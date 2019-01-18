Log in
FUGRO (FUR)
Fugro : uses rapid airborne multibeam mapping system (RAMMS) to acquire integrated land and sea data over Turks and Caicos Islands

01/18/2019 | 09:39am EST

Working under contract to the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO), over 7,400 square kilometres of integrated, high-resolution bathymetric, topographic and image data were acquired. The resulting deliverables will support updated nautical charts and coastal zone management activities in the region.

Launched in August 2018, RAMMS is a highly efficient, next-generation airborne bathymetric mapping system that uses multibeam laser technology to deliver industry-leading depth penetration and point densities. The compact sensor is deployed from small aircraft and can be easily integrated with other remote sensing technologies for simultaneous collection of multiple complementary datasets. For the Turks and Caicos project, this approach made it possible to acquire nearshore (bathymetry) and coastal (topography and imagery) data in a single deployment, producing a cost-effective solution and advancing Fugro's sustainability goals by significantly reducing fuel consumption.

'After years of development, it's extremely gratifying to operate RAMMS commercially and to demonstrate to clients the value that this cutting-edge technology can bring,' said Mark MacDonald, Fugro Americas Marine Division hydrographic service line director. He pointed to the massive Turks and Caicos project as an example. 'The system's multibeam lidar capability allowed us to achieve point densities that otherwise would have required vessel-based surveys. With RAMMS, we were able to avoid that additional time and expense, and significantly reduce health and safety exposure.'

Fugro is currently working on three additional RAMMS projects in the Americas region, one for UKHO in Belize, and two for the Canadian Hydrographic Society (CHS), in Quebec and Atlantic Canada. These projects are similar in scope to that of the Turks and Caicos project, combining bathymetry, topography and imagery for maximum value to clients, serving both navigation and coastal applications.

Based on steady interest in RAMMS, Fugro and technology partner Areté Associates are building an additional system to meet anticipated contracting volumes in 2019. Fugro is also finalising a cloud processing capability, which will further improve client delivery by streamlining data review and approvals, and ultimately making data available for download-on-demand. Additionally, Fugro aims to operate the unmanned aerial vehicle-proven system autonomously in 2019, providing further operational efficiency gains and increasing access to remote project areas.

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 14:38:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 572 M
EBIT 2018 19,2 M
Net income 2018 -25,8 M
Debt 2018 431 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 771 M
Technical analysis trends FUGRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,9 €
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. F. Heine Chief Executive Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul A. H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Jan Carel Maarten Schönfeld Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonio Jose Campo Mejia Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUGRO20.86%879
SCHLUMBERGER NV14.33%57 289
HALLIBURTON COMPANY16.25%27 070
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO7.67%24 476
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO15.91%11 420
TECHNIPFMC18.85%10 483
