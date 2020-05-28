Fugro N : wins 3-year ProRail framework contract for geotechnical investigations

Log in
05/28/2020 | 04:58am EDT

Within the framework contract, Fugro will be working closely with ProRail to identify and develop innovative solutions, such as faster cone penetration test (CPT) techniques, that will increase efficiencies and reduce the overall number of line closures.

Fugro has been working with ProRail on rail safety and efficiency for more than 10 years and their geotechnical investigations, such as CPTs, drilling and laboratory testing, provide vital insight into the subsurface conditions of the rail lines. The Geo-data acquired from Fugro's investigations also help reduce delays and geotechnical risk during renewal works.

ProRail's Geotechnical System Specialist, Stephan van Eeten, said: 'This framework agreement gives ProRail and the contract holders the flexibility to execute geotechnical projects quickly whilst still delivering high-quality investigations. The agreement also encourages our partners to innovate with creative solutions in response to the changing needs of our network.'

Leonard Sands, Fugro's Director for Land Site Characterisation in Europe and Africa, said: 'This contract aligns with Fugro's rail strategy. In conjunction with other ongoing framework contracts, it is a great opportunity for Fugro to offer ProRail the benefits of our expertise to contribute to broader issues such as the growing number of rail passengers.'

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 08:57:00 UTC
