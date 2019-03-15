Fuel Tech : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) (or “the Company”), a technology
company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of
combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and
industrial applications, today announced that management is scheduled to
present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference on Thursday,
March 28, 2019 in New York City.
The Company’s formal presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:10 am ET
and management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors
during the conference. The presentation will not be webcast; however,
the slides will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of Fuel
Tech’s website at www.ftek.com.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary
technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water
treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable
customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable
manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx)
reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have
been installed on over 1,200 utility, industrial and municipal units
worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM® technology improves the
efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and
environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging,
fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include
DGI™ Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to
deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations
to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion
process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater
industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and
wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services
rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics
modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed,
high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s
web site at www.ftek.com.
NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which
are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech’s current
expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows,
performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as
assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our
management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements
by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,”
“estimate,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words
are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.
These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel
Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors,
including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Tech’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption “Risk Factors,” and
subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, which could cause Fuel Tech’s actual growth, results of
operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business
prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed
in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation
to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events,
developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason.
Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve
risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech’s filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190315005041/en/