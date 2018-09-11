Log in
Fuguiniao : ANNOUNCEMENT

09/11/2018 | 02:52am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FUGUINIAO CO., LTD.

富貴鳥股份有限公司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1819)

ANNOUNCEMENT

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of Fuguiniao Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that the Company has not received any written materials from the Chinese government regarding the detention of Mr. Lam Wo Sze ("Mr. Lam"), the former director and controlling shareholder of the Company, and it is not clear if Mr. Lam is detained.

Further announcement will be published by the Company if there is any update on the above matter.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 September 2016 and will remain suspended until further notice.

By order of the Board

Fuguiniao Co., Ltd.

Lam Wo Ping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lam Wo Ping, Mr. Lam Wing Ho and Mr. Xu Yukun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Zhiqiang and Mr. Cheung Ming Hung.

Disclaimer

Fuguiniao Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 00:51:07 UTC
