Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fuchs Petrolub SE    FPE3   DE0005790430

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fuchs Petrolub : FUCHS becomes official lubricants partner of the DMG MORI Qualified Products Program (DMQP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 05:25am EDT

DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FUCHS becomes official lubricants partner of the DMG MORI Qualified Products Program (DMQP) (news with additional features)

13.09.2019 / 11:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS becomes official lubricants partner of the DMG MORI Qualified Products Program (DMQP)

FUCHS and DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT are intensifying the technology partnership they entered into in 2017 through the DMG MORI Qualified Products Program (DMQP). DMG MORI is offering its customers perfectly tailored machine peripheries and innovative technology accessories from a single source with the DMQP Program. From now on, lubricant company FUCHS will also be recognized as the certified DMQP partner at DMG MORI and will supply cooling lubricants and lubricants that have been exclusively tailored to machines and processes.

Thomas Wilke, Head of Industrial Sales at FUCHS SCHMIERSTOFFE, and Christoph Grosch, Executive Director at DMG MORI and Head of the DMQP program, are sealing the partnership in the run-up to EMO 2019.

"As a certified DMQP partner, we are glad to use our innovative and technologically sophisticated lubricants to help customers and users to achieve maximum machine performance and productivity gains," says Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Thomas Wilke adds: "Lubricants for the metalworking industry and designed for use in machine tools must be efficient, economical, robust and free of ingredients that are harmful to the environment and health. All relevant processes and associated lubricants must also be coordinated for sustainability reasons, as excellently demonstrated by our new ECOCOOL TNA-IDM. As lubricants partner in the DMQP program, this is something that we are able to ensure."

At EMO 2019, the world's premier trade fair for the metalworking industry, visitors can see live demonstrations of how FUCHS cooling lubricants are used in selected DMG MORI machines in Hall 2 or find out about the latest lubricant technologies directly at the FUCHS stand in Hall 6, J23.

The DMQP program generates synergies out of machines, peripheries and accessories with the very highest quality standards. It combines innovation and technology expertise from selected DMQP partners, who have been exclusively awarded the premium seal of quality for their products. The global DMQP seal of quality makes available and specifically recommends more than 2,400 periphery and accessory products for integrated manufacturing solutions worldwide. The product categories include "shaping," "handling," "measuring" and "monitoring" as well as periphery and accessory components for additive manufacturing.

Mannheim, September 13, 2019

FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Public Relations
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim, Germany
Tel. +49 621 3802-1104
tina.vogel@fuchs.com
www.fuchs.com/group

The following information material is available online:
Image and video material: www.fuchs.com/group/mediagallery

About FUCHS
The FUCHS Group develops, produces and markets high-grade lubricants and related specialties for virtually all industries and areas of application. Formed in Mannheim in 1931, the Group employs around 5,500 people worldwide at 58 operating companies. FUCHS is the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer. Its most important markets in terms of sales revenues are Western Europe, Asia and North America.

Important note
This press release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, future actual developments and future actual results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS PETROLUB SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this press release and assumes no liability for such.

Additional features:

Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/fuchs/873289.html
Subtitle: Thomas Wilke, Verkaufsleiter Industrie bei FUCHS SCHMIERSTOFFE, und Christoph Grosch, Executive Director bei DMG MORI und zuständig für das DMQP-Programm, besiegeln die Partnerschaft.

13.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs.com
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE0005790430, DE0005790406
WKN: 579043, 579040
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 873289

 
End of News DGAP News Service

873289  13.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=873289&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUCHS PETROLUB SE
05:25aFUCHS PETROLUB : FUCHS becomes official lubricants partner of the DMG MORI Quali..
EQ
09/04FUCHS PETROLUB : opens new plant in Izmir, Turkey
AQ
09/03FUCHS PETROLUB : opens new plant in Izmir, Turkey (news with additional features..
PU
09/03FUCHS PETROLUB : opens new plant in Izmir, Turkey
EQ
08/02FUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
08/01FUCHS PETROLUB : posts slight decrease in sales revenues of 1% and decline in ea..
PU
08/01FUCHS PETROLUB : posts slight decrease in sales revenues of 1% and decline in ea..
EQ
07/05FUCHS PETROLUB : with decline in sales and earnings in the first half of 2019 - ..
PU
07/05FUCHS PETROLUB : with decline in sales and earnings in the first half of 2019 - ..
EQ
05/08FUCHS PETROLUB SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 523 M
EBIT 2019 293 M
Net income 2019 215 M
Finance 2019 161 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 22,7x
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 4 777 M
Chart FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Duration : Period :
Fuchs Petrolub SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 35,88  €
Last Close Price 35,06  €
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Rudolf Fuchs Chairman-Executive Board
Jürgen Hambrecht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Steinert Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Lutz Lindemann Chief Technology Officer
Lars-Eric Reinert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUCHS PETROLUB SE-2.78%5 275
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%74 692
AIR LIQUIDE18.07%60 386
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD41.03%44 715
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES0.75%28 087
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP67.52%20 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group