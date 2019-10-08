Fugro N : appoints Erik-Jan Bijvank as Group Director Europe and Africa

Erik-Jan Bijvank worked at Stork, a Fluor company, for over 20 years, where he fulfilled several senior management roles both in the Netherlands and the UK. From 2012 to 2017, Erik-Jan was Senior Vice President for Stork UK and Africa, and a member of the Global Management Team, based in Stork's regional headquarters in Aberdeen. In 2018, he became Regional Vice President of Stork International, where he focused on developing and implementing a growth strategy for the Stork brands in the UK, the Middle East, Central Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Erik-Jan holds an MSc in technical business studies from Twente University of Technology and a Master of Project Management (MPM) from Western Carolina University.

Mark Heine, CEO of Fugro: 'We are pleased to welcome Erik-Jan Bijvank to Fugro as our new Group Director for Europe and Africa. Erik-Jan has extensive experience in managing complex technical projects in the energy industry and other international market segments. He successfully climbed the ranks at Stork and has shown exemplary leadership skills. We are confident that Erik-Jan will further develop our Europe and Africa region.'

Erik-Jan Bijvank: 'I am proud to continue my career at Fugro, a global and highly specialised company, and I look forward to working with a team of experienced and talented people. Together we will target a further strengthening of the company's position in Europe and Africa. I am committed to accelerating strategy implementation and further increasing regional profitability.'

With the appointment of Erik-Jan Bijvank, Fugro completes its new executive leadership team, which was established as of 1 May 2019. It consists of the Board of Management, four regional Group Directors and several functional Group Directors.