FUGRO NV

FUGRO NV

(FUR)
  Report  
News 
News

Fugro : performs first North Sea remote heading control operation

07/11/2019 | 11:23am EDT

A recent week-long operation included accurate remote configuration of the positioning systems onboard the FPSO, the assisting anchor handling vessel and the dive support vessel, with no Fugro survey crew offshore. This is the first fully remote FPSO heading control operation in the North Sea, enabling significant operational cost savings and derisking through a reduction of offshore personnel.

Fugro managed the remote operation from its centre in Aberdeen via a robust low bandwidth connection, enabling command and control of the integrated survey system onboard the vessel and communication with the FPSO marine crew. Bluewater was also able to monitor operations in real time from shore via a web browser link.

Fugro has now provided over 100,000 remote service project hours for rig and FPSO positioning around the globe from its 7 key remote service centres, with 24/7 onshore supervision in Aberdeen, Bergen, Houston, Macaé, Perth and Singapore. Clients benefit from easy-to-install survey equipment and the flexibility of a scalable tiered service ranging from excursion monitoring to remote rig and FPSO positioning solutions.

Alastair McKie, Fugro's Director for Positioning and Construction Support Europe, commented, 'Fugro is pleased to have assisted Bluewater and the end operator with this key FPSO project and offer increased efficiencies via our remote service solutions. This critical positioning operation demonstrates the reliability and trusted performance of Fugro's remote services and builds on the increasing demand we are seeing from energy operators and vessel owners to embrace remote operations and digital technology. The goal is not only to reduce total spend but also to optimise the number of personnel working offshore, simplify mobilisations and reduce health, safety and environmental exposure.'

Murray Burnett, Bluewater's Subsea and Pipeline Superintendent commented 'Fugro is offering a highly accurate positioning system that does not require someone in the field and is remotely accessed from onshore via a virtual private network (VPN). This offers considerable financial savings and we were impressed with how smoothly the operation ran.'

Disclaimer

Fugro NV published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 15:22:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 796 M
EBIT 2019 51,0 M
Net income 2019 6,39 M
Debt 2019 525 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 47,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,43x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 554 M
Chart FUGRO NV
Duration : Period :
FUGRO NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUGRO NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,1  €
Last Close Price 6,84  €
Spread / Highest target 97,4%
Spread / Average Target 62,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. F. Heine Chief Executive Officer
Harrie L. J. Noy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul A. H. Verhagen Chief Financial Officer
Jan Carel Maarten Schönfeld Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Antonio Jose Campo Mejia Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUGRO NV-9.36%623
SCHLUMBERGER NV11.42%56 264
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-11.21%20 626
BAKER HUGHES16.28%13 085
TECHNIPFMC29.01%11 280
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-14.05%8 525
