Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Fugro N.V.    FUR   NL0000352565

FUGRO N.V.

(FUR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/30 06:43:31 am
8.155 EUR   +1.38%
06:27aFUGRO N : to monetise part of its interest in Global Marine
PU
10/29FUGRO N : Edward Saade reappointed to NOAA Federal Advisory Committee
PU
10/28FUGRO N : sees continued recovery
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fugro N : to monetise part of its interest in Global Marine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 06:27am EDT

Fugro has taken notice of today's press release from HC2 Holdings, Inc., (HC2) in which it announces the sale by Global Marine Group (GMG) of its stake in Huawei Marine Networks (HMN). Through its ownership of 23.6% in GMG, Fugro will be able to monetise part of its non-core interest in GMG.

Leidschendam, the Netherlands
30 Oct 2019 10:40 CET

GMG has agreed to a sale of its 49% stake in HMN to Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd, in a transaction that values HMN at $285 million, and Fugro's stake in HMN at approximately $33 million. Initially, GMG will sell 30% of HMN (which represents a value of approximately $20 million for Fugro) and retain a 19% interest under a two-year put option agreement.

Completion of the sale is expected in the first quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, with proceeds delivered to GMG at that time. Fugro's share of the net proceeds from the sale will be utilised to reduce its outstanding debt position.

Mark Heine, CEO: 'I am very pleased with the outcome of this transaction, which is a step towards monetising our non-core assets, in line with our Path to Profitable Growth strategy. We will continue to work towards a full divestment of our remaining position in GMG. In this process, we are fully aligned with HC2.'

For more information

Media

Martine Langerak
media@fugro.com +31 (0) 70 31 11147

Investors

Catrien van Buttingha Wichers
c.vanbuttingha@fugro.com +31 703 115 335

PDF | 89.52 KB

Share this page
Sign up for email updates Email updates

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUGRO N.V.
06:27aFUGRO N : to monetise part of its interest in Global Marine
PU
10/29FUGRO N : Edward Saade reappointed to NOAA Federal Advisory Committee
PU
10/28FUGRO N : sees continued recovery
AQ
10/22FUGRO N : enters the South Korean offshore wind farm market
PU
10/21FUGRO N : Seabed Geosolutions secures deepwater ocean bottom node contract in Br..
PU
10/10FUGRO N : completes deepwater AUV surveys for Shell in US Gulf of Mexico
PU
10/08FUGRO N : appoints Erik-Jan Bijvank as Group Director Europe and Africa
PU
09/30FUGRO N.V. : Admission of new securities
CO
09/06FUGRO : Banedanmark chooses Fugro's RILA system to survey the Danish rail networ..
PU
09/05FUGRO N.V. : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 748 M
EBIT 2019 60,4 M
Net income 2019 2,76 M
Debt 2019 612 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 268x
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 651 M
Chart FUGRO N.V.
Duration : Period :
Fugro N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUGRO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,23  €
Last Close Price 8,04  €
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. F. Heine Chief Executive Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul A. H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Jan Carel Maarten Schönfeld Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonio Jose Campo Mejia Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUGRO N.V.6.60%724
SCHLUMBERGER NV-3.58%48 163
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-23.63%17 890
BAKER HUGHES1.86%14 216
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-7.28%9 196
TECHNIPFMC3.52%9 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group