Fugro : Seabed Geosolutions secures continuity in deepwater Gulf of Mexico

As planned, Seabed Geosolutions recently started with the original workscope. The additional surveys will increase the total duration to around five months. The extension secures backlog continuity for the CASE Abyss® ocean bottom node crew and the Hugin Explorer vessel.

Seabed Geosolutions supports the optimal development and production of oil and gas fields by providing high quality seismic data collected directly on the seabed. These data are used for detailed reservoir characterisation, monitoring of the impact of production and detection of potential geohazards. With its global footprint, Seabed Geosolutions is one of the largest seabed geophysical data acquisition service providers with the broadest range of technology solutions for projects in water depths up to 3,000 metres.

Seabed Geosolutions is 60% owned by Fugro (and 100% consolidated); the remaining 40% is owned by CGG.

Read about the 4D monitoring survey contract award by our industry-leading client, in June 2018 >