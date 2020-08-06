Fuji : Annual Report2020_Business Summary

The words "innovative spirit", signifying the spirit perpetuated by the company since it was established,
capture the feelings of FUJI CORPORATION.
It all began with "innovative spirit". The spirit to constantly attempt to create revolutionary technologies
that was cultivated from our long history and became our driving force.
C o r p o r a t e S l o g a n
Excite and Inspire
With foresight into the future, Fuji Group will work to satisfy the needs of people all over the world by continuing to
create new values and providing products and services that will excite and inspire our customers.
G r o w t h S t r a t e g y
Fuji Group will continue to deliver its unique products to the market on a timely basis,
while achieving new manufacturing heights by working to stay ahead of the times and innovate
with a focus on robotics technology, to make great strides as a robot manufacturer.
Message from the President
By providing solutions that excite our customers,
we will enhance the value of the Fuji brand.
FUJI CORPORATION (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") would like to present its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020).
In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the global economy shifted to a decline as a result of successively occurring events that had significant impacts on the economy in Japan and abroad, such as the unstable international affairs including the unpredictable US-China trade conflict, the deteriorating situation in the Middle East centered on Iran, and the Brexit issue, and within Japan the devastations caused by typhoons centered on eastern Japan, as well as the global spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from the beginning of 2020.
In this rapidly changing environment, with the corporate vision to "Establish ourselves as the leading brand in each industry through innovations in production and sales and development of next generation type products while being at the forefront of the Digital Revolution", we actively implemented measures such as introducing to the market attractive products that look ahead to the future, and building a production system that pursues cost-benefit and efficiency as well as a sales system aiming to improve the market share and customer satisfaction. As a result, in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, we achieved the planned targets revised in February 2020.
In the Robotic Solutions Division, we set the goal of securing the top share in the market for electronic component mounters. This has already been achieved, but in order to further expand our market share, we are pushing forward with the development of new products and other initiatives with a greater sense of urgency than ever before.
It is undeniable that the Machine Tools Division was in a difficult situation, under the current unfavorable economy of the machine tools industry. However, we will continue to strive to develop new products in line with our sales strategy, and build an even more
efficient production system.
In the field of new businesses, we established a new company for the external sales of our linear motor products, and expanded our robot lineup. We will promote the creation of new businesses in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 by continuing to accelerate such development and generate innovation.
Finally, while it is a given that business enterprises shall work to achieve business growth, they are also required to fulfill their responsibility as public institutions of society. We will strive to create new value such as by solving social issues with robotics technologies and realizing a sustainable society that makes people happy.
President & COO
History
1959
Business launches with just 170 m2 of work space
On April 7, 1959, our founder,
Sakagami, and 13 colleagues established FUJI MACHINE MFG. CO., LTD. in order to deliver to the world machine tools that meet their own ideal. The single-function FS machine tool, introduced as the Company's rst own-brand product, took the industry by storm with its unprecedented productivity.
1959
1970
1971Enters into a new business eld to strengthen the business foundation
The Company leveraged its expertise gained in machine tools to actively strive to develop various automated assembly machines, in order to build a business base that could withstand economic uctuations. The technologies honed from this led to the development of electronic component assembly machines.
1978
Full-scale entry into the automatic electronics
1980
2012
assembly machine market
As various components were being used for electronics such as transistor radios, televisions, calculators, etc., the Company developed the BA board assembly machine. This was the rst of its kind in the world, capable of continually inserting a wide variety of electronic components with leads into printed circuit boards.
2003
A new concept in surface mount technology for electronic components! Debut of the NXT series
The scalable placement platform NXT was designed with a completely modular structure, enabling freedom when considering the machine layout. This was the birth of one of the greatest machines in the Company's history; a series that has continued to evolve to this day with a total of more than 90,000 units shipped.
2019
Announced NXTR
FUJI Smart Factory
Platform
Aiming to fully automate SMT production lines, the Company announced its high-end model NXTR equipped with the world's rst automatic feeder exchange system.
Expands overseas with the manufacturing prowess honed in the domestic market
Kunshan Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd. was established in Kunshan, Jiangsu, China, as the Group's rst overseas production base. It engages mainly in the production and sales of solder printing machines and NC automatic lathes to the Chinese market, which is the biggest market of our products.
1990 2013
Debut of modular production equipment DLFn, carrying on the DNA of the NXT series
The modular concept cultivated in NXT
development was adapted for use in machine tool development to create the modular production equipment, DLFn. This machine revolutionized
2000 machine tools, offering a new concept of manufacturing to the machine tool industry.
Establishment of
2016
new business models
The Company continued development in the quest to build a third business pillar to stand alongside machine tools and robotic electronic
2010 component mounters. Steady development efforts have been bearing fruit with the public stocker system Quist and the mobility support robot Hug.
2018 Toward creating new corporate value
The Company marked its 60th anniversary and changed its name to "FUJI CORPORATION". The Company acquired Fasford Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of semiconductor-manufacturing equipment, to
2020 create a new business area by combining surface mount technology with technology for the back-end process of semiconductor manufacturing.
FUJI by the Numbers
Net Sales
Number of
Employees
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2020
141billion yen
2,493people
Equity Ratio
Overseas
¥
Sales Ratio
As of March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
84 %90%
Ratio of R&D
ROE
Investment to
As of March 31, 2020
Net Sales
Fiscal year ended March 31,2020
Market Capitalization
As of March 31, 2020
151billion yen
Accumulated Number of Countries Shipped to
As of March 31,2020
More than 60countries
Paid Vacation
Utilization Rate
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 *Non-consolidated basis
9.1%6%86%
Net sales by segment (millions of yen)
Net sales by region (millions of yen)
■ Robotic Solutions ■ Machine Tools ■ Others
■ Japan ■ China ■ Other Asia ■ United States ■ Other North America ■ Europe ■ Others
140,968
140,968
120,032
129,105
1.7%
120,032
129,105
1.3%
1.5%
7.7%
1.2%
9.8%
1.9%
12.1%
1.3%
12.0%
3.1%
6.4%
11.5%
11.2%
4.8%
86,642
86,397
86,642 2.0%
86,397 1.1%
5.2%
11.2%
23.2%
11.2%
1.4%
1.5%
12.0%
11.4%
10.2%
20.9%
16.9%
12.7%
4.2%
4.7%
86.4%
90.6%
14.3%
12.5%
86.6%
12.2%
12.0%
45.7%
44.6%
38.0%
81.7%
85.8%
37.1%
45.1%
17.7%
13.7%
16.3%
11.9%
10.5%
FYE 2016.3
2017.3
2018.3
2019.3
2020.3
FYE 2016.3
2017.3
2018.3
2019.3
2020.3
Operating prot /Operating prot ratio
Operating profit (millions of yen)● Operating profit ratio (%)
Prot attributable to owners of parent Net prot ratio
Profit attributable to owners of parent (millions of yen)● Net profit ratio (%)
13.7
11.3
19.0
17.9
13.9
22,827
23,107
19,572
11,902
9,794
FYE 2016.3
2017.3
2018.3
2019.3
2020.3
14.6
13.1
10.6
8.4
8.2
17,524
16,855
14,964
7,237
7,055
FYE 2016.3
2017.3
2018.3
2019.3
2020.3
Management Structure: Board Members
Chairman & CEO
Nobuyuki Soga
1975 Entered the Company
2007 Board Member, Executive Officer; General Manager, President's Office;
2018 Executive Officer (To present); General Manager,
General Affairs Department (To present)
2016 Entered the Company
2017 General Manager, Information System Department
2020 Executive Officer (To present);
General Manager, Sales Engineering Department, Robotic Solutions Division (To present)
1985 Entered the Company
2009 General Manager, Quality Assurance Department, Machine Tools Division
2010 General Manager, Management & Planning Department, Machine Tools Division
2012 General Manager, Production Management Department, Machine Tools Division
2014 Executive Officer; General Manager, Production Management Department, Machine Tools Division
2015 Executive Officer; Deputy General Manager, Machine Tools Division; General Manager, Production Management Department
2020 Executive Officer (To present);
Deputy General Manager, Machine Tools Division (To present); General Manager, Production Management Department (To present); General Manager, Production Department (To present)
Business Summary Robotic Solutions Division
Board Member, Managing Executive Officer; General Manager, Robotic Solutions Division
Masaaki Sugiura
We will aim to increase our market share by expanding product lineups and promoting automation proposals
In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, sales of smartphones and demand for equipment for the 5G next-generation communication protocol, particularly in Asian markets such as China, were vigorous. Furthermore, net sales for the segment reached a record high of 127,763 million yen, partially due to contribution of the effects of the consolidation of Fasford Technology Co., Ltd., which was made a subsidiary in August 2018. However, operating profit was 23,354 million yen (down 6.6% year on year) due to factors such as the further intensification of price competition.
Looking toward the near future, there are increasing uncertainties regarding the future of the global economy, such as the global spread of COVID-19 and unstable international situations centered on the US-China trade conflict. We must build a sturdy business structure that is not affected by external factors even under such circumstances. In June 2019, we announced our new product NXTR equipped with the world's first automatic component supply system, attained by pursuing further automation while also continuing the modular concept, which is a feature of our current leading product, NXT III. Additionally, using the core software, Nexim, as a base, we accelerated the establishment of "FUJI Smart Factory", which supports the introduction of IoT in customers' production lines, and are developing businesses that can bring excitement to our customers with both products and services.
Market environment and results
for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
•Sales of equipment for smartphones and equipment for the 5G next-generation communication protocol, centered on China, increased significantly
•Capital investments, particularly automotive-related capital investment in Japan, Europe and Americas, were weak
•Announced NXTR, a new product that looks ahead to the future of smart factoriesWhat are electronic componentmounters?
Product features/strengths
Our lives are surrounded by a variety of electronics,
such as automobiles, consumer electronics and
FUJI Smart Factory Platform
smartphones.
A mounter is equipment that places electronic
components, which differ in size and shape, onto
the printed circuit boards that are essential for
these electronics. Fuji has numerous high-speed,
high-accuracy mounter products, such as the NXT
This is a high-end model that realizes the "three zeros concept" of "zero placement defects", "zero
series in particular, which boasts industry-
leading area productivity.
machine operators" and "zero machine stops", while continuing the modular concept of the NXT series.
Net sales/Orders
127,763 136,585
■ Net sales (millions of yen)
■ Orders (millions of yen)
104,003
105,733
111,536
107,632
70,787
68,408
74,105
80,982
FYE
2016.3
2017.3
2018.3
2019.3
2020.3
Operating prot/Operating prot ratio
■ Operating profit (millions of yen) ● Operating profit ratio (%)
20.5
19.6
22.4
24.2
18.3
25,185
25,017
23,354
14,527
14,546
FYE 2016.3
2017.3
2018.3
2019.3
2020.3
7
Business Summary Machine Tools Division
Board Member, Managing Executive Officer; General Manager, Machine Tools Division
Hajime Ezaki
We will increase the value of our businesses by strengthening collaboration in the Fuji Group as a whole
In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, net sales for the segment were 10,840 million yen (down 30.8% year on year) and the operating loss was 637 million yen as a result of the impact of weak automotive sales, particularly in the Chinese and North American markets.
Going forward, we feel certain that capital investments for automation and streamlining will increase in the medium to long term, despite concerns that the weak economy will last longer due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. In order to create a business structure that generates stable profit in the coming period of market recovery, we will strengthen our manufacturing capabilities.
At the new production building at the Toyota Plant which commenced operations from May 2019, as the mother factory of the Fuji Group, we are building a highly efficient production system that utilizes IoT. Furthermore, to increase competitiveness in the Chinese market, we began local production of CSD300 II, our new product that was announced in 2019, at Kunshan Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu, China).
We will work as one to be worthy of our customers' trust by realizing higher quality and support.
Market environment and results
for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
•Weak automotive-related capital investments in Chinese and North American markets
•Deteriorating economic situation in Japan and overseas, which includes the impact of the spread of COVID-19
•Production of new machine tool products commenced at Kunshan Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd.
What are machine tools?
Product features/strengths
Highly accurate machined parts for use in automobiles and industrial machinery are
essential for society. These are manufactured by
Front facing twin spindle lathemachine tools often called "mother machines" which are used to cut and process metal materials.
Equipped with a high-speedthree-axial gantry
Fuji has a lineup of various machine tools, focusing on NC lathes primarily for the automotive industry.
type robot, this is a compact front facing twin spindle lathe, which features high rigidity sliding capable of heavy-duty cutting and excellent thermal displacement performance.
Net sales/Orders
Operating prot/Operating prot ratio
■ Net sales (millions of yen) ■ Orders (millions of yen)
■ Operating profit (millions of yen) ● Operating profit ratio (%)
14,623
15,389
15,661
14,866
13,080
13,798
1,662
11,777
10,997
10,840
1,017
10.6
7,723
614
7.4
4.2
-713
-637
-6.5
-5.9
FYE
2016.3
2017.3
2018.3
2019.3
2020.3
FYE 2016.3
2017.3
2018.3
2019.3
2020.3
Business Summary New Business
Senior Executive Officer;
General Manager, Development Center
Kimihiko Yasuda
We will endeavor to create innovative new business with robotics technology as our core
In addition to the further evolution of existing business and technologies, the creation of next- generation businesses is essential for Fuji to continue its growth as a robotics company. Using technologies cultivated over the many years, we introduced a number of innovative products into the market, such as the compact multijoint robot "SmartWing", the atmospheric pressure plasma unit "Tough Plasma", the mobility support robot "Hug", and the public stocker system "Quist". As part of our efforts to enhance the lineup to respond to market needs, in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, in addition to introducing a new model of "Hug" into the market, we also unveiled a new model of "SmartWing" as a reference exhibit at trade shows. Additionally, we strove to develop the following new businesses that look ahead to the future:
Established FUJI LINEAR CORPORATION, which develops, manufactures, and sells linear motors, in February 2020
Commenced operation of "e-Sys", a platform to support the business of robot system integrators
Commenced trial production of compact electronic equipment that utilizes "FPM-Trinity", an electronic device printer
Currently developing a medical robot jointly with ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.
By accelerating such development, we are promoting the deep cultivation and strengthening of core technologies as well as the creation of innovative businesses, and increasing the value of the Fuji brand.
Compact multijoint robot
Atmospheric pressure plasma unit
By using coordinate correction technology and
By irradiating with plasma before painting or
vision data, teaching with physical guidance, an
applying adhesive, the bonding strength of
operation which is necessary for conventional
adhesive and paint is improved. Heat-sensitive
robots, is no longer
materials can be supported through low temperature
required . The time
processing. This contributes to developing parts
required for startup is
and materials with various characteristics.
greatly reduced.
Mobility support robot
From bed to wheelchair, or wheelchair to toilet seat; this support robot assists when needing to transfer to a sitting position or in situations where standing for a period of time is required, such as when getting dressed. Fuji's cutting edge technology is applied to a considerate robot
design that has the potential to deliver a paradigm shift in the style of nursing care.
Public stocker system
This next-generation delivery locker system enables users to receive goods ordered at online shopping sites or online supermarkets through making full use of IoT technology. This allows people to receive packages without stress regardless of their day to day schedule.
Intellectual Property Strategy
Intellectual property strategy to strengthen the global competitiveness of our businesses
The Company implements intellectual property activities that stand on three pillars: business strategy, technology strategy, and intellectual property strategy. We also actively apply for patents both in Japan and overseas. As a result, our patent registrations exceeded 800 in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, we will continue to develop an intellectual property strategy that leads to strengthening competitiveness in order to lay out even stronger patent networks for preceding automation technologies, and to establish de facto standards that support our growth strategy.
Numbers of patent registrations
811
■ Japan ■ Overseas
619
508
439
391
184
298
282
129
186
56
372
34
226
262
324
321
152
FYE
2015.3
2016.3
2017.3
2018.3
2019.3
2020.3
Capital Strategy
Board Member, Executive Officer;
General Manager, Accounting Department
Mitsuji Tatsumi
We are committed to continuing strategic investment directed toward growth and stable return of profits to our shareholders
We are working to establish a leading brand in the industry through production and sales innovation in addition to a high level of investment in R&D, and we are aiming to increase our corporate value through strategic investments in peripheral and new businesses as well as active capital investment toward future growth. In principle, capital demands for this type of business development are funded with the Company's own funds.
Furthermore, we consider the continuous return of profits to shareholders as one of the most important management measures, and will improve capital efficiency and maintain stable dividends.
With regard to strategic investments for future growth, large-scale investments such as those for constructing a new plant and acquiring the shares of a manufacturer of semiconductor manufacturing equipment were made from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 until the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, but investments were mostly limited to those for upgrading machining equipment in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
We will also pay attention to holding a large cash position to prepare for unforeseeable situations because there are concerns about risks of a credit crunch in the financial market if the impact of the current spread of COVID-19 causes economic activities to stagnate across the world for a more protracted time.
Moreover, we consider the acquisition of treasury stock an effective measure for improving capital efficiency, and will consider appropriate and flexible implementation, taking into account factors such as our performance and trends in the stock market and the economy.
Capital investments/R&D
11,223
■ Capital investments (millions of yen)
■ R&D (millions of yen)
8,642
8,804
8,349
7,993
6,613
6,175
6,789
6,765
5,641
FYE
2016.3
2017.3
2018.3
2019.3
2020.3
IR activities
We strive to distribute profits appropriately and to disclose information in an appropriate, fair and timely manner in order to build long-term, stable relationships with our shareholders and investors.
We have established a channel for dialogue with shareholders and investors, which is actively conducted by the President, officers in charge, and other relevant personnel.
Our IR activities aim to ensure good two-way communication on management strategy, business strategy, financial information, etc., emphasizing fairness, accuracy, and continuity, to realize constructive dialogue.
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
Activities
Number of
Number of
times
participants
Participate in IR events for individual investors
2
387
Hold quarterly financial result briefings for analysts and institutional investors
4
150
Hold meetings with analysts and institutional investors on an individual basis as needed
170
219
Participate in conferences for overseas institutional investors, hold meetings
2
31
Cash dividends and prot per share
Cash dividends per share (yen)● Profit per share (yen)
195.04
184.52
163.81
76.19
50
50
74.13
40
28
30
FYE
2016.3
2017.3
2018.3
2019.3
2020.3
Payout
37.8%
39.4%
20.5%
27.1%
30.5%
Ratio
Sustainability Management
We will continue to contribute to the creation of a prosperous society by promoting manufacturing with ESG in mind.
Since its establishment in 1959, the Fuji Group has delivered products that support manufacturing sites around the world, such as machine tools and electronic assembly equipment, based on the guiding precept, "We will endeavor to work hard in research and development to provide excellent techniques to respond to customer confidence".
Each and every one of us approach day-to-day corporate activities while valuing the strong bonds with shareholders, customers, business partners, local communities, etc.
The spirit of "SDGs", initiatives for which have accelerated around the world recently, resonates with the "creation of new value and markets that contribute to the creation of a prosperous society", which the Company has pursued persistently since establishment. Through these business activities, the Group will fulfill its corporate social responsibility with an eye toward sustainable development together with society.
Environment
Initiatives for the environment
Basic environmental plan
Positioning environmental preservation activities as an important management issue, we pursue such activities company-wide in order to leave a rich and beautiful natural environment for the next generation. We consider the environment in carrying out our business activities, recognizing that preservation of the global environment is one of the most important issues shared by humanity.
Five-yearenvironmental control plan (fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 to fiscal year ending March 31, 2021)
Activities
Targets for the financial year ending March 31, 2021
Improving production efficiency and awareness-raising and promotion
Measures to prevent global
related to energy-saving activities
warming
Reduction of energy consumption per unit by 1%
(compared to fiscal year ended March 31, 2020)
Promotion of resource recycling Awareness-raising and promotion related to resource-saving activities
(Using the figure from fiscal year ended March 31, 2016 as a benchmark)
(%)
Headquarters
Toyota Plant
Okazaki Plant
118.2
120
110
100.0
100.8
98.0
100
100.7
98.5
94.4
86.8
90
90.0
89.9
89.5
80
82.1
82.0
70
2016.3
2017.3
2018.3
2019.3
2020.3
Developing low energy products
CP643
NXT II
NXT III
0
1
2
3（kWh）
The graph above shows the amount of electricity required to pick and place 10,000 electronic components. In comparison with the NXT II, an older machine, the NXT III can produce the same volume using 74% of the electricity. Compared to the CP-643, a machine of a previous series, the NXT III can produce the same volume using 12% of the electricity.
Topics Endorsement of "White Logistics" promotion activities
We endorse the intent of the "White Logistics" movement, which are promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and made a declaration of voluntary action to realize a sustainable logistics environment. To create an environment where logistics operators can work comfortably while keeping in mind the preservation of the global environment, we are promoting the active utilization of reusable shipping containers with the aim of improving the quality of logistics and reducing packing materials.
Furthermore, by installing the public stocker system "Quist", developed by the Company as one of its unique initiatives, at offices and commercial facilities, we are reducing parcel redeliveries for delivery service providers and contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions.
Sustainability Management
Society In continuing our corporate activities, we will aim for development in harmony with our stakeholders as a member of society.
Work style reforms and the promotion of health for employees
Gender and diversity
We have enhanced our system to support various working styles and to enable employees to do their job as well as handle childcare and nursing care, through initiatives including childcare/nursing care leave, reduced work hours for childcare/ nursing care, and a system to take days off to take care of a sick family member or for nursing care needs. In addition, we have put in place a system of volunteer vacation days for employees who engage in social contribution activities. We are also striving actively to help employees maintain a work-life balance by setting each Friday as a Company-wideno-overtime day.
Human resources development
We are committed to junior and mid-career employee education. At the Sokaijyuku training course that engineering employees take in their first year with the Company before they are assigned to a division, by acquiring knowledge outside their area of
specialization and developing a robot in a practical way, they feel the pain that goes into creation as well as the sense of achievement of developing something, as part of their experience before starting work. Leadership training in which employees acquire skills such as how to lead an organization and how to communicate smoothly, and global training to nurture employees who can work successfully overseas, are also part of our efforts to enhance educational opportunities within the Company.
Health and productivity
In fiscal 2018 we made the Fuji Health and Productivity Declaration, which ties in to evaluations and improvements by building a system that promotes healthy business and makes the results of activities visible. As a result, we were recognized as one of the 2020 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations (large enterprise category).
Coexistence and education with local communities
As members of the local community, we will engage in various activities with the aim of being the "Fuji that is known and loved by everyone in the community".
We are operating our after school English program "teracoya THANK" for local
elementary school children where they use English to learn science, fostering future global talents. Furthermore, we support local festivals, cultural activities, etc.
Governance
Initiatives for governance
Basic concept
Corporate governance system
The Group views working to create higher corporate value for
Number of Board Members
9
(including 3 Outside Board Members)
shareholders, customers, business partners, and employees to be the
