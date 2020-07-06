Fugro N : combines UXO and geotechnical surveys for Wismar port biomass power plant

The survey covered over 5000 m² and was carried out for Heinrich Hirdes Kampfmittelräumung GmbH, initiated by the consultant Bünger Engineers. In highly variable soil conditions, Fugro's combined investigation provided valuable Geo-data on the soil's geotechnical and hydrogeological parameters, subsoil stratification and bearing capacity for pile design optimisation.

The new biomass power plant is one of the largest renewable energy projects along the German Baltic Sea coast. To meet the client's tight schedule, Fugro simultaneously deployed three cone penetration test (CPT) trucks equipped with Fugro's S-Magnetometer cone, which uses magnetic signals to survey for UXOs and measures geotechnical parameters at the same time. Fugro performed over 2500 CPTs with minimal soil disturbance and provided essential Geo-data to a maximum depth of 25 m. The combined UXO and CPT campaign delivered an in-depth understanding of the ground conditions that will allow Bünger Engineers to optimise foundation design and mitigate underground risk.

Christian Bünger, Consulting Engineer for Bünger Engineers, said: 'I am very satisfied with Fugro's successful site evaluation and operational handling of the project, where their use of different methods and advanced technology helped us to successfully clear the site of UXO and meet the overall construction schedule.'

Ulf Bammann, Fugro's Service Line Manager for cone penetration and in situ testing in Germany, said: 'By offering our clients combined services, we can deliver enhanced solutions that provide greater insights and optimised schedules on important infrastructure projects such as this new biomass power plant.'