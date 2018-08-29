Fuguiniao : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FUGUINIAO CO., LTD.

富貴鳥股份有限公司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1819)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that all the Resolutions were duly passed by way of poll at the EGM held on 28 August 2018.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Fuguiniao Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 13 July 2018 in relation to the election of the third session of the board (the "Board") of the directors (the "Directors") and the third session of the board of supervisors. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless defined otherwise herein.

The Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary resolutions (the "Resolutions") set out in the notice of EGM dated 13 July 2018 (the "Notice") were duly passed by way of poll voting at the EGM held on 28 August 2018.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H Share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the EGM.

The poll results in respect of the Resolutions are as follows:

Number of votes (%)Ordinary Resolutions

For Against

1.

To consider and approve the election of the third session of the Board and the third session of the board of supervisors:

(a) To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lam 554,924,618 367,000 Wo Ping as an executive Director of the third (99.93%) (0.07%) session of the Board.

Number of votes (%)Ordinary Resolutions

(b) To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Lam Wing Ho as an executive Director of the third session of the Board.

(c) To consider and approve the election of Mr. Xu Yukun as an executive Director of the third session of the Board. For Against 555,291,618 0 (100%) (0%) 555,291,618 0 (100%) (0%)

(d) To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Wang Zhiqiang as an independent non-executive Director of the third of the Board. 548,699,405 (98.81%) 6,592,213 (1.19%)

(e) To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Cheung Ming Hung as an independent non-executive Director of the third session of the Board. 548,699,405 (98.81%) 6,592,213 (1.19%)

(f) To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. Li Yuzhong as a supervisor of the third session of the board of supervisors. 555,291,618 0 (100%) (0%)

(g) To consider and approve the election of Mr. Liu Dongqing as a supervisor of the third session of the board of supervisors. 555,291,618 0 (100%) (0%)

(h) To consider and authorise the remuneration committee of the Board to determine, upon the re-election/election of each of the candidates for the third session of the Board and the board of supervisors being approved at the EGM, the remuneration of each of the members for the third session of the Board and the board of supervisors according to the Company's internal policies. 554,917,213 (99.93%) 374,405 (0.07%)

(i) To consider and authorise the chairman of the Board or any executive Director to enter into a service contract with each of the members for the third session of the Board and the board of supervisors (except with himself) and handle all other relevant matters on behalf of the Company upon the re-election/election of each of the candidates for the third session of the Board and the board of supervisors being approved at the EGM.

554,917,213 (99.93%)

374,405

(0.07%)

As all / majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, the Resolutions were duly passed.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares were 1,215,273,000 H Shares and 122,000,000 Domestic Shares, which were the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the Resolutions at the EGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on the Resolutions at the EGM.

Hong Kong, 28 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lam Wo Ping, Mr. Lam Wing Ho and Mr. Xu Yukun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Zhiqiang and Mr. Cheung Ming Hung.