 65 employees ▪ Sales 2018 €4 mn, ▪ Sales 2018 USD 51mn ▪ Closing April 1, 2019 60 employees (~ €46 mn), 180 employees ▪ Closing November 1, 2019 ▪ Closing January 24, 2020 14 Growth market Africa Africa represents 6% of the global lubricant market

FUCHS intends to increase its presence in this rapidly growing market

FUCHS South Africa generates € 75 million in sales p.a. with 280 employees

Joint ventures were founded in Tanzania and Egypt in 2019

At the beginning of 2020, FUCHS acquired 50% of the shares in three distributors each in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique. The three joint ventures employ 90 people and generate sales of around € 21 million p.a.

In other African countries, FUCHS has license partners and distributors 15 FUCHS CO2-neutral as of 2020 Since 2010 already 30% reduction of energy consumption-specific CO 2 emissions per ton of FUCHS lubricant produced

consumption-specific CO emissions per ton of FUCHS lubricant produced From 2020 onwards, all FUCHS locations worldwide will be CO 2 -neutral - from energy consumption in production to consumables in administration ▪ ▪ Emissions not yet avoided are offset by compensation measures Investment in high-quality climate protection projects for the expansion of renewable energies On track to deliver as promised l 16 02 FUCHS2025 New Mindset for Future Challenges The FUCHS2025 Strategy FUCHS2025 New Mindset for Future Challenges Global Global customer requirements Digitization New solutions require new ways of operating. And new ways of operation require a new approach and a fresh mindset. E-Mobility l New business l 18 models FUCHS2025 Key Elements Culture We want to use these challenges as an opportunity. That is why we are responding to them with a new mindset - an attitude that brings strategy, structure and culture into line in a purposeful way. StrategyStructure 19 FUCHS2025 - growing from a solid foundation Based on … • • • Our full product offering and global setup Our local entrepreneurship in 60+ subsidiaries Our performance driven culture and loyal employee base We want to … Be the partner of our customers around their needs in lubrication solutions

partner of our customers around their needs in lubrication solutions Achieve a better global alignment through harmonized standards and procedures

Leverage our experience and explore exisiting opportunities, especially in Asia and the Americas

Continously improve the CO 2 footprint of our products based on a lifecycle assessment

footprint of our products based on a lifecycle assessment Become the employer of choice 20 FUCHS2025 Strategy Strategic Pillars Global Customer & Technology Six strategic pillars form the base of Strength Market Focus Leader our strategy. They are the guiding principles for our strategic actions to reach our vision for FUCHS20205. Operational People & Sustainability Excellence Organization l 21 FUCHS2025 Strategy Actions Extensive market segment approach: holistic segmentation of all operations regarding customers and markets and effective alignment of organization towards it In addition initiation of several strategic initiatives with globally staffed cross-functional teams to introduce the strategic objectives from a group perspective Stronger emphasis on innovation, service solutions and new market perspectives to expand full-line supplier claim Joint approach with continuous development of corporate culture program to be able to leverage our strong cultural foundation for further strategy execution FUCHS2025 Strategy Highlights Sustainable revenue growth with operational excellence at a 15% EBIT margin and corresponding FVA growth Technology leadership in the segments we target until 2025 Be the employer of choice for our existing and future workforce Better market penetration through market segmentation Overproportionate growth in Asia-Paciﬁc & the Americas CO2-neutrality in production "gate-to-gate" since 2020 and CO2-neutral products "cradle-to-gate" by 2025 23 03 Financial Results H1 2020 Highlights H1 2020 €1,120 mn Sales down by 14 % €112 mn EBIT down by 29 % New Outlook FY 2020 EBIT decline in the range of 25% (Based on today's assessment of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic) A second pandemic wave is not taken into account in the forecast

The effects of the crisis on supply chains, production and customer demand cannot be reliably estimated currently Sales revenues and earnings heavily impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic Asia-Pacific records comparatively small decline in EBIT

records comparatively small decline in EBIT Continued very sound balance sheet structure and sufficient liquidity

FUCHS2025 initiative further intensified and investment program continued l 25 Sales development € mn 1,296 - 14% YoY 1,120 700 668 643 642 643 653 656 620 616 614 600 504 500 400 300 Q1 '18 Q2 '18 Q3 '18 Q4 '18 Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 l 26 H1 2020 Group sales € mn 1,500 - 186 26 - 16 (- 14%) (1%) (-1%) 1,300 1,296 1,100 1,120 - 176 (- 14%) 900 700 H1 2019 Organic Growth External Growth FX H1 2020 27 Regional sales growth H1 2020 H1 2020 H1 2019 Growth Organic External FX (€ mn) (€ mn) Europe, Middle East, Africa 690 799 -14% -13% - -1% Asia-Pacific 320 355 -10% -10% +2% -2% Americas 181 212 -15% -24% +10% -1% Consolidation -71 -70 - - - - Total 1,120 1,296 -14% -14% +1% -1% 28 Income statement H1 2020 € mn H1 2020 H1 2019 € mn in % Sales 1,120 1,296 -176 -14 Gross Profit 390 441 -51 -12 Gross Profit margin 34.8 % 34.0 % - +0.8 %-points Other function costs -282 -289 7 -2 EBIT before at Equity 108 152 -44 -29 At Equity 4 5 -1 -20 EBIT 112 157 -45 -29 Earnings after tax 79 112 -33 -29 29 EBIT development (Q3 2018: €12 mn one-off effect from sale of at equity share) € mn 120 157 - 29% YoY 112 101 104 92 (92) 86 89 90 77 80 75 72 60 40 30 0 Q1 '18 Q2 '18 Q3 '18 Q4 '18 Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 l 30 EBIT by regions H1 2020 (H1 2019) € mn 150 100 50 0 EBIT margin before at equity 14 1 112 (29) (4) (157) 41 (44) 56 (80) EMEA Asia-Pacific Americas Holding/cons. Group 7.5% (9.4%) 12.8% (12.4%) 7.7% (13.7%) 9.6% (11.7%) 31 Cash flow H1 2020 € mn H1 2020 H1 2019 in € mn in % Earnings after tax 79 112 -33 -29 Amortization/Depreciation 40 36 4 11 Changes in net operating working capital (NOWC) -39 -20 -19 95 Other changes -7 -36 29 -81 Capex -58 -76 18 -24 Free cash flow before acquisitions1 15 16 -1 -6 Acquisitions -95 -10 -85 >100 Free cash flow -80 6 -86 >-100 1 Free cash flow before cash paid for acquisitions and before cash acquired through acquisitions 32 H1 2020 earnings summary Organic sales decrease in all three regions; Americas and EMEA impacted the most by the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic; June in APAC on pre-crisis level mainly due to China

COVID-19 pandemic; June in APAC on pre-crisis level mainly due to China External growth in APAC (NULON) and Americas (ZIMMARK & NYE)

Slight decrease of Gross Margin in Q2 due to product mix changes; Gross margin at 34.8% (34.0) above HY 2019

Cost savings take effect; Other function costs down by €7 million despite increased cost base driven by Capex and

M&A (Australia and North America)

M&A (Australia and North America) Depreciation and amortization higher due to the investment program

EBIT at €112 mn (157) and Earnings after tax at €79 mn (112) down by 29% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic New Outlook for FY 2020 after suspending the FY outlook in April; EBIT decrease in the range of 25% for FY 2020 33 Outlook 2020 - New Outlook for FY 2020 Performance indicator Actual 2019 Outlook 2020 (Pre-COVID-19) Sales € 2,572 mn +0% to +4% EBIT € 321 mn +0% to +4% FUCHS Value Added € 174 mn ~ € 170 mn Free cash flow before acquisitions € 175 mn ~ € 130 mn Capex € 154 mn € 120 mn As of March 4, 2020 Outlook Outlook H1 - 2020 FY - 2020 ~ -30%~ -25% As of April 30, 2020 As of July 27, 2020 In April 2020 Outlook for the FY 2020 was suspended due to COVID-19

COVID-19 Earnings decline in the order of 25% (Based on today's assessment of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic)

COVID-19 pandemic) Effects of the crisis on supply chains, production and customer demand cannot currently be reliably estimated

Statement is subject to great uncertainty and a second pandemic wave is not considered in the current forecast for FY 34 04 Shares Breakdown ordinary & preference shares (December 31, 2019) Ordinary shares Preference shares Mawer Norges MDAX-listed 5% 3% DWS 8% Free float 100% Free Fuchs float family 29% 55% Basis: 69,500,000 ordinary shares Basis: 69,500,000 preference shares Characteristics: Share data: Characteristics: Share data: ▪ Dividend ▪ Symbol: FPE ▪ Dividend pluspreference profit share (0.01€) ▪ Symbol: FPE3 ▪ Voting rights ▪ ISIN: DE0005790406 ▪ Restricted voting rights in case of: ▪ ISIN: DE0005790430 ▪ WKN: 579040 ▪ preference profit share has not been fully paid ▪ WKN: 579043 ▪ exclusion of pre-emption rights (e.g. capital increase, share buyback, etc.) 36 Stable dividend policy Our target: Increase the absolute dividend amount each year or at least maintain previous year's level Dividend per Preference Share € Payout Ratio 2019: 59% 0.97 18 years of consecutive 1.00 dividend increases 0.80 13 % 0.60 CAGR over the last 10 years 0.40 0.29 27 years 0.20 without dividend decreases 0.00 Market Capitalization mn

FUCHS is present in every important lubricants consuming country 40 Regional per-capita lubricants demand kg 25 2007 2019 20 15 10 5 0 41 Base oil / additives value split Base oil prices do not necessarily follow crude oil prices

No direct link between additives and crude oil prices

We even face price increases for certain raw materials where supply/demand is not balanced, or special situations occur

Special lubricants consist of less base fluid and more additives 42 20% 60% 80% 40% Standard Lubricants FUCHS Base Oils Additives, etc. Workforce Structure 5,627 employees globally Regional Workforce Structure Germany 1,670 (30%)EMEA w/o Germany 2,280 (40%) 2019 Asia-Pacific 932 (17%) Americas 745 (13%) Functional Workforce Structure Marketing & Production Sales 1,772 2,428 (32%) (44%) 2019* R&D Admin 521 775 (10%) (14%) *Excl. 131 Trainees 43 FUCHS - Act together Mission statement Lubricants Technology People Fully focused on lubricants Technological leadership in Basis for our success: strategically important fields loyal and motivated workforce Values Trust Creating value Respect Trust is the basis of our self- We deliver leading technology We acknowledge our understanding and first class service responsibility Reliability Integrity Act in a responsive and We believe in a high level of transparent way ethics and adhere to our CoC 44 FUCHS2025 Strategy Global Strength Global Strength Strategic Objectives: Use market segmentation as basis for strategic and global business development, achieve better market penetration

Grow above Group average in Asia-Pacific and the Americas, achieve a better balance between all three world regions by 2025

Asia-Pacific and the Americas, achieve a better balance between all three world regions by 2025 Further refine the brand profile, strengthen brand equity and attractiveness l 45 FUCHS2025 Strategy Costumer & Market Focus Customer & Market Focus Strategic Objectives: Achieve maximum customer proximity, further utilize cross-selling opportunities, become the full-line supplier for our customers

cross-selling opportunities, become the full-line supplier for our customers Develop global service portfolio up to 2025, change from product-driven approach to solution-driven approach

product-driven approach to solution-driven approach Grow market shares to be amongst the leaders in the segments we target

Systematically introduce new business models within the broader world of lubrication l 46 FUCHS2025 Strategy Technology Leader Technology Leader Strategic Objectives: Increase our innovation power in R&D and beyond. Be technology leader in the segments we target until 2025

Innovate products and operational performance to make our customers more connected with us beyond lubricants by introducing digital solutions and platforms

Bring all three R&D centers in China, USA and Germany to the same level of expertise until 2025 l 47 FUCHS2025 Strategy Operational Excellence Operational Excellence Strategic Objectives: Strengthen our global manufacturing and distribution network to achieve self-sufficient supply and technology hubs in Asia-Pacific, EMEA and the Americas until 2025

self-sufficient supply and technology hubs in Asia-Pacific, EMEA and the Americas until 2025 Further standardize manufacturing and procurement procedures, equipment and output to achieve a more efficient supply chain

Expand data transparency based on further globalization of structures and harmonization of systems l 48 FUCHS2025 Strategy People & Organization People & Organization Strategic Objectives: Be the employer of choice for our existing and future workforce

Further improve working environments and global collaboration

Strengthen global talent acquisition and retention, enhance our development programs, competence models and succession planning

Endorse internationalization of entities, remote leadership, international job rotation l 49 FUCHS2025 Strategy Sustainability Sustainability Strategic Objectives: Economical Sustainability

Generate sustainable revenue growth at 15% EBIT margin with a corresponding increase of our FUCHS Value Added

Ecological Sustainability

CO 2 -neutral production ("gate-to-gate") since 2020 and carbon-neutral products ("cradle-to-gate") by

2025. Foster additional ecological sustainability projects

Social Sustainability

Further promote Corporate Social Responsibility projects

l 50 Digitalisation will fundamentally change our value creation inoviga GmbH is a think tank outside the operative business ▪ ▪ Driving force behind digitalization projects Develops prototypes and tools for digital business models Current topics:

eCommerce Digitalized product development & production Smart Services

51 Electrification of cars creates new applications Global light-duty vehicles sales forecast (in mn units) 144 131 14 117 10 107 93 96 17 29 40 32 34 40 44 49 53 59 59 58 51 44 36 RoW EU, USA, China Electric Vehicle Vehicle w/ combustion Engine RoW EU, USA, China Electrification is an opportunity for FUCHS to further strengthen its market leadership with technically advanced solutions ▪ Electrification of cars will lead to new applications and higher requirements for existing applications ▪ Regardless of the powertrain type, every car needs a variety of other lubricant applications ▪ Combustion engines will face further efficiency improvements leading to higher requirements of existing lubricants (e.g. higher protection against deposits for turbocharged engines, higher heat and ageing stability for more compact engines) ▪ Hybrid cars with efficient combustion engines will place complex requirements for existing applications but also create new demand for new applications ▪ EVs will place whole new demand on gear oils, coolants, greases (e.g. contact with electrical currents and electromagnetic fields, higher heat emission, reduction gears with less gear steps and higher input speeds) 2018 2020 2025 2030 2035 2040 Source: FEV / Base Scenario ▪ FUCHS is used to quickly adapting to new market demands and is working on concrete methods to meet the challenges of the future mobility 52 Lubricant applications in passenger cars In modern cars there are more than 30 different types of greases Central hydraulic system Skin parts / washing oils Corrosion prevention for wire cables Processing seat components Axle drive Power steering Air conditioning Engine handling Engine Transmission Radiator antifreeze Engine components Shock absorber oils Forming add-ons and skin panels 53 Lubricant applications in passenger cars Electrification brings a variety of opportunities for FUCHS Coolants for power Corrosion preventive for battery housing Powertrain ICE HEV BEV Applications electronics Greases for bearings in E- Motor MTF in machining of E-Motor a. gearbox Drawing oils for copperwire E-Drive Oil for E- Motor and gearbox Axle transmission oil Contact grease for electric connections Compressor oil for heatpump / air condition Coolant for battery Cleaners in battery production Forming oils for battery cell cups or battery module cases Engine oil ✓ ✓ - Transmission oil ✓ ✓ ✓ / - Greases ✓ ✓ ✓ Specialty greases ✓ + + Lubricants for ✓ + + Auxiliary systems Cooling & ✓ + + functional liquids Products, which are needed independent from propulsion type are not shown - Omitted ✓ Required + Increased l 54 Long-term objective: Focus on Shareholder Value Drive returns Optimize capital Strengthen portfolio Organic growth through strict customer focus, geographic expansion and product innovation

Improve operating profitability through margin and mix management, operating cost management and efficiency improvements

Capex with returns above WACC

Manage NOWC

Reinvest in the business

Acquisitions 55 Cash allocation priority Reinvest in the business Shareholder value-oriented Capex Stable Dividends Acquisitions Share Buyback 56 Unique track record for continued profitability and added value Sales (in € mn) 3,000 2,572 2,500 2,000 1,459 1,500 1,000 500 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EBIT (in € mn) 17.1% 500 18.0% 12.5% 375 321 12.0% 250 250 125 6.0% 0 0.0% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 EBIT EBIT margin Earnings After Tax (in € mn) 300 228 200 172 100 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 FVA (in € mn) 300 200 183 174 -1% 100 CAGR 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 57 Development EBIT - Cost of Capital - FVA € mn 450 400 EBIT 371 373 383 350 Cost of capital 342 321 FVA 313 312 300 293 264 250 246 257 250 251 250 230 222 208 195 200 180 183 186 174 161 172 150 129 137 110 117 100 147 132 86 123 100 114 71 96 78 85 90 83 37 50 67 58 61 58 62 63 49 0 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Cost of Capital = CE x WACC 58 Stable Sales in 2019 € mn 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 18/19 Sales 2,079 2,267 2,473 2,567 2,572 0.2% Gross Profit 791 851 882 899 890 -1.0% Gross Profit margin 38.1% 37.5% 35.7% 35.0% 34.6% -0.4%-points Other function costs -467 -499 -526 -542 -580 7.0% EBIT before at Equity 324 352 356 357 310 -13.2% EBIT margin before at Equity 15.6% 15.5% 14.4% 13.9% 12.1% -1.8%-points At Equity 18 19 17 26 11 -57.7% EBIT 342 371 373 383 321 -16.2% EBIT margin 16.5% 16.4% 15.1% 14.9% 12.5% -2.4%-points EBITDA 381 418 432 441 400 -9.3% EBITDA margin 18.3% 18.4% 17.5% 17.2% 15.6% -1.6%-points 59 Solid balance sheet and strong cash flow generation € mn 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Total assets 2,023 1,891 1,751 1,676 1,490 Goodwill 175 174 173 185 166 Equity 1,561 1,456 1,307 1,205 1,070 Equity ratio 77% 77% 75% 72% 72% € mn 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Net liquidity 193 191 160 146 101 Operating cash flow 329 267 242 300 281 Capex 154 121 105 93 50 Free cash flow before acquisitions1 175 147 142 205 232 Free cash flow 162 159 140 164 62 1 Including divestments 60 Regional sales decline 2019 Sales in EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas decline slightly 2019 2018 Growth Organic External FX (€ mn) (€ mn) EMEA 1,579 1,618 -2% -2% - -0% Asia-Pacific 718 706 +2% -1% +2% +1% Americas 418 409 +2% -1% +0% +3% Consolidation -143 -166 - - - - Total 2,572 2,567 +0% -1% +1% +0% 61 EBIT by regions 2019 (2018) € mn 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 EBIT margin before at equity 49 12 321 (11) (383) (59) 93 (102) 167 (211) Europe Asia-Pacific, Africa Americas Holding/cons. Group 9.9% (11.4%) 13.0% (14.4%) 11.7% (14.4%) 12.1% (13.9%) 62 Cash flow 2019 € mn 2019 2018 in € mn in % Earnings after tax 228 288 -60 -21 Amortization/Depreciation and impairment 79 58 21 36 Changes in net operating working capital (NOWC) 45 -48 93 - Other changes -23 -30 7 -23 Capex -154 -121 -33 27 Free cash flow before acquisitions1 175 147 28 19 Acquisitions1 -13 12 -25 - Free cash flow 162 159 3 2 1 Including divestments. 63 Net Liquidity € mn 450 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 -75 228 45 -23 -131 -13 -7 -22 Free cash flow before acquisitions 191 €175 mn 193 Net liquidity Leasing Earnings after D&A, Imp ./. NOWC Other Dividend Acquisitions Other Net liquidity Dec 2018 tax Capex changes changes Dec 2019 64 Net operating working capital (NOWC) 750 28.5% 28.0% 700 25.5% 650 23.4% 600 21.0% 21.3% 21.8% 22.3% 21.8% 23.0% 550 20.5% 500 450 18.0% 400 15.5% 77 78 79 81 85 80 104 350 300 13.0% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2020 NOWC (in € mn) NOWC (in %)* NOWC (in days)* * In relation to the annualized sales revenues of the last quarter 65 Quarterly income statement € mn 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Sales 618 629 615 611 643 668 642 614 643 653 656 620 616 504 Gross Profit 226 226 215 215 225 239 222 213 217 224 231 218 218 172 Gross Profit margin (in %) 36.6 35.8 35.0 35.2 35.0 35.8 34.6 34.7 33.7 34.3 35.2 35.2 35.4 34.1 Other function costs -137 -134 -129 -126 -136 -140 -134 -132 -142 -147 -144 -147 -148 -134 EBIT before at Equity 89 92 86 89 89 99 88 81 75 77 87 71 70 38 EBIT margin before at Equity (in %) 14.5 14.5 14.1 14.6 13.8 14.8 13.7 13.2 11.7 11.8 13.3 11.5 11.4 7.5 At Equity 5 4 5 3 3 2 16 5 2 3 2 4 2 2 EBIT 94 96 91 92 92 101 104 86 77 80 89 75 72 40 EBIT margin (in %) 15.3 15.1 14.8 15.1 14.3 15.1 16.2 14.0 12.0 12.3 13.6 12.1 11.7 7.9 EBITDA 107 109 105 111 106 115 118 102 95 98 107 100 92 60 EBITDA margin (in %) 17.4 17.3 17.0 18.2 16.5 17.2 18.4 16.6 14.8 15.0 16.3 16.1 14.9 11.9 66 Quarterly figures by region 2019 EMEA Asia-Pacific North and South America FUCHS Group Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Sales by company location 400 399 402 378 1,579 171 184 180 183 718 106 106 108 98 418 643 653 656 620 2,572 EBIT before at equity income 36 39 48 33 156 21 23 23 26 93 14 15 12 8 49 75 77 87 71 310 in % of sales 9.0 9.8 11.9 8.7 9.9 12.3 12.5 12.8 14.2 13.0 13.2 14.2 11.1 8.2 11.7 11.7 11.8 13.3 11.5 12.1 Income from at equity companies 2 3 2 4 11 - - - - - - - - - - 2 3 2 4 11 Segment earnings (EBIT) 38 42 50 37 167 21 23 23 26 93 14 15 12 8 49 77 80 89 75 321 in % of sales 9.5 10.5 12.4 9.8 10.6 12.3 12.5 12.8 14.2 13.0 13.2 14.2 11.1 8.2 11.7 12.0 12.3 13.6 12.1 12.5 2020 EMEA Asia-Pacific North and South America FUCHS Group Q1 Q2 Q1 Q2 Q1 Q2 Q1 Q2 Sales by company location 401 289 146 174 110 71 616 504 EBIT before at equity income 41 11 17 24 12 2 70 38 in % of sales 10.2 3.8 11.6 13.8 10.9 2.8 11.4 7.5 Income from at equity companies 2 2 - - - - 2 2 Segment earnings (EBIT) 43 13 17 24 12 2 72 40 in % of sales 10.7 4.5 11.6 13.8 10.9 2.8 11.7 7.9 67 Quarterly sales & EBIT by regions Sales (€ mn) 20181 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 EMEA 415 414 408 381 1,618 400 399 402 378 1,579 401 289 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -4 -4 -1 -1 -2 0 -28 Asia-Pacific 178 191 173 164 706 171 184 180 183 718 146 174 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -4 -4 4 12 2 -15 -5 Americas 95 104 105 105 409 106 106 108 98 418 110 71 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - 12 2 3 -7 2 4 -33 Consolidation -45 -41 -44 -36 -166 -34 -36 -34 -39 -143 -41 -30 FUCHS Group 643 668 642 614 2,567 643 653 656 620 2,572 616 504 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - 0 -2 2 1 0 -4 -23 EBIT (€ mn) 20181 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 EMEA 50 51 61 49 211 38 42 50 37 167 43 13 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -24 -18 -18 -24 -21 13 -69 Asia-Pacific 28 28 24 22 102 21 23 23 26 93 17 24 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -25 -18 -4 18 -9 -19 4 Americas 13 17 15 14 59 14 15 12 8 49 12 2 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - 8 -12 -20 -43 -17 -14 -87 Consolidation 1 5 4 1 11 4 0 4 4 12 0 1 FUCHS Group 92 101 104 86 383 77 80 89 75 321 72 40 Y-o-Y in % - - - - - -16 -21 -14 -13 -16 -6 -50 1 Previous year's figures adjusted to account for the changes in the organizational and reporting structure 68 Quarterly sales growth split by regions Organic Growth (in %) 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 EMEA -3 -3 -1 -1 -2 0 -26 Asia-Pacific -5 -6 -1 8 -1 -16 -3 Americas 8 -2 -1 -7 -1 -6 -42 FUCHS Group -1 -3 0 0 -1 -6 -23 External Growth (in %) 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 EMEA - - - - - - - Asia-Pacific - 3 4 3 2 3 0 Americas - - - 1 0 10 10 FUCHS Group - 1 1 1 1 2 2 FX Effects (in %) 2019 2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 EMEA -1 -1 0 0 0 0 -2 Asia-Pacific 1 -1 1 1 1 -1 -2 Americas 4 4 4 -1 3 0 -1 FUCHS Group 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2 69 The Executive Board Stefan Fuchs: CEO; Corporate Group Development, HR, Dr. Lutz Lindemann: CTO; R&D, Technology, Product Dr. Timo Reister: Asia-Pacific, Americas, Industrial Division PR & Marketing, Strategy, Inoviga GmbH Management, Supply Chain, Sustainability, Mining Division, OEM Division Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt: Europe, Middle East & Africa, FUCHS Dagmar Steinert: CFO; Finance, Controlling, Investor LUBRITECH Division Relations, Compliance, Internal Audit, IT (incl. SAP/ERP- l 70 Systems), Legal, Tax Executive Compensation & FUCHS Shares Executive Board 27,5% of variable compensation must be invested in FUCHS preference shares with a 4 year lock-up period Supervisory Board 50% of variable compensation must be invested in FUCHS preference shares with a lock-up period of 4 years 71 Download: Key documents for our shareholders Our added value Transparency Shareholder-oriented Well informed H1 2020 H1 2020 H1 2020 Financial Factsheet Call PPT Report Annual Dividend Ad hoc Report history releases 2019 Click & Download 72 Financial Calendar & Contact Financial Calendar 2020 July 30, 2020 Half-year Financial Report 2020 November 3, 2020 Quarterly Statement Q3 2020 Financial Calendar 2021 March 9, 2021 Annual Report 2020 May 4, 2021 Annual General Meeting in Mannheim The financial calendar is updated regularly. You can find the latest dates on the webpage at www.fuchs.com/financial-calendar Investor Relations Contact FUCHS PETROLUB SE Friesenheimer Str. 17 68169 Mannheim www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations Thomas Altmann Head of Investor Relations thomas.altmann@fuchs.com Andrea Leuser Manager Investor Relations andrea.leuser@fuchs.com Kelvin Jörn Junior Manager Investor Relations kelvin.joern@fuchs.com 73 Disclaimer The information contained in this presentation is for background purposes only and is subject to amendment, revision and updating. Certain statements and information contained in this presentation may relate to future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, including without limitation, statements referring to risk limitations, operational profitability, financial strength, performance targets, profitable growth opportunities, and risk adequate pricing, other words such as "may, will, should, expects, plans, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, or continue", "potential, future, or further", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors can include, among other factors, changes in the overall economic climate, procurement prices, changes to exchange rates and interest rates, and changes in the lubricants industry. 