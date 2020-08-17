Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Fugro N.V.    FUR   NL0000352565

FUGRO N.V.

(FUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fugro N : HIPP awards Fugro Gulf St Vincent charting project for Australian Hydrographic Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 03:48am EDT

The 998 km2 survey will be conducted on behalf of the Australian Hydrographic Office (AHO), who will use the data to update nautical charts for safer navigation. Data will also be shared with scientific agencies, including Geoscience Australia and the national AusSeabed community.

This area within Gulf St Vincent and Investigator Strait is the major waterway for the approach to Port Adelaide and features adjacent marine parks and habitat protection zones of national significance. Fugro will deploy a new uncrewed surface vessel (USV), Fugro's Autonomous Surveyor-900 (FAS-900), to expedite data collection, the first time this technology has been deployed in Australia for the AHO and a demonstration of the innovations being developed to improve the safety and efficiency of data collection in the marine estate. Fugro will also utilise other technologies developed in Australia, including remote operations centres (ROCs) and Back2Base™ data transfers, to achieve significant environmental, safety and efficiency gains.

'Fugro is proud to be supporting the AHO as part of the HIPP,' said Mark Sinclair, Director of Hydrography for Fugro in Asia-Pacific. 'Long-term strategic partnerships help support innovation, such as our USV for faster data acquisition, and contribute to developing an enduring national hydrographic industry.'

The nautical charts of Gulf St Vincent and Investigator Strait that support marine traffic, fishing, tourism, recreational boating and environmental management currently consist of historical data of varying reliability, some going as far back as Matthew Flinders and Nicolas Baudin in the early 1800s. As part of the hydrographic survey, Fugro will also deploy a number of tide gauges and current meters to improve understanding of the gulf's oceanography and support the development of an accurate tide model for future vessel traffic and to resolve known tide datum anomalies in this complex region.

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:47:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FUGRO N.V.
03:48aFUGRO N : HIPP awards Fugro Gulf St Vincent charting project for Australian Hydr..
PU
08/13FUGRO N : awarded CrossWind site investigation contract for Hollandse Kust (noor..
PU
08/04FUGRO N : helps Xtera finalise high-speed fibre-optic cable route between Norway..
AQ
08/04FUGRO N : performs first fully remote platform inspection on UK continental shel..
PU
08/03FUGRO N : New Supervisory Board member Fugro
PU
07/30FUGRO N : Scottish Power Ltd. - First Major Contract Announced for East Anglia H..
AQ
07/30FUGRO N : starts shallow water phase for 2Africa fibre-optic subsea cable projec..
PU
07/29FUGRO N : begins extensive site characterisation for Scottish Power Renewables E..
AQ
07/29FUGRO N : Presentation half-year results 2020
PU
07/29FUGRO N : Press release half-year results 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 465 M 1 737 M 1 737 M
Net income 2020 -125 M -148 M -148 M
Net Debt 2020 519 M 615 M 615 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 330 M 390 M 391 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart FUGRO N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fugro N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUGRO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,99 €
Last Close Price 3,69 €
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. F. Heine Chief Executive Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul A. H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Jan Carel Maarten Schönfeld Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonio Jose Campo Mejia Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUGRO N.V.-63.02%390
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-50.07%27 859
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-32.04%14 609
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-32.77%11 308
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-47.62%5 094
DIALOG GROUP5.22%4 883
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group