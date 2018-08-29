Fuguiniao : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FUGUINIAO CO., LTD.

富貴鳥股份有限公司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1819)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Fuguiniao Co., Ltd. (the "Company") published the "Risk Warning Announcement relating to the Anticipatory Failure of Publication of 2018 Interim Report In Time" (the "Announcement") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 27 August 2018.

As disclosed in the Announcement, among others, based on the financial work progress of the Company, it is expected that the Company will not be able to publish "Fuguiniao Co., Ltd. 2018 Interim Report" by 31 August 2018 on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Company will publish its 2018 Interim Report as soon as practicable. Investors are advised to pay attention to the investment risks.

For details of the Announcement, please refer to the announcement published by the Company on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn/home/search/?webswd=14富贵鸟) on 27 August 2018.

By order of the Board

Fuguiniao Co., Ltd.

Lam Wo Ping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lam Wo Ping, Mr. Lam Wing Ho and Mr. Xu Yukun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Zhiqiang and Mr. Cheung Ming Hung.