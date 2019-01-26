Fugro : Four Fugro employees missing following dam incident in Brazil

Fugro has five colleagues working at the dam location, of which at this moment four are still unaccounted for. One colleague was rescued and is in a local hospital with minor injuries. Fugro is working with local authorities to get more information on the well-being of its colleagues and is providing full support to the families of the missing persons.

We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and our thoughts are with all of those that have been affected.

Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.