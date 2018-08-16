Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Fugro    FUR   NL0000352565

FUGRO (FUR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fugro : Seabed Geosolutions secures continuity in deepwater Gulf of Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 04:26pm CEST

As planned, Seabed Geosolutions recently started with the original workscope. The additional surveys will increase the total duration to around five months. The extension secures backlog continuity for the CASE Abyss® ocean bottom node crew and the Hugin Explorer vessel.

Seabed Geosolutions supports the optimal development and production of oil and gas fields by providing high quality seismic data collected directly on the seabed. These data are used for detailed reservoir characterisation, monitoring of the impact of production and detection of potential geohazards. With its global footprint, Seabed Geosolutions is one of the largest seabed geophysical data acquisition service providers with the broadest range of technology solutions for projects in water depths up to 3,000 metres.

Seabed Geosolutions is 60% owned by Fugro (and 100% consolidated); the remaining 40% is owned by CGG.

Read about the 4D monitoring survey contract award by our industry-leading client, in June 2018 >

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 14:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUGRO
04:26pFUGRO : Seabed Geosolutions secures continuity in deepwater Gulf of Mexico
PU
08/14FUGRO : Resumes Acquisition of Data for Norway’s Mareano Seabed Mapping Pr..
AQ
08/13FUGRO : New Ramms Technology Advances Bathymetric Lidar Mapping Capabilities
AQ
08/13FUGRO : FUGROs new RAMMS technology advances bathymetric LiDAR mapping capabilit..
AQ
08/10FUGRO : resumes acquisition of data for Norway’s MAREANO seabed mapping pr..
PU
08/09FUGRO : new RAMMS technology advances bathymetric lidar mapping capabilities
PU
08/06FUGRO : Conducts marine lidar bathymetry survey for new south wales office of en..
AQ
08/04FUGRO : to Conduct Marine Lidar Bathymetry Survey in Australia
AQ
08/03FUGRO : conducts marine lidar bathymetry survey for New South Wales Office of En..
PU
08/03FUGRO : HY 2018 - Strong revenue growth and improved EBIT
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/05Fugro's (FURGF) CEO Oystein Loseth on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
08/01Fugro NV 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Fugro reports 1H results 
04/27Furgo NV 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/27Fugro's (FURGF) CEO Paul van Riel on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 541 M
EBIT 2018 23,1 M
Net income 2018 -6,65 M
Debt 2018 425 M
Yield 2018 0,09%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,38
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 971 M
Chart FUGRO
Duration : Period :
Fugro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUGRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,2 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Øystein Løseth Chief Executive Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul A. H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Jan Carel Maarten Schönfeld Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonio Jose Campo Mejia Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUGRO-11.62%1 106
SCHLUMBERGER NV-7.57%89 691
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO7.24%37 302
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.78%35 785
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO21.38%17 294
TECHNIPFMC-11.85%13 285
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.