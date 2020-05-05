Log in
Fuchs Petrolub : virtual Annual General Meeting 2020 - All agenda items approved by a large majority

05/05/2020 | 10:20am EDT

DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
FUCHS virtual Annual General Meeting 2020 - All agenda items approved by a large majority

05.05.2020 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS virtual Annual General Meeting 2020 - All agenda items approved by a large majority

- 18th consecutive dividend increase to EUR 0.97 per preference share and EUR 0.96 per ordinary share
- Shareholders elect new Supervisory Board
- Dr. Kurt Bock confirmed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board,
Dr. Susanne Fuchs appointed as Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Ingeborg Neumann as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee

At the FUCHS PETROLUB SE virtual Annual General Meeting 2020, which took place today, the FUCHS shareholders approved all the agenda items by a large majority. 99.99% voted in favor of the proposed dividend payment of EUR 0.97 per preference share and EUR 0.96 per ordinary share. This corresponds to an increase of 2 cents per share compared to the previous financial year. The actions of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board were approved by 99.99% and 99.96%, respectively. 99.99% of shareholders also accepted the proposal to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, as auditor of the annual financial statements and auditor of the consolidated annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year. In addition, the proposal regarding the remuneration of the Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE was approved by 85.67%, while the remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board was approved by 86.39%.

The Nomination Committee's proposals for filling Supervisory Board positions were followed by the shareholders with a large majority. The shareholders thus confirmed Dr. Kurt Bock (98.37%), Dr. Susanne Fuchs (98.19%) and Ingeborg Neumann (88.04%) as shareholder representatives and elected Dr. Christoph Loos (99.88%) as a new member of the Board. Furthermore, Cornelia Stahlschmidt and Jens Lehfeldt were appointed to the Supervisory Board as employee representatives. Following the Annual General Meeting, the new Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE elected Dr. Kurt Bock as its Chairman and Dr. Susanne Fuchs as its Deputy Chairwoman at its constituent meeting. Ingeborg Neumann was elected as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee.

Authorization to acquire own shares was also granted. 99.62% of ordinary shareholders (preference shareholders: 91.21%) approved the anticipatory resolution, which is valid until May 4, 2025. In addition, a resolution regarding amendments to the Articles of Association was passed by 99.98%.

More than 800 shareholders participated in the virtual Annual General Meeting of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. A total of 82.36% of the ordinary shares with voting rights and 55.78% of the preference shares were represented. Together this equates to 69.08% of the share capital.

A detailed overview of the voting results can be found on the company's website at www.fuchs.com/group under Investor Relations and then under Annual General Meeting 2020.

Mannheim, May 5, 2020

FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Public Relations
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim, Germany
Tel. +49 621 3802-1104
tina.vogel@fuchs.com
www.fuchs.com/group

The following information is available online:
Image and video material: www.fuchs.com/group/mediagallery

About FUCHS
The FUCHS Group develops, produces and markets high-grade lubricants and related specialties for virtually all industries and areas of application. Formed in Mannheim in 1931, the Group employs almost 6,000 people worldwide at 62 operating companies. FUCHS is the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer. Its most important markets in terms of sales revenues are Western Europe, Asia and North America.

Important note
This press release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, future actual developments and future actual results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes to exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS PETROLUB SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this press release and assumes no liability for such.


05.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs.com
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE0005790430, DE0005790406
WKN: 579043, 579040
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1036327

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1036327  05.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1036327&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
