Fugro N : Seabed Geosolutions completes largest OBN project in Brazil

The survey, started in late 2018, covered the Buzios field, lying in around 2000 m water depth. Utilising Seabed Geosolutions' highly efficient Manta® ocean bottom node system and associated proprietary ROV deployment systems, the project successfully operated in a congested deepwater area and delivered significant node deployment efficiency gains. This is the fourth OBN survey completed by Seabed Geosolutions in Brazil.

'In close cooperation with Petrobras, we have completed the industry's largest ever OBN survey, spanning more than 1600 km2, in this giant pre-salt field in the Santos Basin using our new MantaOBN technology,' said Stephan Midenet, CEO of Seabed Geosolutions. 'This milestone is a testament to Seabed Geosolutions' technology and expertise, and reinforces our position in Brazil, one of the world's largest OBN markets. The data quality and efficiency gains that we delivered also validate our Manta OBN solution, which we believe is becoming a game changer in deepwater environments.'

Petrobras commented: 'In view of this acquisition being the largest deepwater node survey ever performed, with a complex and evolving operating area having many production structures and FPSOs, Seabed Geosolutions' effort and experience in successfully completing this job is second to none. Furthermore, the preliminary processing results indicate the quality of the data acquired is superb and will finally deliver structural insight to better characterise the Buzios field.'