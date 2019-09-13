Fuchs Petrolub : FUCHS becomes official lubricants partner of the DMG MORI Qualified Products Program (DMQP)

DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

FUCHS becomes official lubricants partner of the DMG MORI Qualified Products Program (DMQP) (news with additional features)



13.09.2019 / 11:18

FUCHS becomes official lubricants partner of the DMG MORI Qualified Products Program (DMQP)

FUCHS and DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT are intensifying the technology partnership they entered into in 2017 through the DMG MORI Qualified Products Program (DMQP). DMG MORI is offering its customers perfectly tailored machine peripheries and innovative technology accessories from a single source with the DMQP Program. From now on, lubricant company FUCHS will also be recognized as the certified DMQP partner at DMG MORI and will supply cooling lubricants and lubricants that have been exclusively tailored to machines and processes.

Thomas Wilke, Head of Industrial Sales at FUCHS SCHMIERSTOFFE, and Christoph Grosch, Executive Director at DMG MORI and Head of the DMQP program, are sealing the partnership in the run-up to EMO 2019.

"As a certified DMQP partner, we are glad to use our innovative and technologically sophisticated lubricants to help customers and users to achieve maximum machine performance and productivity gains," says Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Thomas Wilke adds: "Lubricants for the metalworking industry and designed for use in machine tools must be efficient, economical, robust and free of ingredients that are harmful to the environment and health. All relevant processes and associated lubricants must also be coordinated for sustainability reasons, as excellently demonstrated by our new ECOCOOL TNA-IDM. As lubricants partner in the DMQP program, this is something that we are able to ensure."

At EMO 2019, the world's premier trade fair for the metalworking industry, visitors can see live demonstrations of how FUCHS cooling lubricants are used in selected DMG MORI machines in Hall 2 or find out about the latest lubricant technologies directly at the FUCHS stand in Hall 6, J23.

The DMQP program generates synergies out of machines, peripheries and accessories with the very highest quality standards. It combines innovation and technology expertise from selected DMQP partners, who have been exclusively awarded the premium seal of quality for their products. The global DMQP seal of quality makes available and specifically recommends more than 2,400 periphery and accessory products for integrated manufacturing solutions worldwide. The product categories include "shaping," "handling," "measuring" and "monitoring" as well as periphery and accessory components for additive manufacturing.

Mannheim, September 13, 2019

About FUCHS

The FUCHS Group develops, produces and markets high-grade lubricants and related specialties for virtually all industries and areas of application. Formed in Mannheim in 1931, the Group employs around 5,500 people worldwide at 58 operating companies. FUCHS is the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer. Its most important markets in terms of sales revenues are Western Europe, Asia and North America.



