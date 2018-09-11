Fuguiniao : ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FUGUINIAO CO., LTD.

富貴鳥股份有限公司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1819)

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of Fuguiniao Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that the Company has not received any written materials from the Chinese government regarding the detention of Mr. Lam Wo Sze ("Mr. Lam"), the former director and controlling shareholder of the Company, and it is not clear if Mr. Lam is detained.

Further announcement will be published by the Company if there is any update on the above matter.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 September 2016 and will remain suspended until further notice.

