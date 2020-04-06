Fuchs Petrolub : will conduct the Annual General Meeting as a purely virtual Annual General Meeting ('Online AGM') on May 5, 2020 at 10.00 a.m.

DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

FUCHS will conduct the Annual General Meeting as a purely virtual Annual General Meeting ('Online AGM') on May 5, 2020 at 10.00 a.m.



06.04.2020

Against the background of the ongoing spread of the corona virus and the nationwide ban on events, FUCHS postponed the Annual General Meeting 2020 in March to the second half of June in order to protect the health of all participants. From today's perspective, it is uncertain whether the ban on events will be lifted by then. On March 27, the government rapidly announced a law in which, among other things, annual general meetings can be held in a purely electronic format without any physical participation.

In order to ensure that all known agenda items of the Annual General Meeting, such as the election of the Supervisory Board members, the resolution on the appropriation of profits and the associated dividend payment, can be resolved promptly, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have decided to make use of the new legal regulations. In this way, FUCHS is able to guarantee all its shareholders sufficient planning security even in the current uncertain times. The Annual General Meeting of FUCHS PETROLUB SE will take place as a purely virtual meeting on the originally planned date, May 5, 2020 at 10.00 a.m. In accordance with the new legal regulations, the invitation will be published on April 9, 2020.

After registering in due time, shareholders can follow the entire Annual General Meeting online and exercise their voting rights in advance by electronic postal vote or by granting power of attorney and instructions to the company's proxies. Both options are also possible online until the voting starts. Questions to the Executive Board can be submitted electronically up to two days before the Annual General Meeting. Further details will be included in the invitation.

FUCHS once again expressly thanks the government which, in the current difficult situation, has implemented a relevant legislative package within a very short time.

