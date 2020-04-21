Fugro N : wins contract for A9 motorway widening in the Netherlands

In addition to the geotechnical ground investigation, Fugro will provide geotechnical design of all civil structures, including ground-retaining walls and earthworks for widening the motorway. The scope of work also covers preparation of a 3D ground model, which will facilitate more efficient scenario analysis and integration with the project's building information model (BIM).

The A9 project involves the widening of 10 km of existing motorway between the Holendrecht and Badhoevedorp junctions, including a deep cut (open tunnel) nearly 2 km long. This section of the A9 passes through a densely populated area between Schiphol and Amsterdam, which presents additional challenges for the acquisition of Geo-data along this busy stretch of road.

The ground investigation itself will comprise more than 1,500 cone penetration tests, 90 deep soil borings, 150 hand auger borings, and laboratory tests on selected samples. Fugro will compile these acquired Geo-data and other deliverables into a single integrated geographic information system (GIS) for streamlined project management and analysis.

Leonard Sands, Fugro's Director of Land Site Characterisation for Europe and Africa, said: 'This project is an excellent example of Fugro's consulting-led value, where we apply our engineering expertise to characterise and mitigate ground risk in the design phase to ensure our client's success.'