Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fuel Tech, Inc.    FTEK

FUEL TECH, INC.

(FTEK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuel Tech : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 04:23pm EDT

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 after the close of the stock market.

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 423-9820 (Domestic) or
  • (201) 493-6749 (International)

The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Company’s web site at www.ftek.com. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to dsullivan@equityny.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available at www.ftek.com.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been in installed on over 1,200 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI™ Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at www.ftek.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FUEL TECH, INC.
04:23pFUEL TECH : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
07/06FUEL TECH : Awarded Multiple Equipment Orders Totaling $2.2 Million
BU
06/17FUEL TECH, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13FUEL TECH : May 12, 2020Fuel Tech Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
PU
05/12FUEL TECH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/12FUEL TECH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
05/12FUEL TECH : Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
BU
05/07FUEL TECH : Announces FUEL CHEM® Demonstration Orders From Two New Industrial Po..
BU
05/05FUEL TECH : Adjourns Annual Meeting of Stockholders to June 16, 2020
BU
05/01FUEL TECH : April 30, 2020Fuel Tech Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,43 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,7 M 22,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart FUEL TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fuel Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUEL TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,92 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent J. Arnone Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ellen T. Albrecht Treasurer, Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Thomas S. Shaw Lead Independent Director
Douglas G. Bailey Director
Dennis L. Zeitler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUEL TECH, INC.-2.95%23
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-12.10%6 388
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.9.23%2 426
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-5.33%1 416
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD26.64%995
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.-3.39%262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group