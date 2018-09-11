Fuguiniao : UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FUGUINIAO CO., LTD.

富貴鳥股份有限公司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1819)

UPDATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Fuguiniao Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 31 August 2016 in relation to, among others, the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the Stock Exchange; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 18 May 2017 in relation to the conditions for resumption of trading of the Shares imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange; (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 4 July 2018 in relation to the modified conditions for resumption of trading of Shares imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange; (iv) announcement of the Company dated 4 July 2018 in relation to the amendments to the delisting framework under the Listing Rules; and (v) announcement of the Company dated 31 July 2018 in relation to the update on development of suspension of trading (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company received a letter from the Stock Exchange on 28 August 2018, which, among others, required the Company, as an additional resumption condition, to demonstrate its compliance with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules that the Company has sufficient assets that enable it to maintain a sufficient level of operations in view of the current operations and assets of the Group.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 September 2016 and will remain suspended until further notice.

Please refer to the announcements of the Company dated 28 July 2017, 22 August 2017, 29 September 2017, 24 November 2017 and 31 July 2018 for the update on progress of fulfillment of resumption conditions.

