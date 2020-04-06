Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Fugro N.V.    FUR   NL0000352565

FUGRO N.V.

(FUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fugro N : response to COVID-19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 01:06am EDT

Fugro is taking appropriate measures during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep its employees, partners and clients safe and healthy while ensuring service delivery.

Leidschendam, the Netherlands
06 Apr 2020 07:00 CET
  • First priority is to protect the health and safety of employees, partners and clients
  • The company is taking appropriate measures to ensure business continuity
  • Current liquidity is strong with over EUR 400 million in cash and available facilities
  • A cost and capex reduction programme is being implemented
  • Fugro withdraws earlier guidance for 2020

Restrictions are in place regarding non-essential travel and international travel has almost come to a standstill. For those working at operating sites, the company has put additional health and safety measures in place. Offshore work is generally subject to quarantine prior to mobilisation. Furthermore, Fugro is reaching out to its clients and partners on a regular basis in order to understand their plans, challenges and measures, and is available to support them where possible.

Mark Heine, CEO, commented: 'Our priorities in this complex environment are clear: preserve the health and wellbeing of our people and those of other stakeholders, ensure business continuity and reduce costs and capex in order to protect liquidity and profitability. We have a strong and committed team in place that is dealing with this unprecedented situation. I am impressed by the professional behaviour and dedication of all our colleagues, especially those who work in the field or onboard one of our vessels. Although our backlog is still solid, our business operations will be impacted, especially given the combination of the pandemic with the recent sharp decline in the oil price. We are continuously analysing scenarios and are implementing mitigating measures.'

Business impact

Despite strong efforts to keep operations going, some projects cannot be executed as originally planned due to increasing travel restrictions and country lockdowns, which are impacting the business, particularly in the Europe-Africa region. The impact of the virus is compounded by oil and gas companies' recently announced spending cuts due to the sharp decline in the oil price. At the same time, offshore wind is anticipated to show continued growth, though somewhat less than assumed at the start of this year. The pandemic may result in a decline in building and infrastructure activities, which could be partly compensated by government initiatives for additional infrastructure investment programmes.

Mitigating measures

Fugro is taking decisive and immediate action to mitigate the impact of the above factors on its business. The company is implementing a programme to significantly reduce costs and capital expenditure, with the aim of realising cash savings. This includes minimising the hire of short-term charters, implementing a hiring and salary freeze and measures to reduce our workforce. These are painful measures that are necessary as a result of the dual impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the low oil price environment. Furthermore, we are assessing all available possibilities for government support to bridge this difficult period. Current liquidity is good with over EUR 400 million available in cash and committed facilities.

Guidance

At this stage, it is impossible to forecast the magnitude and duration of the impact of the virus and oil price development given the limited visibility on how this global crisis will unfold. Therefore, Fugro withdraws its earlier guidance for 2020 and will provide further information on 30 April, with the publication of its first quarter trading update.

For more information

Media

Martine Langerak
media@fugro.com +31 (0) 70 31 11147

Investors

Catrien van Buttingha Wichers
c.vanbuttingha@fugro.com +31 (0) 70 31 15335

PDF | 99.09 KB

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 05:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FUGRO N.V.
01:06aFUGRO N : response to COVID-19 pandemic
PU
03/25FUGRO N : partners with SEA-KIT International to develop new range of uncrewed s..
PU
03/18FUGRO N : AGM 30 April 2020 – COVID-19 statement
PU
03/17FUGRO N : winner in Carbon Trust's Floating Wind Technology Acceleration Competi..
AQ
03/10FUGRO N : in France relocates its Paris office
AQ
03/06INPEX : Fugro secures large marine survey contract on inpex's abadi lng project
AQ
03/05FUGRO N : secures large marine survey contract on INPEX'S Abadi LNG project
PU
03/04FUGRO N : acquires OREX in strategic advanced soil testing move
PU
03/03FUGRO N : closes first part of the sale of Global Marine
AQ
03/02FUGRO N : not to proceed with EUR 500 million senior secured notes offering at t..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 662 M
EBIT 2020 37,7 M
Net income 2020 -22,0 M
Debt 2020 571 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 345 M
Chart FUGRO N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fugro N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUGRO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,25  €
Last Close Price 3,86  €
Spread / Highest target 250%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. F. Heine Chief Executive Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul A. H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Jan Carel Maarten Schönfeld Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonio Jose Campo Mejia Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUGRO N.V.-62.64%365
SCHLUMBERGER NV-64.45%18 726
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-59.42%6 864
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-68.90%6 027
DIALOG GROUP-0.33%3 978
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-60.68%3 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group