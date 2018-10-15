Fuguiniao : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FUGUINIAO CO., LTD.

富貴鳥股份有限公司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1819)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Fuguiniao Co., Ltd. (the "Company") published the announcement of "Receipt of the Decision of the Administrative Supervision Measures of the Fujian Securities Regulatory Bureau (the "Announcement") was published on website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 11 October 2018.

As disclosed in the Announcement, among other things, the Company recently received a decision on the administrative regulatory measures issued by the Fujian Securities Regulatory Commission of the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("Fujian Securities Regulatory Bureau") on 29 September 2018, "Decision to order corrective measures against Fuguiniao Co., Ltd.". As the Company did not publish the 2017 corporate bond annual report within 4 months from the end of the 2017 financial year, violates the relevant provisions of the China Securities Regulatory Commission's "Management Measures of Corporate Bond Issuance and Transaction" and Fujian Securities Regulatory Bureau ordered the Company to take regulatory correction measures.

For details of the Announcement, please refer to the announcement published by the Company on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn/home/search/?webswd=14富贵鸟) on 11 October 2018.

By order of the Board

Fuguiniao Co., Ltd.

Lam Wo Ping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lam Wo Ping, Mr. Lam Wing Ho and Mr. Xu Yukun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Zhiqiang and Mr. Cheung Ming Hung.