Fuchs Petrolub : virtual Annual General Meeting 2020 - All agenda items approved by a large majority

05.05.2020

FUCHS virtual Annual General Meeting 2020 - All agenda items approved by a large majority

- 18th consecutive dividend increase to EUR 0.97 per preference share and EUR 0.96 per ordinary share

- Shareholders elect new Supervisory Board

- Dr. Kurt Bock confirmed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board,

Dr. Susanne Fuchs appointed as Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Ingeborg Neumann as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee

At the FUCHS PETROLUB SE virtual Annual General Meeting 2020, which took place today, the FUCHS shareholders approved all the agenda items by a large majority. 99.99% voted in favor of the proposed dividend payment of EUR 0.97 per preference share and EUR 0.96 per ordinary share. This corresponds to an increase of 2 cents per share compared to the previous financial year. The actions of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board were approved by 99.99% and 99.96%, respectively. 99.99% of shareholders also accepted the proposal to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, as auditor of the annual financial statements and auditor of the consolidated annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year. In addition, the proposal regarding the remuneration of the Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE was approved by 85.67%, while the remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board was approved by 86.39%.

The Nomination Committee's proposals for filling Supervisory Board positions were followed by the shareholders with a large majority. The shareholders thus confirmed Dr. Kurt Bock (98.37%), Dr. Susanne Fuchs (98.19%) and Ingeborg Neumann (88.04%) as shareholder representatives and elected Dr. Christoph Loos (99.88%) as a new member of the Board. Furthermore, Cornelia Stahlschmidt and Jens Lehfeldt were appointed to the Supervisory Board as employee representatives. Following the Annual General Meeting, the new Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE elected Dr. Kurt Bock as its Chairman and Dr. Susanne Fuchs as its Deputy Chairwoman at its constituent meeting. Ingeborg Neumann was elected as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee.

Authorization to acquire own shares was also granted. 99.62% of ordinary shareholders (preference shareholders: 91.21%) approved the anticipatory resolution, which is valid until May 4, 2025. In addition, a resolution regarding amendments to the Articles of Association was passed by 99.98%.

More than 800 shareholders participated in the virtual Annual General Meeting of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. A total of 82.36% of the ordinary shares with voting rights and 55.78% of the preference shares were represented. Together this equates to 69.08% of the share capital.

A detailed overview of the voting results can be found on the company's website at www.fuchs.com/group under Investor Relations and then under Annual General Meeting 2020.

