Fugro : appoints Mark Heine as CEO to succeed Øystein Løseth

0
09/25/2018 | 07:14am CEST

Mr. Løseth will step down as CEO and chairman of the Board of Management per 1 October 2018 and act as an advisor until the end of 2018. He has been a member of the Board since January 2018 and CEO since 26 April 2018.

Mark R.F. Heine (1973) started his career at Fugro in 2000 as geodesist on various onshore and offshore survey projects. As of 2002 he fulfilled several management roles in the Survey division with increasing responsibilities, allowing him to build up substantial international experience, both regarding the onshore and offshore business of Fugro. From 2012 he served as regional director Europe-Africa for the Survey division. In 2013 he became director of the Survey division and in April 2015 he was appointed by the shareholders meeting as member of the Board of Management. When Fugro's organisation was changed, he became responsible for the Marine division. Mark Heine holds a MSc in geodetic engineering from Delft University of Technology.

Harrie Noy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: 'We regret that Øystein Løseth has resigned already relatively soon after joining Fugro, but we respect his decision. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I want to thank him for his dedication to Fugro and wish him all the best for the future. We are pleased to announce the appointment of his successor today. Mark Heine is an experienced Fugro manager, who has a deep understanding of our business and customers. In recent years Mark has proven to possess the leadership skills to bring Fugro to the next phase. He is heavily involved in the ongoing strategy review process and will together with his colleagues on the Board, present the outcome at the upcoming Capital Markets Day in November.'

Øystein Løseth: 'I regret that I leave Fugro already so soon due to personal reasons. I got to learn Fugro as a wonderful company and wish Mark, the rest of the Board and all employees lots of success for the future.'

Mark Heine: 'It is an honour for me to be appointed as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management. Fugro is a great company with talented people and leading positions in our key markets. I believe we are well placed to meet the challenges of the future. I am looking forward to further build our company together with my colleagues in the Board and our employees all over the world.'

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 05:13:01 UTC
