FUCHS PETROLUB SE

(FPE3)
The FUCHS Group at bauma 2019: A global partner for holistic lubricant solutions

04/08/2019 | 04:20am EDT

DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The FUCHS Group at bauma 2019: A global partner for holistic lubricant solutions (news with additional features)

08.04.2019 / 10:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The FUCHS Group at bauma 2019: A global partner for holistic
lubricant solutions
 

The FUCHS Group exhibits at bauma, the world's leading trade show for construction machinery, building material and mining machines, construction vehicles and equipment, in Munich from April 8 to 14, 2019. The FUCHS Group showcases its latest innovations as well as the comprehensive product and service portfolio for all construction and mining applications - out of a single hand worldwide. FUCHS is located in hall A5, booth 149.
 

"bauma is a great occasion for our global OEM, construction and mining customers to get profound and interesting insights on how FUCHS can create value for their businesses with FUCHS' lubricants, technology and people around the globe," emphasizes Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB.
 

The highlight of the booth at bauma is an impressive multimedia experience that brings the achievements of the entire FUCHS Group to life. It charts FUCHS' history of setting industry milestones, 3-Continent Strategy and comprehensive product portfolio. The customers get valuable insights on how FUCHS provides a holistic business approach that addresses the specific needs of the customer whether that means providing maximized uptime and performance, optimizing supply chain, offering data analysis and management or reducing costs.
 

For updates on our presence at this year's bauma, visit our landing page at www.fuchs.com/group/bauma.
 

Mannheim, April 8, 2019


FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Public Relations
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Tel. +49 621 3802-1104
tina.vogel@fuchs.com
www.fuchs.com/group
 

About FUCHS
The FUCHS Group develops, produces and markets high-grade lubricants and related specialties for virtually all industries and areas of application. Formed in Mannheim in 1931, the Group employs more than 5,000 people worldwide at 58 operating companies. FUCHS is the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer. Its most important markets in terms of sales revenues are Western Europe, Asia and North America.


About bauma
bauma is the world's leading sector event for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, construction vehicles and construction equipment. With a total exhibition space of 605,000 square meters, bauma is also the largest trade show in the world. In 2016 bauma broke again all previous records, attracting a total of 3,425 exhibitors from 58 countries, and 583,736 visitors from 219 countries. bauma takes place every three years in Munich; the dates for the next edition are April 8 to 14, 2019.

