Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Fugro N.V.    FUR   NL0000352565

FUGRO N.V.

(FUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fugro N : combines UXO and geotechnical surveys for Wismar port biomass power plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 03:54am EDT

The survey covered over 5000 m² and was carried out for Heinrich Hirdes Kampfmittelräumung GmbH, initiated by the consultant Bünger Engineers. In highly variable soil conditions, Fugro's combined investigation provided valuable Geo-data on the soil's geotechnical and hydrogeological parameters, subsoil stratification and bearing capacity for pile design optimisation.

The new biomass power plant is one of the largest renewable energy projects along the German Baltic Sea coast. To meet the client's tight schedule, Fugro simultaneously deployed three cone penetration test (CPT) trucks equipped with Fugro's S-Magnetometer cone, which uses magnetic signals to survey for UXOs and measures geotechnical parameters at the same time. Fugro performed over 2500 CPTs with minimal soil disturbance and provided essential Geo-data to a maximum depth of 25 m. The combined UXO and CPT campaign delivered an in-depth understanding of the ground conditions that will allow Bünger Engineers to optimise foundation design and mitigate underground risk.

Christian Bünger, Consulting Engineer for Bünger Engineers, said: 'I am very satisfied with Fugro's successful site evaluation and operational handling of the project, where their use of different methods and advanced technology helped us to successfully clear the site of UXO and meet the overall construction schedule.'

Ulf Bammann, Fugro's Service Line Manager for cone penetration and in situ testing in Germany, said: 'By offering our clients combined services, we can deliver enhanced solutions that provide greater insights and optimised schedules on important infrastructure projects such as this new biomass power plant.'

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 07:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FUGRO N.V.
03:54aFUGRO N : combines UXO and geotechnical surveys for Wismar port biomass power pl..
PU
07/02FUGRO N : subsea engineering solutions key to Ireland's Corrib gas field integri..
PU
06/26FUGRO N : partners with Australian Space Agency on new robotics control complex
PU
06/25FUGRO N : Presentation slides
PU
06/24FUGRO N : CLP awards Fugro second Super Typhoon consultancy project
PU
06/23FUGRO N : completes Middle East's first uncrewed geophysical route survey
PU
06/22FUGRO N : performs Monaco's first O-cell pile tests for L'Anse du Portier eco-pr..
PU
06/18FUGRO N : wins 3-year IRM ROV support contract with Seamec for ONGC project
PU
05/28FUGRO N : detours for Ifremer's Mayotte underwater volcano survey
AQ
05/28FUGRO N : wins 3-year ProRail framework contract for geotechnical investigations
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 474 M 1 665 M 1 665 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 594 M 671 M 671 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 314 M 353 M 355 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 9 652
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart FUGRO N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fugro N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUGRO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,91 €
Last Close Price 3,52 €
Spread / Highest target 284%
Spread / Average Target 68,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. F. Heine Chief Executive Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul A. H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Jan Carel Maarten Schönfeld Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonio Jose Campo Mejia Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUGRO N.V.-64.76%353
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-55.27%24 953
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-48.63%11 027
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-39.88%10 094
DIALOG GROUP8.12%4 907
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-51.70%4 697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group