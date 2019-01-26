Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Fugro    FUR   NL0000352565

FUGRO (FUR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fugro : Four Fugro employees missing following dam incident in Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2019 | 12:34pm EST

Fugro has five colleagues working at the dam location, of which at this moment four are still unaccounted for. One colleague was rescued and is in a local hospital with minor injuries. Fugro is working with local authorities to get more information on the well-being of its colleagues and is providing full support to the families of the missing persons.

We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and our thoughts are with all of those that have been affected.

Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 26 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2019 17:33:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUGRO
12:34pFUGRO : Four Fugro employees missing following dam incident in Brazil
PU
01/23FUGRO : awarded large geotechnical investigation to support California WaterFix ..
PU
01/21FUGRO : uses rapid airborne multibeam mapping system (RAMMS) to acquire integrat..
AQ
01/18FUGRO : uses rapid airborne multibeam mapping system (RAMMS) to acquire integrat..
PU
01/14FUGRO : to deploy unique RILA technology in Network Rail contract win
PU
01/02FUGRO : locates shipwreck at 3,900m in search for MH370
PU
2018FUGRO : undertakes aerial survey of AEP's extra high voltage electricity transmi..
PU
2018FUGRO : Recognised By Marine Technology Society For Industry-Leading Efforts To ..
AQ
2018FUGRO : recognised by Marine Technology Society for industry-leading efforts to ..
PU
2018FUGRO : Geo-Data specialist Fugro selects ATPI as travel management partner for ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 572 M
EBIT 2018 19,2 M
Net income 2018 -25,8 M
Debt 2018 431 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 771 M
Chart FUGRO
Duration : Period :
Fugro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUGRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,9 €
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. F. Heine Chief Executive Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul A. H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Jan Carel Maarten Schönfeld Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonio Jose Campo Mejia Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUGRO20.89%880
SCHLUMBERGER NV20.73%62 233
HALLIBURTON COMPANY20.77%28 121
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO7.16%24 311
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO18.44%11 670
TECHNIPFMC19.00%10 496
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.