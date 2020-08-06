Fuji : Annual Report2020_Business Summary 0 08/06/2020 | 11:34am EDT Send by mail :

2020 ANNUAL REPORT Business Summary Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 FUJI Brand C o r p o r a t e M e s s a g e The words "innovative spirit", signifying the spirit perpetuated by the company since it was established, capture the feelings of FUJI CORPORATION. It all began with "innovative spirit". The spirit to constantly attempt to create revolutionary technologies that was cultivated from our long history and became our driving force. C o r p o r a t e S l o g a n Excite and Inspire With foresight into the future, Fuji Group will work to satisfy the needs of people all over the world by continuing to create new values and providing products and services that will excite and inspire our customers. G r o w t h S t r a t e g y Fuji Group will continue to deliver its unique products to the market on a timely basis, while achieving new manufacturing heights by working to stay ahead of the times and innovate with a focus on robotics technology, to make great strides as a robot manufacturer. 1 Message from the President By providing solutions that excite our customers, we will enhance the value of the Fuji brand. FUJI CORPORATION (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") would like to present its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020). In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the global economy shifted to a decline as a result of successively occurring events that had significant impacts on the economy in Japan and abroad, such as the unstable international affairs including the unpredictable US-China trade conflict, the deteriorating situation in the Middle East centered on Iran, and the Brexit issue, and within Japan the devastations caused by typhoons centered on eastern Japan, as well as the global spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from the beginning of 2020. In this rapidly changing environment, with the corporate vision to "Establish ourselves as the leading brand in each industry through innovations in production and sales and development of next generation type products while being at the forefront of the Digital Revolution", we actively implemented measures such as introducing to the market attractive products that look ahead to the future, and building a production system that pursues cost-benefit and efficiency as well as a sales system aiming to improve the market share and customer satisfaction. As a result, in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, we achieved the planned targets revised in February 2020. In the Robotic Solutions Division, we set the goal of securing the top share in the market for electronic component mounters. This has already been achieved, but in order to further expand our market share, we are pushing forward with the development of new products and other initiatives with a greater sense of urgency than ever before. It is undeniable that the Machine Tools Division was in a difficult situation, under the current unfavorable economy of the machine tools industry. However, we will continue to strive to develop new products in line with our sales strategy, and build an even more efficient production system. In the field of new businesses, we established a new company for the external sales of our linear motor products, and expanded our robot lineup. We will promote the creation of new businesses in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 by continuing to accelerate such development and generate innovation. Finally, while it is a given that business enterprises shall work to achieve business growth, they are also required to fulfill their responsibility as public institutions of society. We will strive to create new value such as by solving social issues with robotics technologies and realizing a sustainable society that makes people happy. President & COO 2 History 1959 Business launches with just 170 m2 of work space On April 7, 1959, our founder, Sakagami, and 13 colleagues established FUJI MACHINE MFG. CO., LTD. in order to deliver to the world machine tools that meet their own ideal. The single-function FS machine tool, introduced as the Company's rst own-brand product, took the industry by storm with its unprecedented productivity. 1959 1970 1971Enters into a new business eld to strengthen the business foundation The Company leveraged its expertise gained in machine tools to actively strive to develop various automated assembly machines, in order to build a business base that could withstand economic uctuations. The technologies honed from this led to the development of electronic component assembly machines. 1978 Full-scale entry into the automatic electronics 1980 2012 assembly machine market As various components were being used for electronics such as transistor radios, televisions, calculators, etc., the Company developed the BA board assembly machine. This was the rst of its kind in the world, capable of continually inserting a wide variety of electronic components with leads into printed circuit boards. 2003 A new concept in surface mount technology for electronic components! Debut of the NXT series The scalable placement platform NXT was designed with a completely modular structure, enabling freedom when considering the machine layout. This was the birth of one of the greatest machines in the Company's history; a series that has continued to evolve to this day with a total of more than 90,000 units shipped. 2019 Announced NXTR FUJI Smart Factory Platform Aiming to fully automate SMT production lines, the Company announced its high-end model NXTR equipped with the world's rst automatic feeder exchange system. Expands overseas with the manufacturing prowess honed in the domestic market Kunshan Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd. was established in Kunshan, Jiangsu, China, as the Group's rst overseas production base. It engages mainly in the production and sales of solder printing machines and NC automatic lathes to the Chinese market, which is the biggest market of our products. 1990 2013 Debut of modular production equipment DLFn, carrying on the DNA of the NXT series The modular concept cultivated in NXT development was adapted for use in machine tool development to create the modular production equipment, DLFn. This machine revolutionized 2000 machine tools, offering a new concept of manufacturing to the machine tool industry. Establishment of 2016 new business models The Company continued development in the quest to build a third business pillar to stand alongside machine tools and robotic electronic 2010 component mounters. Steady development efforts have been bearing fruit with the public stocker system Quist and the mobility support robot Hug. 2018 Toward creating new corporate value The Company marked its 60th anniversary and changed its name to "FUJI CORPORATION". The Company acquired Fasford Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment, to 2020 create a new business area by combining surface mount technology with technology for the back-end process of semiconductor manufacturing. 3 FUJI by the Numbers Net Sales Number of Employees Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 141billion yen 2,493people Equity Ratio Overseas ¥ Sales Ratio As of March 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 84 % 90 % Ratio of R&D ROE Investment to As of March 31, 2020 Net Sales Fiscal year ended March 31,2020 84 Market Capitalization As of March 31, 2020 151billion yen Accumulated Number of Countries Shipped to As of March 31,2020 More than 60countries Paid Vacation Utilization Rate Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 *Non-consolidated basis % 6 % 86 % Net sales by segment (millions of yen) Net sales by region (millions of yen) ■ Robotic Solutions ■ Machine Tools ■ Others ■ Japan ■ China ■ Other Asia ■ United States ■ Other North America ■ Europe ■ Others 140,968 140,968 120,032 129,105 1.7% 120,032 129,105 1.3% 1.5% 7.7% 1.2% 9.8% 1.9% 12.1% 1.3% 12.0% 3.1% 6.4% 11.5% 11.2% 4.8% 86,642 86,397 86,642 2.0% 86,397 1.1% 5.2% 11.2% 23.2% 11.2% 1.4% 1.5% 12.0% 11.4% 10.2% 20.9% 16.9% 12.7% 4.2% 4.7% 86.4% 90.6% 14.3% 12.5% 86.6% 12.2% 12.0% 45.7% 44.6% 38.0% 81.7% 85.8% 37.1% 45.1% 17.7% 13.7% 16.3% 11.9% 10.5% FYE 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 FYE 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 9.1 Operating prot /Operating prot ratio Operating profit (millions of yen) ● Operating profit ratio (%) Prot attributable to owners of parent Net prot ratio Profit attributable to owners of parent (millions of yen) ● Net profit ratio (%) 13.7 11.3 19.0 17.9 13.9 22,827 23,107 19,572 11,902 9,794 FYE 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 14.6 13.1 10.6 8.4 8.2 17,524 16,855 14,964 7,237 7,055 FYE 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 4 Management Structure: Board Members Chairman & CEO Nobuyuki Soga 1975 Entered the Company 2007 Board Member, Executive Officer; General Manager, President's Office; General Manager, Human Resources Department 2008 Board Member, Managing Executive Officer 2009 President & CEO 2019 Chairman & CEO (To present) President & COO Shinsuke Suhara 1981 Entered the Company 2008 Executive Officer; Deputy General Manager, Electronics Assembly Equipment Division 2010 Board Member, Executive Officer 2012 Board Member, Managing Executive Officer 2013 Board Member, Managing Executive Officer; General Manager, Electronics Assembly Equipment Division 2015 Board Member, Senior Managing Executive Officer; General Manager, Electronics Assembly Equipment Division 2018 Board Member, Vice President, Executive Officer; General Manager, Robotic Solutions Division 2019 President & COO; General Manager, Robotic Solutions Division 2020 President & COO (To present) Board Member, Managing Executive Officer Hajime Ezaki 2003 Entered the Company 2011 Executive Officer; General Manager, Corporate Planning Office 2015 Board Member, Executive Officer; General Manager, Marketing and Strategic Planning Department 2018 Board Member, Executive Officer; Deputy General Manager, Machine Tools Division; General Manager, Sales Department 2019 Board Member, Managing Executive Officer; Deputy General Manager, Machine Tools Division; General Manager, Sales Department 2020 Board Member, Managing Executive Officer (To present); General Manager, Machine Tools Division (To present); General Manager, Sales Department (To present) Representation of Other Companies Chairman, Fuji Machine America Corporation Chairman, Kunshan Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd. Board Member, Board Member, Board Member, Managing Executive Officer Executive Officer Executive Officer Masaaki Sugiura Mitsuji Tatsumi Junichi Kano 1986 Entered the Company 2009 Entered the Company 1987 Entered the Company 2015 Executive Officer; 2012 Executive Officer; 2017 Executive Officer; General Manager, Sales Department 1, General Manager, Accounting Department General Manager, President's Office Electronics Assembly Equipment Division 2014 Board Member, Executive Officer (To present); 2020 Board Member, Executive Officer (To present); 2018 Board Member, Executive Officer; General Manager, Accounting Department General Manager, Business Administration Deputy General Manager, Robotic Solutions Division; (To present) Department (To present) General Manager, Sales Department 1 2020 Board Member, Managing Executive Officer (To present); General Manager, Robotic Solutions Division (To present) Representation of Other Companies Chairman, Fuji Machine China Co., Ltd. Chairman, FUJI INDIA CORPORATION PRIVATE LIMITED Outside Board Member Outside Board Member Outside Board Member Nobuko Kawai Hideaki Tamada Shoji Mizuno 1992 Registered as a lawyer 1970 Joined SANYO Electric Co., Ltd. 1977 Joined MARUBUN CORPORATION Joined Nishimura & Sanada Law Office 1995 President, SANYO Energy (EUROPE) Corporate GmbH 2005 CEO and Representative Director, 1998 Established Nobuko Kawai Law Office 2006 President, SANYO EUROPE Ltd. Marubun Semicon Corporation (Representative) (To present) 2011 Advisor, TONG SAN ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director, 2002 Contract lawyer, The Japan Center for Settlement of 2019 Outside Board Member of the Company (To present) MARUBUN CORPORATION Traffic Accident Disputes (To present) 2020 Vice President, MARUBUN CORPORATION 2009 Vice Chairman, Aichi Bar Association Outside Board Member of the Company (To present) 2012 Professor, Nagoya University Graduate School of Law 2015 Outside Board Member of the Company (To present) 2017 Outside Director, IBIDEN CO., LTD. (To present) Representation of Other Companies Representative, Nobuko Kawai Law Office Outside Director, IBIDEN CO., LTD. 5 Management Structure: Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member Yoshiaki Kuroyanagi 1989 Entered the Company 2007 General Manager, Management & Planning Department, Electronics Assembly Equipment Division 2010 General Manager, Production Management Department, Electronics Assembly Equipment Division 2011 Director, EDEC LINSEY SYSTEM Co., Ltd. 2013 General Manager, Planning Department, Electronics Assembly Equipment Division 2015 General Manager, Internal Audit Division 2018 Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member (To present) Senior Executive Officer Kimihiko Yasuda 1980 Entered the Company 2004 General Manager, Control Engineering Department, LCD Assembly Equipment Division 2012 Executive Officer; General Manager, Technology Development Department 2013 Executive Officer; President & CEO, EDEC LINSEY SYSTEM Co., Ltd. 2017 Senior Executive Officer; President & CEO, EDEC LINSEY SYSTEM Co., Ltd. 2020 Senior Executive Officer (To present); General Manager, Development Center (To present) Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Shigeki Matsuda 1986 Joined Marunouchi & Co. (Currently Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC) 1990 Registered as a Certified Public Accountant 1993 Registered as a Certified Tax Accountant 1994 Established Matsuda Public Accounting Firm (Representative) (To present) 2004 Established Aiki Tax Accounting Corporation (Representative) (To present) 2013 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company (To present) 2015 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Roland DG Corporation (To present) Representation of Other Companies Representative, Matsuda Public Accounting Firm Representative, Aiki Tax Accounting Corporation Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Roland DG Corporation Senior Executive Officer Masaki Katayama 1981 Entered the Company 1982 Seconded to European Representative Office 1996 Seconded to Fuji America Corporation 2006 General Manager, Quality Assurance Department, Electronics Assembly Equipment Division 2011 Executive Officer; General Manager, Development Evaluation Department, Electronics Assembly Equipment Division 2012 Executive Officer; General Manager, Material Procurement Division 2016 Senior Executive Officer (To present); General Manager, Procurement Division (To present) Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Kayoko Yamashita 1992 Joined Chuo Shinko Audit Corporation 1996 Registered as a Certified Public Accountant 1997 Joined Miyake Certified Public Accountant Office 2006 Established Yamashita Certified Public Accountant Office (Representative) (To present) 2008 Registered as a Certified Tax Accountant 2015 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company (To present) Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Sotoh Co., Ltd. (To present) Representation of Other Companies Representative, Yamashita Certified Public Accountant Office Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Sotoh Co., Ltd. Senior Executive Officer Hiroshi Katsumi 1983 Entered the Company 2008 General Manager, Machine Engineering Department, Electronics Assembly Equipment Division 2012 General Manager, Development Evaluation Department, Electronics Assembly Equipment Division 2015 Executive Officer; Plant Manager, Okazaki Plant; General Manager, Production Management Department, Electronics Assembly Equipment Division 2018 Senior Executive Officer; Plant Manager, Okazaki Plant; General Manager, Production Department 2, Robotic Solutions Division 2020 Senior Executive Officer (To present); Deputy General Manager, Robotic Solutions Division (To present); Plant Manager, Okazaki Plant (To present); General Manager, Inspection Department (To present) Representation of Other Companies President & CEO, FUJI LINEAR CORPORATION Executive Officer Executive Officer Takatoshi Suzuki Hiroshi Murakami Executive Officer Kazutoshi Sakai 1986 Entered the Company 2009 General Manager, Human Resources Department; General Manager, President's Office 2010 General Manager, Management & Planning Department, Electronics Assembly Equipment Division 2013 General Manager, President's Office 2015 General Manager, President's Office; General Manager, Human Resources Department 2017 General Manager, General Affairs Department 2018 Executive Officer (To present); General Manager, General Affairs Department (To present) 2016 Entered the Company 2017 General Manager, Information System Department 2020 Executive Officer (To present); General Manager, Sales Engineering Department, Robotic Solutions Division (To present) 1985 Entered the Company 2009 General Manager, Quality Assurance Department, Machine Tools Division 2010 General Manager, Management & Planning Department, Machine Tools Division 2012 General Manager, Production Management Department, Machine Tools Division 2014 Executive Officer; General Manager, Production Management Department, Machine Tools Division 2015 Executive Officer; Deputy General Manager, Machine Tools Division; General Manager, Production Management Department 2020 Executive Officer (To present); Deputy General Manager, Machine Tools Division (To present); General Manager, Production Management Department (To present); General Manager, Production Department (To present) 6 Business Summary Robotic Solutions Division Board Member, Managing Executive Officer; General Manager, Robotic Solutions Division Masaaki Sugiura We will aim to increase our market share by expanding product lineups and promoting automation proposals In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, sales of smartphones and demand for equipment for the 5G next-generation communication protocol, particularly in Asian markets such as China, were vigorous. Furthermore, net sales for the segment reached a record high of 127,763 million yen, partially due to contribution of the effects of the consolidation of Fasford Technology Co., Ltd., which was made a subsidiary in August 2018. However, operating profit was 23,354 million yen (down 6.6% year on year) due to factors such as the further intensification of price competition. Looking toward the near future, there are increasing uncertainties regarding the future of the global economy, such as the global spread of COVID-19 and unstable international situations centered on the US-China trade conflict. We must build a sturdy business structure that is not affected by external factors even under such circumstances. In June 2019, we announced our new product NXTR equipped with the world's first automatic component supply system, attained by pursuing further automation while also continuing the modular concept, which is a feature of our current leading product, NXT III. Additionally, using the core software, Nexim, as a base, we accelerated the establishment of "FUJI Smart Factory", which supports the introduction of IoT in customers' production lines, and are developing businesses that can bring excitement to our customers with both products and services. Market environment and results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 •Sales of equipment for smartphones and equipment for the 5G next-generation communication protocol, centered on China, increased significantly •Capital investments, particularly automotive-related capital investment in Japan, Europe and Americas, were weak •Announced NXTR, a new product that looks ahead to the future of smart factoriesWhat are electronic component mounters? Product features/strengths Our lives are surrounded by a variety of electronics, such as automobiles, consumer electronics and FUJI Smart Factory Platform smartphones. A mounter is equipment that places electronic components, which differ in size and shape, onto the printed circuit boards that are essential for these electronics. Fuji has numerous high-speed, high-accuracy mounter products, such as the NXT This is a high-end model that realizes the "three zeros concept" of "zero placement defects", "zero series in particular, which boasts industry- leading area productivity. machine operators" and "zero machine stops", while continuing the modular concept of the NXT series. Net sales/Orders 127,763 136,585 ■ Net sales (millions of yen) ■ Orders (millions of yen) 104,003 105,733 111,536 107,632 70,787 68,408 74,105 80,982 FYE 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 Operating prot/Operating prot ratio ■ Operating profit (millions of yen) ● Operating profit ratio (%) 20.5 19.6 22.4 24.2 18.3 25,185 25,017 23,354 14,527 14,546 FYE 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 7 Business Summary Machine Tools Division Board Member, Managing Executive Officer; General Manager, Machine Tools Division Hajime Ezaki We will increase the value of our businesses by strengthening collaboration in the Fuji Group as a whole In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, net sales for the segment were 10,840 million yen (down 30.8% year on year) and the operating loss was 637 million yen as a result of the impact of weak automotive sales, particularly in the Chinese and North American markets. Going forward, we feel certain that capital investments for automation and streamlining will increase in the medium to long term, despite concerns that the weak economy will last longer due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. In order to create a business structure that generates stable profit in the coming period of market recovery, we will strengthen our manufacturing capabilities. At the new production building at the Toyota Plant which commenced operations from May 2019, as the mother factory of the Fuji Group, we are building a highly efficient production system that utilizes IoT. Furthermore, to increase competitiveness in the Chinese market, we began local production of CSD300 II, our new product that was announced in 2019, at Kunshan Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu, China). We will work as one to be worthy of our customers' trust by realizing higher quality and support. Market environment and results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 •Weak automotive-related capital investments in Chinese and North American markets •Deteriorating economic situation in Japan and overseas, which includes the impact of the spread of COVID-19 •Production of new machine tool products commenced at Kunshan Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd. What are machine tools? Product features/strengths Highly accurate machined parts for use in automobiles and industrial machinery are essential for society. These are manufactured by Front facing twin spindle lathemachine tools often called "mother machines" which are used to cut and process metal materials. Equipped with a high-speedthree-axial gantry Fuji has a lineup of various machine tools, focusing on NC lathes primarily for the automotive industry. type robot, this is a compact front facing twin spindle lathe, which features high rigidity sliding capable of heavy-duty cutting and excellent thermal displacement performance. Net sales/Orders Operating prot/Operating prot ratio ■ Net sales (millions of yen) ■ Orders (millions of yen) ■ Operating profit (millions of yen) ● Operating profit ratio (%) 14,623 15,389 15,661 14,866 13,080 13,798 1,662 11,777 10,997 10,840 1,017 10.6 7,723 614 7.4 4.2 -713 -637 -6.5 -5.9 FYE 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 FYE 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 8 Business Summary New Business Senior Executive Officer; General Manager, Development Center Kimihiko Yasuda We will endeavor to create innovative new business with robotics technology as our core In addition to the further evolution of existing business and technologies, the creation of next- generation businesses is essential for Fuji to continue its growth as a robotics company. Using technologies cultivated over the many years, we introduced a number of innovative products into the market, such as the compact multijoint robot "SmartWing", the atmospheric pressure plasma unit "Tough Plasma", the mobility support robot "Hug", and the public stocker system "Quist". As part of our efforts to enhance the lineup to respond to market needs, in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, in addition to introducing a new model of "Hug" into the market, we also unveiled a new model of "SmartWing" as a reference exhibit at trade shows. Additionally, we strove to develop the following new businesses that look ahead to the future: Established FUJI LINEAR CORPORATION, which develops, manufactures, and sells linear motors, in February 2020

Commenced operation of "e-Sys", a platform to support the business of robot system integrators

"e-Sys", a platform to support the business of robot system integrators Commenced trial production of compact electronic equipment that utilizes "FPM-Trinity", an electronic device printer

"FPM-Trinity", an electronic device printer Currently developing a medical robot jointly with ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. By accelerating such development, we are promoting the deep cultivation and strengthening of core technologies as well as the creation of innovative businesses, and increasing the value of the Fuji brand. Compact multijoint robot Atmospheric pressure plasma unit By using coordinate correction technology and By irradiating with plasma before painting or vision data, teaching with physical guidance, an applying adhesive, the bonding strength of operation which is necessary for conventional adhesive and paint is improved. Heat-sensitive robots, is no longer materials can be supported through low temperature required . The time processing. This contributes to developing parts required for startup is and materials with various characteristics. greatly reduced. Mobility support robot From bed to wheelchair, or wheelchair to toilet seat; this support robot assists when needing to transfer to a sitting position or in situations where standing for a period of time is required, such as when getting dressed. Fuji's cutting edge technology is applied to a considerate robot design that has the potential to deliver a paradigm shift in the style of nursing care. Public stocker system This next-generation delivery locker system enables users to receive goods ordered at online shopping sites or online supermarkets through making full use of IoT technology. This allows people to receive packages without stress regardless of their day to day schedule. Intellectual Property Strategy Intellectual property strategy to strengthen the global competitiveness of our businesses The Company implements intellectual property activities that stand on three pillars: business strategy, technology strategy, and intellectual property strategy. We also actively apply for patents both in Japan and overseas. As a result, our patent registrations exceeded 800 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, we will continue to develop an intellectual property strategy that leads to strengthening competitiveness in order to lay out even stronger patent networks for preceding automation technologies, and to establish de facto standards that support our growth strategy. Numbers of patent registrations 811 ■ Japan ■ Overseas 619 508 439 391 184 298 282 129 186 56 372 34 226 262 324 321 152 FYE 2015.3 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 9 Capital Strategy Board Member, Executive Officer; General Manager, Accounting Department Mitsuji Tatsumi We are committed to continuing strategic investment directed toward growth and stable return of profits to our shareholders We are working to establish a leading brand in the industry through production and sales innovation in addition to a high level of investment in R&D, and we are aiming to increase our corporate value through strategic investments in peripheral and new businesses as well as active capital investment toward future growth. In principle, capital demands for this type of business development are funded with the Company's own funds. Furthermore, we consider the continuous return of profits to shareholders as one of the most important management measures, and will improve capital efficiency and maintain stable dividends. With regard to strategic investments for future growth, large-scale investments such as those for constructing a new plant and acquiring the shares of a manufacturer of semiconductor manufacturing equipment were made from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 until the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, but investments were mostly limited to those for upgrading machining equipment in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. We will also pay attention to holding a large cash position to prepare for unforeseeable situations because there are concerns about risks of a credit crunch in the financial market if the impact of the current spread of COVID-19 causes economic activities to stagnate across the world for a more protracted time. Moreover, we consider the acquisition of treasury stock an effective measure for improving capital efficiency, and will consider appropriate and flexible implementation, taking into account factors such as our performance and trends in the stock market and the economy. Capital investments/R&D 11,223 ■ Capital investments (millions of yen) ■ R&D (millions of yen) 8,642 8,804 8,349 7,993 6,613 6,175 6,789 6,765 5,641 FYE 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 IR activities We strive to distribute profits appropriately and to disclose information in an appropriate, fair and timely manner in order to build long-term, stable relationships with our shareholders and investors. We have established a channel for dialogue with shareholders and investors, which is actively conducted by the President, officers in charge, and other relevant personnel. Our IR activities aim to ensure good two-way communication on management strategy, business strategy, financial information, etc., emphasizing fairness, accuracy, and continuity, to realize constructive dialogue. Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 Activities Number of Number of times participants Participate in IR events for individual investors 2 387 Hold quarterly financial result briefings for analysts and institutional investors 4 150 Hold meetings with analysts and institutional investors on an individual basis as needed 170 219 Participate in conferences for overseas institutional investors, hold meetings 2 31 Cash dividends and prot per share Cash dividends per share (yen) ● Profit per share (yen) 195.04 184.52 163.81 76.19 50 50 74.13 40 28 30 FYE 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 Payout 37.8% 39.4% 20.5% 27.1% 30.5% Ratio 10 Sustainability Management We will continue to contribute to the creation of a prosperous society by promoting manufacturing with ESG in mind. Since its establishment in 1959, the Fuji Group has delivered products that support manufacturing sites around the world, such as machine tools and electronic assembly equipment, based on the guiding precept, "We will endeavor to work hard in research and development to provide excellent techniques to respond to customer confidence". Each and every one of us approach day-to-day corporate activities while valuing the strong bonds with shareholders, customers, business partners, local communities, etc. The spirit of "SDGs", initiatives for which have accelerated around the world recently, resonates with the "creation of new value and markets that contribute to the creation of a prosperous society", which the Company has pursued persistently since establishment. Through these business activities, the Group will fulfill its corporate social responsibility with an eye toward sustainable development together with society. Environment Initiatives for the environment Basic environmental plan Positioning environmental preservation activities as an important management issue, we pursue such activities company-wide in order to leave a rich and beautiful natural environment for the next generation. We consider the environment in carrying out our business activities, recognizing that preservation of the global environment is one of the most important issues shared by humanity. Five-yearenvironmental control plan (fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 to fiscal year ending March 31, 2021) Activities Targets for the financial year ending March 31, 2021 Improving production efficiency and awareness-raising and promotion Measures to prevent global related to energy-saving activities warming Reduction of energy consumption per unit by 1% (compared to fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) Promotion of resource recycling Awareness-raising and promotion related to resource-saving activities Measures for products Develop environmentally friendly (energy-saving,space-saving) products Trend of energy consumption per unit (Using the figure from fiscal year ended March 31, 2016 as a benchmark) (%) Headquarters Toyota Plant Okazaki Plant 118.2 120 110 100.0 100.8 98.0 100 100.7 98.5 94.4 86.8 90 90.0 89.9 89.5 80 82.1 82.0 70 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 Developing low energy products CP643 NXT II NXT III 0 1 2 3 （kWh） The graph above shows the amount of electricity required to pick and place 10,000 electronic components. In comparison with the NXT II, an older machine, the NXT III can produce the same volume using 74% of the electricity. Compared to the CP-643, a machine of a previous series, the NXT III can produce the same volume using 12% of the electricity. Topics Endorsement of "White Logistics" promotion activities We endorse the intent of the "White Logistics" movement, which are promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and made a declaration of voluntary action to realize a sustainable logistics environment. To create an environment where logistics operators can work comfortably while keeping in mind the preservation of the global environment, we are promoting the active utilization of reusable shipping containers with the aim of improving the quality of logistics and reducing packing materials. Furthermore, by installing the public stocker system "Quist", developed by the Company as one of its unique initiatives, at offices and commercial facilities, we are reducing parcel redeliveries for delivery service providers and contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions. 11 Sustainability Management Society In continuing our corporate activities, we will aim for development in harmony with our stakeholders as a member of society. Work style reforms and the promotion of health for employees Gender and diversity We have enhanced our system to support various working styles and to enable employees to do their job as well as handle childcare and nursing care, through initiatives including childcare/nursing care leave, reduced work hours for childcare/ nursing care, and a system to take days off to take care of a sick family member or for nursing care needs. In addition, we have put in place a system of volunteer vacation days for employees who engage in social contribution activities. We are also striving actively to help employees maintain a work-life balance by setting each Friday as a Company-wideno-overtime day. Human resources development We are committed to junior and mid-career employee education. At the Sokaijyuku training course that engineering employees take in their first year with the Company before they are assigned to a division, by acquiring knowledge outside their area of specialization and developing a robot in a practical way, they feel the pain that goes into creation as well as the sense of achievement of developing something, as part of their experience before starting work. Leadership training in which employees acquire skills such as how to lead an organization and how to communicate smoothly, and global training to nurture employees who can work successfully overseas, are also part of our efforts to enhance educational opportunities within the Company. Health and productivity In fiscal 2018 we made the Fuji Health and Productivity Declaration, which ties in to evaluations and improvements by building a system that promotes healthy business and makes the results of activities visible. As a result, we were recognized as one of the 2020 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations (large enterprise category). Coexistence and education with local communities As members of the local community, we will engage in various activities with the aim of being the "Fuji that is known and loved by everyone in the community". We are operating our after school English program "teracoya THANK" for local elementary school children where they use English to learn science, fostering future global talents. Furthermore, we support local festivals, cultural activities, etc. Governance Initiatives for governance Basic concept Corporate governance system The Group views working to create higher corporate value for Number of Board Members 9 (including 3 Outside Board Members) shareholders, customers, business partners, and employees to be the Number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members 3 (including 2 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members) most important issue. Accordingly, the Group is working to establish Number of Independent Board Members 5 and enhance fair and transparent management systems, an organizational structure that can respond to changes in the Number of Board of Directors' meetings held in a year 13 (planned) management environment promptly and accurately, and to strengthen Term of office of Board Members (years) 1 its risk management and compliance system. Adoption of an executive officer system Yes Number of Executive Officers 10 Composition of corporate governance system As of June 26, 2020 General Meeting of Shareholders Election/Dismissal Election/Dismissal Election/Dismissal Accounting Auditor Audit & Supervisory Board Outside Board Member Board of Directors (Cooperation) Audit Audit Selection/Dismissal/Supervision Report (Business execution/Risk management system/Internal control system) President Instruction/Order Instruction/Order Instruction/Order AuditingInternal Department (Risk management system) (Business execution) Risk Compliance Committee Operations Executive Board meeting (Internal control system) (Audit) Quality Control Environmental Control Health and Safety Internal Control Council Committee Committee Committee Divisional meeting Subsidiaries 12 Company Profile Overview Name FUJI CORPORATION Listed Markets First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Headquarters 19 Chausuyama, Yamamachi, Chiryu, First Section of the Nagoya Stock Exchange Main Business Manufacturing and sales of electronic assembly Aichi, Japan equipment and machine tools Established April 1959 Number of Employees Consolidated 2,493 Capital Stock 5,879 million yen Nonconsolidated 1,689 (as of March 31, 2020) Status of Shares (as of March 31, 2020) Total number of shares authorized to be issued 390,000,000 Classification of shareholders Total number of shares issued 97,823,748 Shareholding ratio (%) Number of shareholders 9,083 ■ Financial Institutions 32.9 Major shareholders (Top10) ■ Overseas Investors, etc. 25.3 Number of shares held Shareholding Name (thousands of shares) ratio (%) ■ Individuals and Others 17.5 Daido Life Insurance Co. 6,280 6.87 ■ Other Companies 16.2 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account) 5,781 6.32 ■ Securities Companies 1.5 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 4,272 4.67 ■ Treasury Stock 6.6 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust account) 3,806 4.16 Fuji customers stock ownership 2,982 3.26 NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) RE IEDU UCITS CLIENTS 1,913 2.09 Mascot Character NON LENDING 15 PCT TREATY ACCOUNT FUJILALA is the Company's Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust account 5) 1,731 1.89 mascot character, created The Bank of Nagoya, Ltd. 1,554 1.70 as part of its aim to be a c o m p a n y t h a t i s w e l l Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation 1,483 1.62 received by everyone. Nice JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385151 1,467 1.60 to meet you! Notes: 1. Shares held by the Company as treasury shares (6,479,108 shares) are excluded from the top ten shareholders listed above. 2. The‌ number of shares held is rounded down to the nearest thousand, and the shareholding ratio is calculated by deducting treasury shares held by the Company and rounded down to two decimal places. Consolidated Subsidiaries Company name Location Established ADTEK FUJI Co., Ltd. Aichi, Japan April 1977 EDEC LINSEY SYSTEM Co., Ltd. Aichi, Japan November 1992 Fasford Technology Co., Ltd. Yamanashi, Japan March 2015 FUJI LINEAR CORPORATION Aichi, Japan February 2020 Company name Location Established Fuji America Corporation U.S. April 1970 Fuji Machine America Corporation U.S. November 1994 FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH Germany November 1991 Tower-Factory GmbH Germany February 2013 Fuji Machine China Co., Ltd. China November 2007 Kunshan Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd. China January 2012 Fuji Do Brasil Maquinas Industriais Ltda. Brazil November 1995 FUJI INDIA CORPORATION PRIVATE LIMITED India December 2019 Editorial The aim of this report is to make the Group's management strategies and financial information easy Period Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 to understand for stakeholders (including shareholders, customers, business partners, employees, Policy Covered (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) and local communities that have a diversity of interests in the Company). 13 Attachments Original document

