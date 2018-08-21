Log in
End-of-day quote  - 08/20
3.88 HKD   0.00%
Fuguiniao : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

08/21/2018 | 05:02am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FUGUINIAO CO., LTD.

富貴鳥股份有限公司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1819)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Fuguiniao Co., Ltd. (the "Company") noticed that on 17 August 2018 國泰君安證券股份有 限公司 Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. ("Guotai Junan"), the trustee of the domestic corporate bonds in the total principal amount of not more than RMB800 million issued by the Company in the People's Republic of China (the "Bonds") published the "Report of Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. about the Management Affairs of the Bankruptcy Reorganization and Related Matters of Fuguiniao Co., Ltd." (the "Report") on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

As stated by Guotai Junan in the Report, among others:

  • 1. according to the "Announcement of Quanzhou Intermediate People's Court", Quanzhou Intermediate People's Court has ruled the acceptance of the reorganization of the Company on 26 July 2018;

  • 2. the Company's creditors shall declare their claims to the administrator before 29 October 2018. As the trustee of the Bonds, Guotai Junan will declare the claims of all bondholders of the Bonds for and on their behalf; and

3.

the first creditors' meeting will be held at Fuguiniao Co., Ltd., No. 302 East Section, Baqi Road, Shishi City, Fujian Province at 10:00 a.m. on 13 November 2018.

For details of the Report, please refer to the report published by Guotai Junan on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn/home/search/?webswd=14 富贵鸟) on 17 August 2018.

By order of the Board Fuguiniao Co., Ltd.

Lam Wo Ping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lam Wo Ping, Mr. Lam Wing Ho and Mr. Xu Yukun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Zhiqiang and Mr. Cheung Ming Hung.

Disclaimer

Fuguiniao Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 03:01:06 UTC
