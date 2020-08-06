MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Fuji Corporation 6134 JP3809200003 FUJI CORPORATION (6134) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/06 1875 JPY -0.42% 11:34a FUJI : Annual Report2020_Business Summary PU 11:34a FUJI : Annual Report2020_Financial Summary PU 03/30 FUJI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Fuji : Annual Report2020_Financial Summary 0 08/06/2020 | 11:34am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 ANNUAL REPORT Financial Summary Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 CONTENTS Five-Year Summary 2 Analysis of Operating Results 3 Business and Other Risks 10 Consolidated Balance Sheets 13 Consolidated Statements of Income 15 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 16 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 17 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 19 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 20 Independent Auditor's Report 54 1 Five-Year Summary FUJI CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries Years ended March 31 Millions of yen 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 For the Year Orders ¥ 82,651 ¥ 94,024 ¥ 123,540 ¥ 124,254 ¥ 146,816 Net sales 86,642 86,397 120,032 129,105 140,968 Domestic 15,337 11,877 19,515 15,360 14,779 Overseas 71,305 74,520 100,517 113,745 126,189 Operating profit 11,902 9,794 22,827 23,107 19,572 Profit before income taxes 11,012 9,948 24,148 23,448 20,713 Net profit attributable to owners of parent 7,237 7,055 17,524 16,855 14,964 Capital expenditures 5,641 6,175 6,765 11,223 8,642 Depreciation 4,934 5,158 5,282 6,067 6,825 Research and development expenses 6,613 6,789 8,349 7,993 8,804 Cash flows from operating activities 8,086 17,380 16,220 4,186 22,560 Cash flows from investing activities (6,308) (10,160) (9,170) (28,458) (5,101) Free cash flows 1,778 7,220 7,050 (24,272) 17,459 Cash flows from financing activities 4,273 (10,916) (3,165) (4,111) (3,994) At Year-End Total assets ¥ 156,958 ¥ 158,407 ¥ 183,038 ¥ 194,367 ¥ 198,504 Net assets 132,069 130,948 151,413 161,624 167,939 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 59,357 55,359 58,924 30,853 43,907 Number of employees (Persons) 2,108 2,117 2,229 2,449 2,493 Per Share Data (yen and U.S. dollars) Net profit Basic ¥ 74.13 ¥ 76.19 ¥ 195.04 ¥ 184.52 ¥ 163.81 Diluted 74.03 70.90 181.87 174.98 155.22 Net assets 1,372.18 1,461.63 1,655.29 1,767.30 1,834.76 Cash dividends 28.00 30.00 40.00 50.00 50.00 Ratios (%) Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1) 2020 1,346,936

1,293,284

135,587

1,157,697

179,560

190,028

137,284

79,284

62,615

80,771

206,973

(46,798)

160,175

(36,642) 1,821,138

1,540,725

402,817 1.50

1.42 16.83 0.46 Overseas sales ratio 82.3 86.3 83.7 88.1 89.5 Operating profit ratio 13.7 11.3 19.0 17.9 13.9 Net profit ratio 8.4 8.2 14.6 13.1 10.6 R&D expense ratio to net sales 7.6 7.9 7.0 6.2 6.2 Return on assets 4.7 4.5 10.3 8.9 7.6 Return on equity 5.4 5.4 12.4 10.8 9.1 Equity ratio 84.0 82.5 82.6 83.1 84.4 Notes: 1） U.S. dollar amounts are converted from Japanese yen, for convenience only, at the rate of ¥109 to U.S.$1.00. 2）Due to the application of "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standards for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the principal financial data presented for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, are restated figures after the retrospective application of the Accounting Standards, etc. 2 Analysis of Operating Results Overview In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the Japanese economy seemed to be at a standstill on the background of weakness in exports. From the beginning of 2020, economic activities have slowed down due to the effect of the worldwide spread of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. As a result, companies observed a cautious stance on capital investments with concerns over deterioration in corporate performance. In the global economy, factors such as the effect of the spread of COVID-19 infection, in addition to the intensification of the US-China trade conflict, caused further development of a sense of economic slowdown and weak growth of capital investments in the manufacturing industry. In this environment, under the corporate slogan of "Excite and Inspire," the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter referred to as the "Group") have taken on the challenge of reforming based on a growth strategy of capturing the times and pioneering the future using robotics technology. The Company is developing even further refined unique products based on the automation technology the Company has cultivated with its leading robotic mounters as well as machine tools, and has announced the high- end model NXTR, a machine equipped with the world's first automatic component supply system designed to fully automate electronic component mounting processes. In addition, by strengthening the domestic and international sales and technical support systems from expanding the cooperation within the Group and by promoting total solutions and improving customer satisfaction, the Group has continued their efforts to develop their market share. Furthermore, the Company has sought to improve profitability through efforts to streamline the production environments for advanced efficiency by applying IoT methods. In India, where the market for robotic mounters is expanding year by year, aiming to improve customer satisfaction by strengthening the support for local dealers and to promote further expansion of sales, the Company established FUJI INDIA CORPORATION PRIVATE LIMITED on December 19, 2019. On February 13, 2020, the Company established FUJI LINEAR CORPORATION as a subsidiary that manufactures linear motors whose demand is expected to grow in the future. Net sales Net sales increased by ¥11,863 million (9.2%) from the previous fiscal year to ¥140,968 million. This was mainly due to sales growth in existing Robotic Solutions businesses, and impact from Fasford Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "FFT") being included in the scope of consolidation with September 30, 2018 as the deemed acquisition date. Overseas sales increased by ¥12,444 million (10.9%) from the previous fiscal year to ¥126,189 million. This was due to significant growth in capital investments in telecommunication equipment including smartphone devices and infrastructure for the 5G next-generation communication protocol in markets such as China, Taiwan and Vietnam. The percentage of overseas sales to total net sales was 89.5% (China: 45.7%, Other Asian countries: 23.2%, Europe: 9.8%, United States: 6.4%, Others: 4.4%), representing an increase of 1.4 percentage points from the previous fiscal year. Domestic sales decreased by ¥581 million (3.8%) from the previous fiscal year to ¥14,779 million, as industrial equipment and automotive-related products trended weak in both the Robotic Solutions segment and the Machine Tools segment. Operating profit Operating profit decreased by ¥3,535 million (15.3%) from the previous fiscal year to ¥19,572 million, due mainly to a drop in sales price on the ground of intensified pricing competition and other factors. Net profit attributable to owners of parent In terms of other income (expenses), income (net) increased by ¥800 million from the previous fiscal year to ¥1,141 million as a result of recording gain on sales of investment securities. Profit before income taxes decreased by ¥2,735 million (11.7%) from the previous fiscal year to ¥20,713 million. Net profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by ¥1,891 million (11.2%) from the previous fiscal year, to ¥14,964 million. As a result of the above, net profit per share was ¥163.81, down ¥20.71 from the ¥184.52 recorded in the previous fiscal year. Return on equity (ROE) was 9.1%, down 1.7 percentage points from the previous fiscal year. 3 Net sales（Millions of yen） 150,000 140,968 129,105 120,032 100,000 86,642 86,397 50,000 0 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 OperatingprofitIncome／Operating／OperatingprofitIncomeratio Ratio Operating profit（Millions of yen） Operating profit ratio（％） 30,000 19.0 17.9 20.0 13.7 22,827 23,107 13.9 20,000 11.3 19,572 10.0 11,902 10,0009,794 0 0.0 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 Operating profit increase／decrease analysis（Millions of yen） Increase in profit 35,000 due to increase in sales volume 30,000 ＋7,500 25,000 20,000 15,000 FY2019 Results 10,000 Operating profit 5,000 23,107 0 Cost improvement by improving production efficiency ＋500 ▲8,600 Reduced profits from lowering prices ▲678 Amortization of ▲2,257 ▲3,535 goodwill Others （▲15.3%） FY2020 Results Operating profit 19,572 Net profit attributable to owners of parent ／Net profit ratio Return on equity（ROE）（％） Net profit attributable to owners of parent（Millions of yen） Net profit ratio（％） 14.6 20,000 15.0 15.0 17,524 13.1 12.4 10.6 10.8 15,000 16,855 10.0 10.0 9.1 8.4 8.2 14,964 10,000 5.4 5.4 7,055 7,237 5.0 5,000 5.0 0 0.0 0.0 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 4 Business Results by Segment Robotic Solutions Net sales increased by ¥16,227 million (14.5%) from the previous fiscal year, to ¥127,763 million. This was mainly due to continued solid sales for smartphones and for facilities and equipment for the 5G next-generation communication protocol for China and other regions of Asia. On the other hand, capital investments in the United States and Europe turned to be weak due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in addition to the ongoing uncertainties regarding the economic outlook. As for business activities, aiming to win new customers and provide services that improve customer satisfaction in an effort to increase its market share, the Group has focused on quality improvement in its software and key units, as well as market cultivation based on cooperation of the sales and technology divisions and promotion of solution-based sales approaches. The performance of our newly consolidated subsidiary FFT also contributed to the increase in sales. Meanwhile, operating profit decreased by ¥1,663 million (6.6%) from the previous fiscal year to ¥23,354 million, mainly due to increasingly fierce price competition. Segment assets increased by ¥6,192 million (5.0%) from the previous fiscal year to ¥130,145 million. This was mainly due to an increase in notes and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts resulting from sales growth in China and other regions of Asia. Other factors that contributed to the increase include an increase in inventories resulting from increases in production volume and sales and an increase in fixed assets resulting from the construction of a new corporate building at our subsidiary FFT. The current fiscal year is the second year of our medium-term management plan, and the Group is making steady progress toward the final goal of 30% market share under the slogan of "FUJI Brand 30." In the next fiscal year, the Group will realize the full market launch of the high-end model NXTR, which enables further automation while inheriting the module concept of NXT III. In addition, the Group will also accelerate the concept of FUJI Smart Factory that incorporates IoT capabilities into customer production lines based on Nexim, its key software. With these efforts, the Group will endeavor to meet the goal of maintaining a market share of 30% or higher. Machine Tools Net sales decreased by ¥4,821 million (30.8%) from the previous fiscal year to ¥10,840 million. This was due to a large decrease in sales mainly in the North American and Chinese markets and severe conditions resulting from the effect of the spread of COVID- 19, in addition to sluggish market conditions due to the intensification of the US-China trade conflict. Operating loss was ¥637 million (operating profit for the previous fiscal year was ¥1,662 million). Segment assets decreased by ¥4,541 million (22.4%) from the previous fiscal year to ¥15,689 million, mainly due to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts resulting from sales decrease. With regard to the medium-term management targets, the segment experienced a large decrease in sales mainly in the North American and Chinese markets due to the effect of the spread of COVID-19, in addition to sluggish market conditions due to the intensification of the US-China trade conflict, and the Company could not achieve the initial targets. However, by setting the development of new markets and new customers as the main goal and through the effective utilization of mutual resources across the three functions of sales, technology, and production and the three bases of the Company's Toyota Plant, Kunshan Fuji Machine Mfg. Co., Ltd. in China, and Fuji Machine America Corporation, the Group will endeavor to transform the management structure into a more profitable one. Others Net sales of the Others segment, which includes the manufacture of control equipment and electronic equipment as well as image processing development, increased by ¥457 million (24.0%) from the previous fiscal year to ¥2,365 million. The Group recorded an operating loss of ¥1 million (operating loss for the previous fiscal year was ¥89 million). Net sales by segment （Millions of yen） 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 Robotic 70,787 74,105 104,003 111,536 127,763 Solutions Machine Tools 14,623 10,997 13,798 15,661 10,840 Others 1,232 1,295 2,231 1,908 2,365 Total 86,642 86,397 120,032 129,105 140,968 Operating profit by segment （Millions of yen） 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 Robotic 14,527 14,546 25,185 25,017 23,354 Solutions Machine Tools 614 -713 1,017 1,662 -637 Others -356 -473 -237 -89 -1 Corporate and -2,883 -3,566 -3,138 -3,483 -3,144 eliminations Total 11,902 9,794 22,827 23,107 19,572 5 Research and Development Expenses and Capital Expenditures Research and development expenses The Group focuses its efforts on the research and development of state-of-the-art automated equipment and systems to meet the needs of the world's most advanced customers, in order to develop next-generation products at the forefront of digital revolution. Total research and development expenses increased by ¥811 million (10.1%) from the previous fiscal year, to ¥8,804 million. Major research and development activities included further reinforcement of the functions of robotic mounters, including the mainstay NXT Series in the Robotic Solutions segment. In the fiscal year under review, aiming for full automation of the electronic component mounting process, the Group focused on the development of the high-end model NXTR equipped with the world's first automatic component supply system. Capital expenditures The Group makes ongoing capital investments in production, development, and sales facilities for such purposes as production capacity enhancement, rationalization of facilities, development of next-generation products that lead digital revolution, and the reinforcement of sales network. Total capital expenditures decreased by ¥2,581 million (23.0%) from the previous fiscal year to ¥8,642 million. Capital expenditures by segment were ¥7,441 million for the Robotic Solutions segment and ¥843 million for the Machine Tools segment. The details of major capital investments are as follows. Company name Location Name of segment Details of facilities Amount invested Plant name （Millions of yen） The Companyʼs Chiryu, Aichi, headquarters and Robotic Solutions Software for market sale 3,332 Japan headquarters factory The Companyʼs Toyota, Aichi, Robotic Solutions Upgrades to machining equipment 903 Toyota Plant Japan Machine Tools Fasford Technology Minami Alps, Robotic Solutions Construction of new corporate 902 Co., Ltd. Yamanashi, Japan building Research and development expenses／ Capital expenditures（Millions of yen） R&D expense ratio to net sales Research and development expenses（Millions of yen） R&D expense ratio to net sales（％） 10,000 10.0 15,000 7.6 7.9 8,349 7,993 8,804 11,223 7.0 6,613 6,789 6.2 6.2 10,000 8,642 5,000 5.0 5,641 6,175 6,765 5,000 0 0.0 0 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 6 Financial Position and Cash Flows Analysis of financial position (Assets) The current assets as of March 31, 2020 increased by ¥8,241 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥126,770 million. This was mainly due to an increase of ¥13,054 million in cash and cash equivalents, despite a decrease of ¥6,425 million in short- term investments. Investments and other assets and property, plant and equipment decreased by ¥4,104 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥71,734 million. This is mainly because a decline in the stock market and other factors caused investment securities to decrease by ¥4,646 million. As a result, total assets increased by ¥4,137 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥198,504 million. (Liabilities) The current liabilities as of March 31, 2020 increased by ¥5,676 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥28,840 million. This is mainly because current portion of bonds payable increased by ¥7,227 million due to transfer from bonds payable while income taxes payable decreased by ¥1,437 million. Non-current liabilities were ¥1,725 million, a decrease of ¥7,854 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to transfer from bonds payable to current portion of bonds payable. As a result, total liabilities decreased by ¥2,178 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥30,565 million. (Net assets) Total net assets as of March 31, 2020 increased by ¥6,315 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥167,939 million. This was mainly because retained earnings increased by ¥14,964 million due to profit attributable to owners of parent while there were decreases of ¥4,111 million in retained earnings due to payment of dividends and ¥3,684 million in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities due to the impact of a decline in the stock market on investment securities. As a result, equity ratio as of March 31, 2020 was 84.4% (compared to 83.1% at the end of the previous fiscal year). Net assets per share was ¥1,834.76 (compared to ¥1,767.30 at the end of the previous fiscal year). Total assets／Net assets／Equity ratio Total assets（Millions of yen） Net assets（Millions of yen） Equity ratio（％） 198,504 200,000 183,038 82.6 194,367 100.0 84.0 82.5 83.1 84.4 150,000 156,958 158,407 161,624 167,939 75.0 132,069 130,948 151,413 100,000 50.0 50,000 25.0 0 0.0 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 7 Analysis of cash flows Net cash provided by operating activities was ¥22,560 million (¥4,186 million in the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to positive factors such as profit before income taxes of ¥20,713 million and depreciation of ¥6,825 million outnumbering negative factors such as income taxes paid of ¥7,054 million. Net cash used in investing activities was ¥5,101 million (¥28,458 million in the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of ¥11,912 million. Net cash used in financing activities was ¥3,994 million (¥4,111 million in the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to dividends paid of ¥4,109 million. As a result of the above, the balance of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020 increased by ¥13,054 million (42.3%) from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥43,907 million. Cash flows from operating activities Free cash flows（Millions of yen） 営業活動及び投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー（百万円） and investing activities Cash flows from operating activities（Millions of yen） Cash flows from investing activities（Millions of yen） 30,000 22,560 20,000 17,459 20,000 17,380 16,220 10,000 7,220 7,050 8,086 1,778 10,000 4,186 0 0 -10,000 -5,101 -10,000 -6,308 -10,160 -9,170 -20,000 -20,000 -24,272 -30,000 -28,458 -30,000 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 Capital resources and fund liquidity The Group's main working capital needs include funds to purchase raw materials and parts to manufacture products, manufacturing costs, and operating expenses such as selling, general and administrative expenses. In addition, the Group's basic policy is to meet these working capital, capital for strategic investments and capital investment needs by allocating retained earnings, and it will maintain a certain level of retained earnings in order to make strategic investments and capital investments in peripheral and new businesses aiming for future growth. Meanwhile, the Group will consider procuring funds through borrowings as necessary. To ensure flexibility and security against capital demands and mitigating financial risks, the Company has concluded specified commitment line contracts of ¥12,000 million in total with the main financial institutions. Going forward, major capital investment plans include upgrades to machining equipment at the Company's Toyota Plant, which will be financed using retained earnings. 8 Basic Policy for Profit Distribution With regard to the Company's basic policy for profit distribution, we strive to maintain stable dividends, paying attention to capital demands for future business development as well as considering the continuous return of profits to shareholders as one of the most important management measures. In addition, retained earnings are used for proactive investments for further growth and expansion, such as developing next- generation products and building a production structure anticipating the digital revolution, as well as to improve and strengthen the Company's business structure. The Company will also pay attention to holding a large cash position to prepare for unforeseeable situations because there are concerns about risk of credit crunch in the financial market if the spread of COVID-19 infection causes economic activities to stagnate across the world for a protracted time. Year-end dividends were ¥30.00 per share, based on the basic policy for profit distribution, and together with interim dividends of ¥20.00 per share, the Company decided to pay out total annual dividends of ¥50.00 per share. Cash dividends and Net profit per share Cash dividends per share（Yen） Net profit per share（Yen） 60.00 50.00 300 50.00 40.00 40.00 184.52 163.81 200 28.00 30.00 195.04 20.00 74.13 76.19 100 0.00 0 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2020.3 9 Business and Other Risks The management of the Group recognizes the following risks as the main risks that would likely have a large impact on the financial position, operating results, and cash flows of the Group's consolidated companies. However, it should be noted that they do not comprehensively cover all risks associated with the Group and the Group may be subject in the future to the effect of risks that cannot be foreseen or are not considered to be important at present. The description of the probability and the timing that such risks will materialize and the impact of those risks when they materialize on the Group's operating results, etc., are omitted as it is difficult to foresee them in a reasonable manner. (1) Impact of changes in the market environment The Group has placed sales offices in each region of the world and is engaged in global business expansion. Therefore, changes in demand for the Group's core products including robotic mounters and machine tools are influenced by political situations and economies of countries as well as capital investment trends of customers. The Robotic Solutions business, which is the Group's main business, sells products related to communication devices including smartphones as well as products for other fields such as computers, servers, and automotive. As such, the demand for its products is significantly affected by changes in sales trends of electronic equipment and capital investment trends of customers due to business fluctuations. In the Machine Tools business, the demand for machine tools is significantly affected by capital investment trends in the automotive industry, who is the primary customer. These two businesses are facing an increasingly challenging market environment due to uncertainty in the economic outlook. While working to enhance FUJI brand products and expand markets, the Group will strive to strengthen its earnings structure. However, if there is a drastic change in demand beyond the Group's expectations in the future, it may impact financial results. (2) Impact of intensifying competition The Group is exposed to competition in the markets in which it operates regarding various elements including price and function and continues to face a challenging situation. As competition with competitors will be intensified further going forward, it is an urgent need for the Group to develop attractive products that meet customer needs, strengthen services and distribution networks, and promote solution-based sales, taking advantage of IoT and AI technologies. In addition, while the Group is focused on improving profitability through pursuing cost reduction and other measures, there are cases in which the Group may be in a situation where it is difficult to decide upon a profitable price because of pricing competition with competitors and customers' requirements to lower equipment procurement costs to accommodate drops in market values of their products such as electronic equipment and automotive products. There may be an impact on financial results in cases where drops in sales volume and selling prices greatly exceed the Group's expectations and continue for an extended period. (3) Impact of fluctuating exchange rates A large proportion of the Group's net sales is from overseas, in accordance with proactive expansion of the Group's manufacturing customers overseas, particularly the manufacturing base centralized to Asian regions such as China. Export transactions are conducted on a yen-denominated basis, in principle, in order to avoid foreign exchange risk. However, there are cases in which fluctuations in exchange rates may lower the Group's cost competitiveness in comparison to competitors overseas, which may impact financial results. Also, the general rule for export transactions with overseas sales subsidiaries (United States, Germany) is that those transactions are based in foreign currency and thus it is possible that sudden changes in exchange rates may impact financial results. (4) Impact of technology development The Group is continuously in a state of proactive development investment and technology development based on an understanding of customer requirements. The Group is currently working to improve the performance of existing products, particularly robotic mounters and machine tools, which we regard as the pillars of our business. At the same time, it is pushing forward with business development in new fields, such as multijoint robots for industrial use, nursing care robots, atmospheric pressure plasma units, delivery lockers, and linear motors. The Group is 10 also working to create innovative new businesses based on robot technology by actively using FUJI Innovation Lab., which is located in Silicon Valley in the U.S. However, there is a risk that financial results could be impacted if the developed products cannot be sold as planned because of elevated customer requirements or the obsolescence of technology developed by the Group caused by rapid technological innovations in the market. The Group has acquired quality management system standard ISO9001 and we are diligently strengthening our quality assurance system and service support system to contribute to customer satisfaction. However, the Group's products use leading-edge technology, also often using development technology from new fields, and thus unexpected problems can occur, which may impact financial results. (5) Impact of material procurement Increased market value of the main materials which are used to build the Group's machines such as metals, castings, and electrical materials may impact financial results. There is also a possibility of supply being stopped because of a shortage in supply caused by a rapid increase and concentration of demand or because of a disaster or accident at the supplier. The Group will strive to take appropriate measures, such as adopting a procurement policy of purchasing from multiple suppliers to ensure a stable procurement. However, if we are unable to obtain some of the necessary materials for a long term, it could destabilize production, which may impact financial results. (6) Impact of large-scale disasters The Group operates manufacturing, sales, and service bases globally. Therefore, should there be a disaster which exceeds expectations or if there is a pandemic of an infectious disease, this may impact financial results. In particular, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, where the majority of the Group's production is concentrated, is an area which promotes disaster prevention measures against Nankai Trough earthquakes. If a large scale earthquake occurs in this area, production and delivery activities could stop because of damage to production equipment or suspension of logistics, which may impact financial results. The Group has measures in place to minimize the damage caused by a disaster including the formulation of business continuity plan, earthquake resistance measures, and emergency drills to minimize the risk. The outbreak of COVID-19, which occurred in early 2020, has spread all over the world. The Group has implemented measures to prevent the spread of infection, including thorough health management, staggered working hours, and working from home. However, we are unable to make any prediction at this point about the scale of the possible further spread of infection and how soon the pandemic will end. If production and sales activities stop or the supply chain is disrupted due to the pandemic, it may impact financial results. (7) Impact of intellectual property The Group seeks to protect the products it develops and produces by acquiring patent rights and through trademarks, but there is a possibility that it cannot fully prevent third parties from manufacturing and selling similar products which wrongfully utilize intellectual property held by the Group. The Group is also always careful not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of a third party when developing products. However, there is a possibility that intellectual property may be infringed upon, resulting in a third party instituting legal proceedings against us, which may impact business activities. (8) Impact of legal restrictions The Group accepts the various legal restrictions and environmental laws which apply in the countries and territories in which the Group performs business activities, including the permissions needed relating to business investment, export restrictions, and tariffs. We are striving to have continuous compliance. However, it is possible that the Group may be subject to legal proceedings from the regulatory authority, which may impact business activities. (9) Impact of information security The Group has constructed an information management system and employs thorough security measures and instruction for employees. However, if an impediment which could not have been predicted such as a computer virus, unauthorized access, or cyberattack occurs, it is possible that the Group's trust level could be lowered and customers could require compensation for damages owing to the suspension of production and other business activities, and information leaks. Such occurrences may impact financial results. 11 (10) Impact of goodwill impairment In August 2018, the Group acquired the shares of Fasford Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "FFT") to enhance its comprehensive proposal capabilities as a manufacturer of industrial robots and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and recognized a goodwill of ¥12,845 million at the end of the fiscal year under review. If the profitability of FFT declines or synergy is not realized as initially expected for reasons such as changes in the business environment, the Company may recognize an impairment loss on goodwill, which may impact the financial results or financial condition of the Group. (11) Impact of impairment of fixed assets The Group holds property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. If significant deterioration of the business environment causes declines in profitability or if the recoverable amount of an asset falls below book value, recording of impairment loss may impact the financial results or financial condition of the Group. (12) Impact of price fluctuations in securities The Group holds investment securities for the purpose of building and strengthening commercial relationships that are instrumental to business expansion and development, as well as gaining stability and efficiency. Any significant decline in the market value of these securities may impact the financial results or financial condition of the Group. 12 Consolidated Balance Sheets FUJI CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries March 31, 2020 and 2019 Thousands of U.S. dollars Millions of yen (Note 1) 2020 2019 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3) ¥ 43,907 ¥ 30,853 $ 402,817 Short-term investments (Notes 3 and 6) 189 6,614 1,734 Notes and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts (Notes 3 and 4) 41,833 40,975 383,789 Inventories (Note 5) 39,836 39,722 365,468 Other current assets 1,005 365 9,220 Total current assets 126,770 118,529 1,163,028 Investments and other assets: Investment securities (Notes 3 and 6) 19,384 24,030 177,835 Intangible assets (Note 8) 24,990 25,492 229,266 Deferred tax assets (Note 16) 1,552 770 14,239 Other assets 387 417 3,550 Total investments and other assets 46,313 50,709 424,890 Property, plant and equipment: Land 5,172 5,107 47,449 Buildings and structures 30,257 25,233 277,587 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 16,896 14,874 155,009 Tools, furniture and fixtures 8,839 8,266 81,092 Construction in progress 91 5,466 835 Total property, plant and equipment 61,255 58,946 561,972 Less accumulated depreciation (35,834) (33,817) (328,752) Total net property, plant and equipment (Note 18) 25,421 25,129 233,220 Total assets (Note 18) ¥ 198,504 ¥ 194,367 $ 1,821,138 See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 13 Thousands of U.S. dollars Millions of yen (Note 1) 2020 2019 2020 Liabilities and Net assets Current liabilities: Notes and accounts payable (Notes 3 and 9) ¥ 10,034 ¥ 11,283 $ 92,055 Current portion of bonds payable 7,227 - 66,303 Accrued expenses 4,649 4,891 42,651 Income taxes payable 1,981 3,418 18,174 Provision for product warranties 1,073 1,074 9,844 Other current liabilities 3,876 2,498 35,560 Total current liabilities 28,840 23,164 264,587 Non-current liabilities: Bonds payable (Notes 3 and 10) - 7,235 - Net retirement benefit liability (Note 11) 338 577 3,101 Deferred tax liabilities (Note 16) 1,331 1,721 12,211 Other non-current liabilities 56 46 514 Total non-current liabilities 1,725 9,579 15,826 Total liabilities 30,565 32,743 280,413 Net assets (Note 14): Shareholders' equity: Common stock: 390,000,000 shares authorized and 97,823,748 shares issued 5,879 5,879 53,936 Capital surplus 5,925 5,925 54,358 Retained earnings 157,781 146,928 1,447,532 Less treasury shares: 6,479,108 shares in 2020 and 6,478,764 shares in 2019 (7,782) (7,781) (71,395) Total shareholders' equity 161,803 150,951 1,484,431 Accumulated other comprehensive income: Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 5,184 8,868 47,560 Deferred gains on hedges 16 12 147 Foreign currency translation adjustment 961 1,721 8,817 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (Note 11) (369) (118) (3,386) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 5,792 10,483 53,138 Non-controlling interests 344 190 3,156 Total net assets 167,939 161,624 1,540,725 Total liabilities and net assets ¥ 198,504 ¥ 194,367 $ 1,821,138 See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 14 Consolidated Statements of Income FUJI CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries For the Years Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 Thousands of U.S. dollars Millions of yen (Note 1) 2020 2019 2020 Operating revenue: Net sales (Note 18) ¥ 140,968 ¥ 129,105 $ 1,293,284 Operating costs and expenses: Costs of sales 89,606 76,468 822,073 Selling, general and administrative expenses 31,790 29,530 291,651 121,396 105,998 1,113,724 Operating profit (Note 18) 19,572 23,107 179,560 Other income (expenses): Interest and dividend income 722 721 6,624 Interest expenses (3) (7) (27) Foreign exchange losses (297) (63) (2,725) Loss on sales and disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (136) (143) (1,248) Impairment loss on fixed assets (Note 15) - (97) - Gain on sales of investment securities (Note 6) 729 233 6,688 Other, net 126 (303) 1,156 1,141 341 10,468 Profit before income taxes 20,713 23,448 190,028 Income taxes (Note 16): Current 5,445 6,890 49,954 Deferred 273 (313) 2,505 Total income taxes 5,718 6,577 52,459 Net profit 14,995 16,871 137,569 Less net profit attributable to non-controlling interests 31 16 285 Net profit attributable to owners of parent ¥ 14,964 ¥ 16,855 $ 137,284 Yen U.S. dollars Per share: Net profit Basic ¥ 163.81 ¥ 184.52 $ 1.50 Diluted 155.22 174.98 1.42 Cash dividends (Note 14) 50.00 50.00 0.46 See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 15 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income FUJI CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries For the Years Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 Thousands of U.S. dollars Millions of yen (Note 1) 2020 2019 2020 Net profit ¥ 14,995 ¥ 16,871 $ 137,569 Other comprehensive income (Note 19): Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (3,684) (2,820) (33,798) Deferred gains on hedges 4 12 37 Foreign currency translation adjustment (770) 344 (7,065) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (251) (83) (2,303) Total other comprehensive income (4,701) (2,547) (43,129) Comprehensive income ¥ 10,294 ¥ 14,324 $ 94,440 Comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of parent ¥ 10,272 ¥ 14,343 $ 94,238 Non-controlling interests 22 (19) 202 Total comprehensive income ¥ 10,294 ¥ 14,324 $ 94,440 See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 16 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity FUJI CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries For the Years Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 Shareholders' equity Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Number of difference Total shares of on Deferred Foreign Remeasure- accumulated common Total available- gains currency ments other Non- stock Share Capital Retained Treasury shareholders' for- sale on translation of defined comprehen- controlling Total issued capital surplus earnings shares equity securities hedges adjustment benefit plans sive income interests net assets Millions of yen Balance at April 1, 2018 97,823,748 ¥ 5,879 ¥ 5,925 134,184 (7,780) 138,208 11,688 ¥ - ¥ 1,343 (35) 12,996 209 151,413 Net profit for the year attributable to owners of parent - - - 16,855 - 16,855 - - - - - - 16,855 Dividends of surplus - - - (4,111) - (4,111) - - - - - - (4,111) Purchases of treasury shares - - - - (1) (1) - - - - - - (1) Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity - - - - - - (2,820) 12 378 (83) (2,513) (19) (2,532) Balance at March 31, 2019 97,823,748 5,879 5,925 146,928 (7,781) 150,951 8,868 12 1,721 (118) 10,483 190 161,624 Net profit for the year attributable to owners of parent - - - 14,964 - 14,964 - - - - - - 14,964 Dividends of surplus - - - (4,111) - (4,111) - - - - - - (4,111) Purchases of treasury shares - - - - (1) (1) - - - - - - (1) Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity - - - - - - (3,684) 4 (760) (251) (4,691) 154 (4,537) Balance at March 31, 2020 97,823,748 ¥ 5,879 ¥ 5,925 ¥ 157,781 ¥ (7,782) ¥ 161,803 ¥ 5,184 ¥ 16 ¥ 961 ¥ (369) ¥ 5,792 ¥ 344 ¥ 167,939 17 Shareholders' equity Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference Total on Deferred Foreign Remeasure- accumulated Total available- gains currency ments other Non- Share Capital Retained Treasury shareholders' for-sale on translation of defined comprehen- controlling Total capital surplus earnings shares equity securities hedges adjustment benefit plans sive income interests net assets Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1) Balance at March 31, 2019 $ 53,936 $ 54,358 $ 1,347,963 $ (71,385) $ 1,384,872 $ 81,358 $ 110 $ 15,789 $ (1,083) $ 96,174 $ 1,743 $ 1,482,789 Net profit for the year attributable to owners of parent - - 137,284 - 137,284 - - - - - - 137,284 Dividends of surplus - - (37,715) - (37,715) - - - - - - (37,715) Purchases of treasury shares - - - (10) (10) - - - - - - (10) Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity - - - - - (33,798) 37 (6,972) (2,303) (43,036) 1,413 (41,623) Balance at March 31, 2020 $ 53,936 $ 54,358 $ 1,447,532 $ (71,395) $ 1,484,431 $ 47,560 $ 147 $ 8,817 (3,386) $ 53,138 $ 3,156 $ 1,540,725 See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 18 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows FUJI CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries For the Years Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 Thousands of U.S. dollars Millions of yen (Note 1) 2020 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit before income taxes ¥ 20,713 ¥ 23,448 $ 190,028 Adjustments for: Depreciation 6,825 6,067 62,615 Impairment loss on fixed assets - 97 - Amortization of goodwill 951 476 8,725 Increase (decrease) in provision for product warranties 3 (65) 27 Decrease in net retirement benefit liability (601) (449) (5,514) Interest and dividend income (722) (721) (6,624) Loss on sales and disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 136 143 1,248 Gain on sales of investment securities (729) (233) (6,688) Increase in trade receivables (68) (3,402) (624) Increase in inventories (477) (9,550) (4,376) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 2,024 (1,046) 18,569 Other, net 403 (2,641) 3,697 Subtotal 28,458 12,124 261,083 Interest and dividends received 730 717 6,697 Interest paid (3) (7) (27) Proceeds from insurance income 429 - 3,936 Income taxes paid (7,054) (8,648) (64,716) Net cash provided by operating activities 22,560 4,186 206,973 Cash flows from investing activities: Net decrease in short-term investments 6,526 2,468 59,871 Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (11,912) (8,351) (109,284) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 95 84 872 Purchases of investment securities (548) (1,280) (5,028) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 780 417 7,156 Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation (Note 20) - (21,716) - Other, net (42) (80) (385) Net cash used in investing activities (5,101) (28,458) (46,798) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (4,109) (4,109) (37,697) Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling shareholders 132 - 1,211 Other, net (17) (2) (156) Net cash used in financing activities (3,994) (4,111) (36,642) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (411) 312 (3,771) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,054 (28,071) 119,762 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 30,853 58,924 283,055 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year ¥ 43,907 ¥ 30,853 $ 402,817 See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. 19 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements FUJI CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries 1. Basis of Consolidated Financial Statements The accompanying consolidated financial statements of FUJI CORPORATION (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together with the Company, the "Group") have been prepared in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Financial Instrument and Exchange Act and its related accounting regulations and in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"), which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been reformatted and translated into English from the consolidated financial statements of the Company prepared in accordance with Japanese GAAP and filed with the appropriate Local Finance Bureau of the Ministry of Finance as required by the Japanese Financial Instrument and Exchange Act. In preparing these consolidated financial statements, certain reclassifications have been made to the consolidated financial statements issued domestically in order to present them in a form that is more familiar to readers outside Japan. Certain supplementary information included in the statutory Japanese language consolidated financial statements is not presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements are stated in Japanese yen, the currency of the country in which the Company is incorporated and operates. The translation of the Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollar amounts has been included solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, using the approximate rate prevailing at March 31, 2020, which was ¥109 to U.S. $1.00. The translation should not be construed as a representation that the Japanese yen amounts have been, could have been or could in the future be converted into U.S. dollars at this or any other rate of exchange. Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. 2. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies (a) Principles of consolidation The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. Investments in affiliated companies not accounted for using the equity method are stated at cost. If the equity method of accounting had been applied to investments in these companies, the effect on the accompanying consolidated financial statements would have been immaterial. All significant intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated on consolidation. All material unrealized profits included in assets resulting from transactions within the Group have also been eliminated. The number of consolidated subsidiaries for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 was as follows: 2020 2019 Consolidated subsidiaries: Domestic 4 3 Overseas 8 7 20 A domestic subsidiary has been included in the scope of consolidation as a consolidated subsidiary starting from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 as the Company acquired the shares of the domestic subsidiary as of August 31, 2018. Newly established companies, a domestic subsidiary and an overseas subsidiary, both have been included in the scope of consolidation from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Three overseas subsidiaries close their books on December 31, three months earlier than the Company and the other consolidated subsidiaries. The Company uses the financial statements of one of the subsidiaries as of its year-end date because the difference between its fiscal year-end date and that of the Company was not more than three months. Significant transactions for the period between the subsidiary's fiscal year-end date and the Company's year-end date have been adjusted for on consolidation. For the other two subsidiaries, the Company uses the financial statements which are compiled by temporary closings of their accounts as of March 31. (Unification of Accounting Policies Applied to Foreign Subsidiaries for Consolidated Financial Statements) The Company has adopted ASBJ Practical Issues Task Force ("PITF") No. 18, "Practical Solution on Unification of Accounting Policies Applied to Foreign Subsidiaries for Consolidated Financial Statements." PITF No. 18 requires that the accounting policies and procedures applied by a parent company and its subsidiaries to similar transactions and events under similar circumstances should, in principle, be unified for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements. PITF No. 18, however, as a tentative measure, allows a parent company to prepare consolidated financial statements using its foreign subsidiaries' financial statements prepared in accordance with either IFRS or U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). In this case, adjustments for the following five items are required in the consolidation process so that the impact on net profit is accounted for in accordance with Japanese GAAP, unless the impact is not material. Goodwill not subject to amortization Actuarial gains and losses of defined benefit retirement plans recognized outside profit or loss Capitalized expenditures for research and development activities Fair value measurement of investment properties and revaluation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Reclassification adjustments in the case of electing to present subsequent changes in the fair value of an equity instrument in other comprehensive income. Cash equivalents The Group considers short-term, highly liquid instruments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of change in value purchased with an original maturity of three months or less to be cash equivalents. 21 (c) Investments and marketable securities The Group classifies certain investments in debt and equity securities as "held-to-maturity," "trading" or "available-for- sale" securities. The classification determines the respective accounting method to be applied under the accounting standards for financial instruments. According to the investment policy of the Group, its securities portfolio consists of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities. The accounting standard requires that held-to-maturity securities be stated at amortized cost and available-for-sale securities for which fair value is available be stated at fair value and that net unrealized gains and losses on such securities be recorded as a component of accumulated other comprehensive income, net of applicable income taxes. Gains and losses on the disposition of available-for-sale securities are computed using the moving average method. Available-for-sale securities without available fair values are carried at cost determined using the moving average method. Adjustments in the carrying value of individual investment securities are charged to income through write-downs when a decline in value is deemed to be other than temporary. (d) Derivatives The market value method is applied. (e) Inventories In accordance with the accounting standard for measurement of inventories, inventories held for sale in the ordinary course of business are stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value. If the net realizable value falls below the cost at the end of the period, the cost basis is reduced to the net realizable value and the reduction regarded as decreased profitability of inventories. Merchandise, finished goods and work-in-process are measured principally using the specific identification method. Raw materials and supplies are measured principally using the moving average method. (f) Allowance for doubtful accounts An allowance for doubtful accounts has been provided at the aggregate amount of estimated credit loss based on individual reviews of certain doubtful or troubled receivables. A general reserve for other receivables is also provided based on the historical loss experience for certain past periods. (g) Property, plant and equipment and depreciation Property, plant and equipment, including significant renewals and additions, are stated at cost and depreciated principally by the declining balance method over the estimated useful life of the asset. (h) Intangible assets Intangible assets are amortized using the straight-line method. Software for sale is amortized using the straight-line method over the estimated economic life of the asset. Software for internal use is amortized using the straight-line method over the estimated useful life of the asset. Goodwill is amortized on a straight-line basis over 15 years. 22 (i) Impairment of fixed assets The Company and its domestic consolidated subsidiaries have adopted the "Accounting Standard for Impairment of Fixed Assets" and the related practical guidance. The standard requires fixed assets be reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset may not be recoverable. An impairment loss is recognized in the income statement by reducing the carrying amount of the impaired asset or group of assets to the recoverable amount, measured by the higher of the asset's net selling price or value in use. Fixed assets include land, buildings and other forms of property, including intangible assets, and are to be grouped at the lowest levels for which there are identifiable cash flows separate from other groups of assets. For the purpose of recognition and measurement of an impairment loss, fixed assets of the Company and its domestic consolidated subsidiaries, other than idle or unused property, are grouped into cash generating units based on managerial accounting classifications. (j) Employee retirement benefits The difference between retirement benefit obligations and plan assets has been recognized as net retirement benefit liability. To calculate retirement benefit obligations, the benefit formula basis is used to allocate estimated retirement benefits to periods of service. Actuarial differences that are yet to be recognized are recognized in the year following the year in which they arise. A net retirement benefit liability and retirement benefit costs of certain consolidated subsidiaries are calculated using the simplified method as permitted by the accounting standard for retirement benefits. In calculating retirement benefit liability and retirement benefit expenses, some of the domestic consolidated subsidiaries apply a simplified method in which an assumed amount of benefits to be paid for basic voluntary retirement at the fiscal year-end is deemed as retirement benefit obligations. (k) Significant hedge accounting methods Hedge accounting methods Deferred hedge accounting is applied.

Forward exchange contracts are accounted for using the "furiate-shori" method, under which foreign currency denominated receivables and payables are translated at the applicable forward foreign exchange rates if requirements for such treatment are satisfied. Hedging instruments and hedged items Hedging instruments: Forward exchange contracts Hedged items: Foreign currency denominated trade receivables (iii) Hedging policy Forward exchange contracts are used to manage operating transactions denominated in a foreign currency to manage exchange fluctuation risks associated with them. (iv) Method of hedge effectiveness assessment The assessment of hedge effectiveness is omitted as critical terms and conditions of the hedging instruments and the hedged items are identical, and it is expected that the effect of changes in foreign exchange rates or cash flows is fully offset at the commencement of the hedge and throughout the hedge period. 23 (l) Provision for product warranties A provision for product warranties to provide for future repairs during free of charge product warranty periods is calculated based on the actual historical ratio of repair costs per corresponding product sales. Translation of foreign currency accounts

Receivables, payables and securities, other than stocks of subsidiaries and certain other securities, are translated into Japanese yen at the exchange rate prevailing at the fiscal year-end. For financial statement items of overseas consolidated subsidiaries, all asset and liability accounts are translated into Japanese yen by applying the exchange rate in effect at the respective fiscal year-end. All income and expense accounts are translated at the average rate of exchange for the fiscal year. Translation differences, after allocating portions attributable to non-controlling interests, have been reported in foreign currency translation adjustment as a component of accumulated other comprehensive income in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets. Research and development expenses Expenses related to research and development activities are charged to income as incurred. Research and development expenses for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were included in selling, general and administrative expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of income in the amount of ¥ 8,804 million ($80,771 thousand) and ¥7,993 million, respectively. (o) Enterprise taxes The Group calculates and records enterprise taxes based on the "added value" and "capital" amounts when levied as size-based corporate taxes for local government enterprise taxes. Such taxes are included in selling, general and administrative expenses. (p) Income taxes Income taxes are accounted for using the asset-liability method. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized as the future tax consequences attributable to differences between the carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases and operating loss carryforwards. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using the enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which the temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect of a change in tax rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities is recognized in the period that includes the enactment date. (q) Appropriation of retained earnings Dividends of surplus are recorded in the fiscal year when a proposed appropriation of retained earnings is approved by the Board of Directors or the general meeting of stockholders. 24 (r) Per share data Basic net profit per share is based on the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the year. Unless there is an antidilutive effect, diluted net profit per share is calculated to reflect the potential dilution assuming that all outstanding convertible bonds are converted to shares. Dividends of surplus per share shown for each fiscal year in the accompanying consolidated statements of income represent dividends declared by the Company as applicable to the respective year. New standards and interpretations not yet adopted by the Company "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020, Accounting Standards Board of Japan)

"Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Guidance No. 30, March 31, 2020, Accounting Standards Board of Japan)

"Implementation Guidance on Disclosures about Fair Value of Financial Instruments" (ASBJ Guidance No. 19, March 31, 2020, Accounting Standards Board of Japan) (1) Outline The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) jointly developed a comprehensive accounting standard for revenue recognition and, in May 2014, issued "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (IFRS 15 by IASB, Topic 606 by FASB). In light of the fact that IFRS 15 and Topic 606 are effective from the fiscal year commencing on or after January 1, 2018 and the fiscal year commencing after December 15, 2017, respectively, the Accounting Standards Board of Japan developed a comprehensive accounting standard for revenue recognition and issued it with implementation guidance. The basic policy of the Accounting Standards Board of Japan in developing the accounting standard for revenue recognition was to employ the basic principle of comparability between financial statements, which was one of the benefits of maintaining consistency with IFRS 15. If there is any item that requires additional consideration of circumstances such as conventional accounting practices in Japan, alternate treatment will be added to the extent that comparability is not compromised. (2) Effective date From the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (3) Impact of adoption The impact of the application of "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" on the consolidated financial statements is currently under evaluation. 25 "Accounting Standard for Disclosure of Accounting Estimates" (ASBJ Statement No. 31, March 31, 2020, Accounting Standards Board of Japan) (1) Outline With regard to "sources of estimation uncertainty," which is required to be disclosed under Paragraph 125 of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 1, "Presentation of Financial Statements" ("IAS 1"), issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) in 2003, in order to oblige requests to consider requiring that sources of estimation uncertainty be treated as information that is highly useful to users of financial statements and disclosed in note form in Japanese GAAP, the Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) developed and issued the Accounting Standard for Disclosure of Accounting Estimates (the "Accounting Standard"). The ASBJ's basic policy for the development of the Accounting Standard is to focus on the principle of disclosure rather than the enhancement of individual notes and to place the onus of adequate disclosure on entities to determine the specific information to be disclosed, with reference to the provisions of Paragraph 125 of IAS 1. (2) Effective date From the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 Changes in presentation methods

(Consolidated Statements of Income) Contribution", presented separately under "Other income (expenses)" for the previous fiscal year, has been included in "Other, net" from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 because the amount has become immaterial. The consolidated financial statements for the previous fiscal year have been reclassified in order to reflect this change in presentation method. As a result, ¥311 million presented in "Contribution" under "Other income (expenses)" in the consolidated statement of income for the previous fiscal year has been reclassified into "Other, net." (Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows) "Purchase of treasury shares", presented separately under "Cash flows from financing activities" for the previous fiscal year, has been included in "Other, net" from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 because the amount has become immaterial. The consolidated financial statements for the previous fiscal year have been reclassified in order to reflect this change in presentation method. As a result, negative ¥1 million presented in "Purchase of treasury shares" under "Cash flows from financing activities" in the consolidated statement of cash flows for the previous fiscal year has been reclassified into "Other, net." 26 (Change Associated with Application of "Employee retirement benefits") In the previous fiscal year, some of the domestic consolidated subsidiaries at which retirement benefits were accounted for using a simplified method were included in the notes on retirement benefits accounted for using the principle method. As the materiality of these subsidiaries have increased in terms of monetary amounts, figures under the principle method and those under the simplified method are presented separately in the current fiscal year. The Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for the previous fiscal year have been reclassified in order to reflect this change in presentation method. (u) (Additional Information) In response to the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Group has continued its business activities while implementing measures to reduce the risk of spread of infection in the conduct of its business activities. While there is a concern about the impact on the economy of COVID-19 that is spreading on a global scale, the Group expects capital investments to be made in infrastructure such as servers and networks, PCs, smartphones and semiconductor-related fields that support them in anticipation of the post-COVID-19 demand. Therefore, the Group currently expects a limited impact of the pandemic on accounting estimates and judgments that would impact the consolidated financial statements as a whole. If uncertainty rises further, financial results based on future actual figures may be different from these estimates and assumptions. 27 3. Financial Instruments Matters related to status of financial instruments

(a) Policies for financial instruments The Group restricts its investment of funds to deposits and held-to-maturity debt securities, etc., while raises funds through borrowings from financial institutions, including banks. Derivative instruments are used for the purpose of hedging against the risks described later. The Group does not enter into derivative instruments for speculative purposes. (b) Financial instruments and risk management The Group is exposed to credit risk primarily with respect to trade receivables. In order to reduce the credit risk of these receivables, the Group manages settlement dates and amounts due for counterparties according to its Credit Management Rules and reviews the credit capacity of principal customers on a regular basis. Securities and investment securities are chiefly held-to-maturity debt securities and shares of companies with which the Group has business relationships. While these securities are exposed to risks of market price fluctuations, the Group marks to market on a regular basis. Trade payables are generally due within one year. The Group acquires funds for its business plans from bank borrowings and the issuance of bonds. Borrowings with floating interest rates expose the Group to the risks associated with fluctuations in interest rates. In connection with some long term borrowings, the Group enters into interest rate swaps to avoid the risk of interest rate fluctuation and to fix interest payments. A certain domestic consolidated subsidiary uses forward exchange contracts (derivative instruments) for avoiding exchange rate fluctuation risk involving operating transactions denominated in foreign currency. The Group is a party to derivative financial instruments such as interest rate swaps in the normal course of business. Pursuant to the Group's internal rules for risk management, contract balances for derivatives are limited to certain anticipated transactions, and credit risk is reduced by limiting the counterparties to highly creditworthy financial institutions. Trade payables are exposed to liquidity risk that the Group manages in ways such as preparing monthly cash management plans. 28 (2) Fair values of financial instruments The fair value and carrying value of financial statements other than unlisted equity securities for which the fair value was extremely difficult to determine at March 31, 2020 and 2019 were as follows. Carrying value Fair value Differences Millions of yen At March 31, 2020: Financial assets: Cash and cash equivalents ¥ 43,907 ¥ 43,907 ¥ - Short-term investments 189 189 - Trade notes and accounts receivable 35,174 35,174 - Investment securities: Held-to-maturity debt securities - - - Available-for-sale securities 18,795 18,795 - Total ¥ 98,065 ¥ 98,065 ¥ - Financial liabilities: Trade notes and accounts payable ¥ 9,050 ¥ 9,050 ¥ - Bonds 7,227 8,314 1,087 Total ¥ 16,277 ¥ 17,364 ¥ 1,087 Derivative instruments (*) ¥ 10 ¥ 10 ¥ - Carrying value Fair value Differences Millions of yen At March 31, 2019: Financial assets: Cash and cash equivalents ¥ 30,853 ¥ 30,853 ¥ - Short-term investments 6,614 6,609 (5) Trade notes and accounts receivable 35,257 35,257 - Investment securities: Held-to-maturity debt securities - - - Available-for-sale securities 23,783 23,783 - Total ¥ 96,507 ¥ 96,502 ¥ (5) Financial liabilities: Trade notes and accounts payable ¥ 7,273 ¥ 7,273 ¥ - Bonds 7,235 8,134 899 Total ¥ 14,508 ¥ 15,407 ¥ 899 Derivative instruments (*) ¥ 3 ¥ 3 ¥ - Thousands of U.S. dollars At March 31, 2020: Financial assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 402,817 $ 402,817 $ - Short-term investments 1,734 1,734 - Trade notes and accounts receivable 322,697 322,697 - Investment securities: Held-to-maturity debt securities - - - Available-for-sale securities 172,431 172,431 - Total $ 899,679 $ 899,679 $ - Financial liabilities: Trade notes and accounts payable $ 83,027 $ 83,027 $ - Bonds 66,303 76,275 9,972 Total $ 149,330 $ 159,302 $ 9,972 Derivative instruments (*) $ 92 $ 92 $ - (*) Net debts and credits arising from derivative instruments are presented in net amounts, and a net debt is presented in parentheses. 29 Notes: Details of the methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair value of financial instruments are summarized below: Cash and cash equivalents and trade notes and accounts receivable

The fair value is approximately equal to the carrying value due to their short-term maturities. Short-term investments and investment securities

The fair value of equity securities is based on quoted market prices. The fair value of debt securities is based on prices provided by correspondent financial institutions. The fair value of short-term investments is approximately equal to the carrying value due to their short-term maturities. Trade notes and accounts payable

The fair value is approximately equal to the carrying value due to their short-term maturities. Bonds

The fair value of convertible bonds is based principally on prices provided by correspondent financial institutions. Derivative instruments

See Note 7 for the methods used to determine the fair value of derivative instruments such as foreign currency forward exchange contracts. The following securities were not included in the table above because their fair values were extremely difficult to determine. Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Unlisted equity securities ¥ 589 ¥ 247 $ 5,404 30 Expected maturities of financial assets at March 31, 2020 and 2019 were as follows: Due after 1 Due after 5 Due in 1 year year through years through Due after 10 or less 5 years 10 years years Millions of yen At March 31, 2020: Financial assets: Cash and cash equivalents ¥ 43,907 ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - Short-term investments 189 - - - Trade notes and accounts receivable 35,174 - - - Investment securities Bonds - - - - Other securities with maturities - - 400 - Total ¥ 79,270 ¥ - ¥ 400 ¥ - Due after 1 Due after 5 Due in 1 year year through years through Due after 10 or less 5 years 10 years years Millions of yen At March 31, 2019: Financial assets: Cash and cash equivalents ¥ 30,853 ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - Short-term investments 6,614 - - - Trade notes and accounts receivable 35,257 - - - Investment securities Bonds - - - - Other securities with maturities - - 500 - Total ¥ 72,724 ¥ - ¥ 500 ¥ - Thousands of U.S. dollars At March 31, 2020: Financial assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 402,817 $ - $ - $ - Short-term investments 1,734 - - - Trade notes and accounts receivable 322,697 - - - Investment securities Bonds - - - - Other securities with maturities - - 3,670 - Total $ 727,248 $ - $ 3,670 $ - 31 Contractual maturities of bonds and long-term debt at March 31, 2020 and 2019 were as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Year ending March 31, Bonds 2021 ¥ 7,220 ¥ 7,220 $ 66,239 4. Notes and Accounts Receivable At March 31, 2020 and 2019, notes and accounts receivable consisted of the following: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Trade ¥ 35,174 ¥ 35,257 $ 322,697 Other 6,686 5,753 61,339 Less allowance for doubtful accounts (27) (35) (247) Total ¥ 41,833 ¥ 40,975 $ 383,789 5. Inventories At March 31, 2020 and 2019, inventories consisted of the following: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Merchandise and finished goods ¥ 8,399 ¥ 9,502 $ 77,055 Work-in-process 22,796 21,379 209,138 Raw materials and supplies 8,641 8,841 79,275 Total ¥ 39,836 ¥ 39,722 $ 365,468 Loss on the write-down of ¥963 million ($8,835 thousand) and ¥348 million were recognized as costs of sales for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 32 6. Investment Securities At March 31, 2020 and 2019, short-term investments consisted of the following: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Securities with fair value: Held-to-maturity debt securities Bonds ¥ - ¥ 6,500 $ - Other - - - Time deposits with an original maturity 189 of more than three months 114 1,734 Total ¥ 189 ¥ 6,614 $ 1,734 (2) At March 31, 2020 and 2019, investment securities consisted of the following: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Securities with fair value: Available-for-sale-securities Equity securities ¥ 18,386 ¥ 23,267 $ 168,679 Bonds 409 516 3,752 Total securities with fair value 18,795 23,783 172,431 Unlisted securities without fair value 589 247 5,404 Total ¥ 19,384 ¥ 24,030 $ 177,835 There was no carrying value or fair value of held-to-maturity debt securities for the year ended March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2019, the carrying value and fair value of held-to-maturity debt securities were as follows: Gross Gross unrealized unrealized Carrying value gains losses Fair value Millions of yen At March 31, 2019: Bonds ¥ 6,500 ¥ 1 ¥ (6) ¥ 6,495 33 At March 31, 2020 and 2019, the cost and fair and carrying value of available-for-sale securities were as follows: Gross Gross unrealized unrealized Fair and Cost gains losses carrying value Millions of yen At March 31, 2020: Equity securities ¥ 11,118 ¥ 7,854 ¥ (586) ¥ 18,386 Bonds 418 0 (9) 409 Total ¥ 11,536 ¥ 7,854 ¥ (595) ¥ 18,795 At March 31, 2019: Equity securities ¥ 10,970 ¥ 12,375 ¥ (78) ¥ 23,267 Bonds 521 1 (6) 516 Total ¥ 11,491 ¥ 12,376 ¥ (84) ¥ 23,783 Thousands of U.S. dollars At March 31, 2020: Equity securities $ 102,000 $ 72,055 $ (5,376) $ 168,679 Bonds 3,835 0 (83) 3,752 Total $ 105,835 $ 72,055 $ (5,459) $ 172,431 (3) At March 31, 2020 and 2019, sales of available-for-sale securities consisted of the following: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Sales proceeds: Equity securities ¥ 780 ¥ 418 $ 7,156 Aggregate gains: Equity securities ¥ 729 ¥ 233 $ 6,688 34 7. Derivative Instruments At March 31, 2020 and 2019, derivative instruments to which hedge accounting was applied consisted of the following: Currency related transactions Contract Contract amount of more than Hedged items amount 1 year Fair value Millions of yen At March 31, 2020: Translated at the contract rate Foreign exchange forward contracts Accounts (Sell USD) receivable ¥ 1,902 ¥ - ¥ 10 At March 31, 2019: Translated at the contract rate Foreign exchange forward contracts Accounts (Sell USD) receivable ¥ 644 ¥ - ¥ 3 Thousands of U.S. dollars At March 31, 2020: Translated at the contract rate Foreign exchange forward contracts Accounts (Sell USD) receivable $ 17,450 $ - $ 92 Notes: Fair values are based on prices quoted by the Company's main financial institutions. 8. Intangible Assets At March 31, 2020 and 2019, intangible assets consisted of the following: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Goodwill ¥ 12,845 ¥ 13,796 $ 117,844 Software 7,091 6,089 65,055 Other intangible assets 5,054 5,607 46,367 Total ¥ 24,990 ¥ 25,492 $ 229,266 9. Notes and Accounts Payable At March 31, 2020 and 2019, notes and accounts payable consisted of the following: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Trade ¥ 9,050 ¥ 7,273 $ 83,027 Other 984 4,010 9,028 Total ¥ 10,034 ¥ 11,283 $ 92,055 35 10. Bonds Payable At March 31, 2020 and 2019, bonds payable consisted of the following: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Zero coupon unsecured convertible bonds, due March 2021 ¥ 7,227 ¥ 7,235 $ 66,303 (Current portion of bonds payable) (7,227) - (66,303) Since a year-end dividend of ¥30.00 per share was approved and resolved at the 74rd ordinary general shareholders' meeting held on June 26, 2020, which resulted in an annual dividend of ¥50.00 per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, the conversion price was retroactively adjusted to ¥1,418.7 from ¥1,436.5 as of April 1, 2020 in accordance with provisions on conversion price adjustments set forth in the terms and conditions of the zero coupon convertible bonds due March 2021. For the period from November 26, 2020, the Company may at its call option redeem all, but not only some, of the zero coupon convertible bonds due March 2021 at 100% of the principal amount, subject to certain conditions. At March 31, 2020 and 2019, the number of shares of common stock necessary for conversion of all convertible bonds outstanding was approximately 5 million and 5 million, respectively. To ensure flexibility and security against the demand for capital and to mitigate financial risks, the Company has arranged specific commitment line contracts in the total amount of ¥12,000 million with its main financial institutions. The status of such agreements as of March 31, 2020 is summarized as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Committed lines of credit in total ¥ 12,000 ¥ 12,000 $ 110,092 Loans utilized - - - Available credit ¥ 12,000 ¥ 12,000 $ 110,092 36 11. Employee Retirement Benefits The Company has adopted a defined contribution pension plan and a defined benefit corporate pension plan. Some of the domestic consolidated subsidiaries participate in a small- and medium-sized enterprise mutual aid plans or adopt lump-sum retirement payment plans and defined benefit corporate pension plans, while some other consolidated subsidiaries have adopted defined contribution plans. For the small- and medium-sized enterprise mutual aid plans participated in or the lump-sum retirement payment plans and defined benefit corporate pension plans adopted by some of the domestic consolidated subsidiaries, net retirement benefit liability and retirement benefit expenses are calculated using the simplified method. The defined benefit corporate pension plans and small- and medium-sized enterprise mutual aid plans of the Company and some of its domestic consolidated subsidiaries are funded plans, and their lump-sum retirement payment plans are unfunded plans. Employee retirement benefits for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were as follows: Defined benefit plans based on the principle method (1) Movement in retirement benefit obligations: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Balance at April 1 ¥ 9,388 ¥ 8,813 $ 86,128 Service cost 721 702 6,614 Interest cost - 9 - Actuarial differences (112) 85 (1,027) Benefits paid (290) (221) (2,660) Balance at March 31 ¥ 9,707 ¥ 9,388 $ 89,055 (2) Movements in plan assets: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Balance at April 1 ¥ 9,035 ¥ 8,093 $ 82,890 Expected return on plan assets 254 226 2,330 Actuarial differences (644) (85) (5,908) Contributions paid by the employer 1,312 1,022 12,037 Benefits paid (290) (221) (2,661) Balance at March 31 ¥ 9,667 ¥ 9,035 $ 88,688 37 (3) Reconciliation from retirement benefit obligations and plan assets to net retirement benefit liability: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Funded retirement benefit obligations ¥ 9,707 ¥ 9,388 $ 89,055 Plan assets (9,667) (9,035) (88,688) Total net retirement benefit liability at March 31 40 353 367 Net retirement benefit liability 40 353 367 Total net retirement benefit liability at March 31 ¥ 40 ¥ 353 $ 367 (4) Retirement benefit costs: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Service cost ¥ 721 ¥ 702 $ 6,614 Interest cost - 9 - Expected return on plan assets (254) (226) (2,330) Amortization of actuarial differences 170 51 1,560 Total retirement benefit costs for the fiscal year ¥ 637 ¥ 536 $ 5,844 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans included in other comprehensive income before adjustment for tax effects: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Actuarial differences ¥ 362 ¥ 119 $ 3,321 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans included in accumulated other comprehensive income before adjustment for tax effects: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Unrealized actuarial differences ¥ 532 ¥ 170 $ 4,881 38 (7) Plan assets: (i) Plan assets comprise: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Bonds ¥ 4,467 ¥ 4,159 $ 40,982 Equity securities 3,098 2,992 28,422 Short-term funds 307 239 2,816 General accounts of life insurance companies 962 857 8,826 Other 833 788 7,642 Total ¥ 9,667 ¥ 9,035 $ 88,688 (ii) Long-term expected rate of return Current and target asset allocations and historical and expected returns on various categories of plan assets have been considered in determining the long-term expected rate of return. (8) Actuarial assumptions The principal actuarial assumptions at March 31, 2020 and 2019 were as follows: 2020 2019 Discount rate 0.1% 0.0% Long-term expected rate of return 2.8% 2.8% The index for increase in salary based on age at March 31, 2018 was used as the rate of increase in salary. 39 Defined benefit plan based on the simplified method (1) Movement in retirement benefit liability: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Balance at April 1 ¥ 224 ¥ 46 $ 2,055 Benefits cost 181 85 1,661 Benefits paid (23) (0) (211) Contributions to defined benefit plans (84) (48) (771) Increase of a consolidated subsidiary - 141 - Balance at March 31 ¥ 298 ¥ 224 $ 2,734 (2) Reconciliation from retirement benefit obligations and plan assets to net retirement benefit liability: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Funded retirement benefit obligations ¥ 1,663 ¥ 1,719 $ 15,257 Plan assets (1,493) (1,611) (13,697) 170 108 1,560 Unfunded retirement benefit obligations 128 116 1,174 Total net retirement benefit liability at March 31 298 224 2,734 Net retirement benefit liability 298 224 2,734 Total net retirement benefit liability at March 31 ¥ 298 ¥ 224 $ 2,734 (3) Benefits cost: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Benefits cost based on the simplified method ¥ 181 ¥ 85 $ 1,661 Defined contribution plan The amounts of required contributions to defined contribution plans of the consolidated subsidiaries were ¥223 million ($2,046 thousand) and ¥217 million for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 40 12. Lease Commitments At March 31, 2020 and 2019, the Group had commitments under noncancelable operating leases as lessee. The aggregate future minimum payments under these leases were as follows: Operating leases: Due within one year Due after one year Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 ¥ 14 ¥ 13 $ 129 47 53 431 ¥ 61 ¥ 66 $ 560 13. Contingent Liabilities There were no contingent liabilities at March 31, 2020 or 2019. 14. Net Assets Under Japanese laws and regulations, the entire amount paid for new shares is required to be designated as share capital. However, a company may, by a resolution of the Board of Directors, designate an amount not exceeding one half of the issue price of the new shares as additional paid-in capital, which is included in capital surplus. Under the Law, in cases in which a dividend distribution of surplus is made, the smaller of an amount equal to 10% of the dividend or the excess, if any, of 25% of share capital the total of the additional paid-in capital and legal earnings reserve must be set aside as additional paid-in capital or legal earnings reserve. The additional paid-in-capital and legal earnings reserve have been included in capital surplus and retained earnings, respectively, in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets. Under the Law, legal earnings reserve and additional paid-in capital can be used to eliminate or reduce a deficit by a resolution of the shareholders' meeting. Additional paid-in capital and legal earnings reserve may not be distributed as dividends. All additional paid-in capital and all legal earnings reserve may be transferred to other capital surplus and retained earnings, respectively, which are potentially available for dividends. At March 31, 2020 and 2019, capital surplus consisted principally of additional paid-in capital. In addition, retained earnings included legal earnings reserve of the Company in the amount of ¥1,450 million ($13,303 thousand) and ¥1,450 million at March 31, 2020 and 2019 respectively. The maximum amount that the Company can distribute as dividends is calculated based on the nonconsolidated financial statements of the Company in accordance with Japanese laws and regulations. During the year ended March 31, 2020, the Company paid interim dividends of ¥20.00 per share, amounting to ¥1,827 million ($16,761 thousand). In addition, on June 26, 2020, the annual meeting of stockholders of the Company approved cash dividends as an appropriation of retained earnings also in the amount of ¥30.00 per share, amounting to ¥2,740 million ($25,138 thousand), to the shareholders of record at March 31, 2020. 41 15. Impairment Loss on Fixed Assets There was no impairment loss on fixed assets for the year ended March 31, 2020. Impairment loss recognized on the fixed assets for the year ended March 31, 2019 was as follows: Millions of yen Location Usage Assets 2019 Aichi, Production Tools, furniture and fixtures ¥ 41 Software 33 Japan facilities Machinery 23 ¥ 97 In principle, business assets are classified into groups on which separate financial information is reported for management accounting purposes, and idle assets are grouped by individual asset. The Group recognized impairment loss on fixed assets for the year ended March 31, 2019 because production facilities for the Others segment of EDEC LINSEY SYSTEM Co., Ltd. continued to generate losses or negative cash flows from operating activities and it was unlikely that the situation would improve in the future. The recoverable amounts were measured by value in use and, because the future cash flows were negative, were determined to be of memorandum value. 42 16. Income Taxes The tax effects of temporary differences that gave rise to a significant portion of deferred tax assets and liabilities at March 31, 2020 and 2019 were as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Deferred tax assets: Loss on valuation of inventories ¥ 1,425 ¥ 1,255 $ 13,074 Intercompany unrealized gains on inventories 890 1,282 8,165 Accrued expenses 840 811 7,707 Loss on valuation of investment securities 413 474 3,789 Provision for product warranties 306 310 2,807 Impairment loss on fixed assets 264 275 2,422 Accrued enterprise taxes 148 209 1,358 Net retirement benefit liability 104 176 954 Other 254 239 2,330 Subtotal of deferred tax assets 4,644 5,031 42,606 Less valuation allowance (733) (785) (6,725) Total deferred tax assets 3,911 4,246 35,881 Deferred tax liabilities: Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (2,087) (3,439) (19,147) Valuation difference for a consolidated subsidiary (1,500) (1,661) (13,761) Other (103) (97) (945) Total deferred tax liabilities (3,690) (5,197) (33,853) Net deferred tax assets ¥ 221 ¥ (951) $ 2,028 In assessing the realizability of deferred tax assets, management of the Group considers whether some portion or all of the deferred tax assets will not be realized. The ultimate realization of deferred tax assets is dependent upon the generation of future taxable income during the periods in which the temporary differences become deductible. At March 31, 2020 and 2019, a valuation allowance was provided to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount the management believed would be realizable. Reconciliation of the differences between the Japanese statutory tax rate and the effective tax rate on pretax income reflected in the accompanying consolidated statements of income for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 was as follows: Percentage of pretax income 20202019 Japanese statutory tax rate Increase (decrease) due to: Tax exempt income Changes in valuation allowances Tax credits Amortization of goodwill Differences in tax rates of subsidiaries Other Effective income tax rate 30.6 % 30.6 % (0.3) (0.2) (0.3) (0.4) (2.9) (3.0) 1.40.6 0.00.1 (0.9)0.3 27.6 % 28.0 % 43 17. Business Combinations Business combinations through acquisition 1. Outline of business combination (1) Name of the acquired entity and business description: Name of the acquired entity: Fasford Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "FFT") Business description: Design, manufacture, sales, repair and maintenance service of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Main reason for the business combination:

The Company is one of the world's leading industrial robot manufacturers, and its main business is manufacturing and sales of robotic mounters and machine tools equipped with a robotic conveyance system. With the Company's focus on the semiconductor market for which further growth is anticipated in a wide range of fields such as artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, data centers, automobiles, telecommunication devices and industrial devices, the Company decided to make FFT a subsidiary that designs, manufactures and sells die bonding machines in a semiconductor post-process in order to reinforce solutions for the entire production lines, including both the semiconductor back-end process and the electronic component mounting process, and reinforce the ability to propose next generation technology.

FFT has the world's top market share in die bonding machines used to manufacture memory products such as DRAM and NAND. FFT reflects the market needs in their timely product development and possesses the development capacity to quickly release new machines in a timely manner. FFT has abundant experience in delivering products to OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) and IDM (device makers that provide one-stop services from design, manufacture and sale of products under their own brand) and have a strong presence among the major companies in the industry.

By linking the unique technology cultivated from robotic mounters and the technology related to semiconductors from FFT, the Group will take advantage of these two separate fields to establish a new field of business, further striving to create new high value products and enhance its integrated proposal capabilities as a manufacturer of industrial robots and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Date of business combination: August 31, 2018 Legal form of business combination: Acquisition of shares 44 Name of the entity after business combination: No change The ratio of voting right acquired: 100% Grounds for determining the acquired company:

The Company acquired the shares for cash as consideration. Period of financial results of the acquired company included in consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

From October 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 Acquisition cost and components by type of consideration of the acquired company Millions of yen Consideration for acquisition: Cash ¥ 21,800 Acquisition cost ¥ 21,800 Details and amount of major acquisition related cost Advisory fees: ¥170 million Amount, source, amortization method and amortization period of goodwill derived

(1) Amount of goodwill derived: ¥14,272 million Source:

Derived from the excess earning power that is expected from future business development of the acquired company and the excess earning power that is expected from the synergy generated by utilizing each party's technological capabilities and brand recognition. Amortization method and amortization period: Amortized on a straight-line basis over 15 years 45 6. The major assets and liabilities of the acquired entity as of the date of the business combination Millions of yen Current assets ¥ 6,568 Non-current assets 6,890 Total assets ¥ 13,458 Current liabilities 4,140 Non-current liabilities 1,790 Total liabilities ¥ 5,930 7. Estimated impact on the consolidated statements of income if the business combination had been completed at the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 Millions of yen Net sales ¥ 6,911 Operating profit (228) Profit before income taxes (229) Net profit (252) Yen Net profit per share ¥ (2.75) (Method of Approximation) The approximate effect on income was calculated as the difference between the net sales and profit and loss information assuming the business combination had been completed at the beginning of the fiscal year and the net sales and profit and loss information stated in the consolidated statement of income of the acquiring entity. In addition, amortization has been calculated based on the assumption that the goodwill recognized at the time of the business combination had been generated at the beginning of the fiscal year. It should also be noted that this note has not received audit certification. 46 18. Segment Information Outline of reportable segments: Of the units that comprise the Group, financial information is available for each segment and is subject to periodic reviews by the Company's Board of Directors for determination of the allocation of management resources and for evaluation of operating performance. The Group operates separate divisions based on the type of product and service provided, and each of the divisions plans comprehensive domestic and international strategies for its products and services and is engaged in developing its respective business activities. Thus, the Group has two reportable segments based on the two main types of products and services offered: Robotic Solutions and Machine Tools business. In the Robotic Solutions business, we mainly produce robotic mounters. In the Machine Tools business, we mainly produce machine tools. Methods for calculating the value of net sales, profit or loss, assets, liabilities, and other items by reportable segment: The accounting method for the reported business segments is the same as those for preparation of consolidated financial statements. Income in reportable segments is based on operating profit. Inter-segment sales or transfers are based on current market prices. 47 (c) Information about reportable segments: Information about reportable segment net sales, profit or loss, assets and other items for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 was as follows: Reportable segments Consolidated Robotic financial Solutions Machine Tools Total Others (*1) Total Adjustments statements Millions of yen For the year ended March 31, 2020: Net sales: External customers ¥ 127,763 ¥ 10,840 ¥ 138,603 ¥ 2,365 ¥ 140,968 ¥ 0 ¥ 140,968 Intersegment sales/transfers 10 - 10 124 134 (134) - Total ¥ 127,773 ¥ 10,840 ¥ 138,613 ¥ 2,489 ¥ 141,102 ¥ (134) ¥ 140,968 Segment income (loss) (*2) 23,354 (637) 22,717 (1) 22,716 (3,144) 19,572 Segment assets (*3) 130,145 15,689 145,834 3,034 148,868 49,636 198,504 Other items: Depreciation (*4) 5,987 632 6,619 75 6,694 131 6,825 Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (*4) ¥ 7,441 ¥ 843 ¥ 8,284 ¥ 99 ¥ 8,383 ¥ 259 ¥ 8,642 Reportable segments Consolidated Robotic financial Solutions Machine Tools Total Others (*1) Total Adjustments statements Millions of yen For the year ended March 31, 2019: Net sales: External customers ¥ 111,536 ¥ 15,661 ¥ 127,197 ¥ 1,908 ¥ 129,105 ¥ - ¥ 129,105 Intersegment sales/transfers 46 1 47 70 117 (117) - Total ¥ 111,582 ¥ 15,662 ¥ 127,244 ¥ 1,978 ¥ 129,222 ¥ (117) ¥ 129,105 Segment income (loss) (*2) 25,017 1,662 26,679 (89) 26,590 (3,483) 23,107 Segment assets (*3) 123,953 20,230 144,183 2,250 146,433 47,934 194,367 Other items: Depreciation (*4) 5,471 366 5,837 90 5,927 140 6,067 Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (*4) ¥ 7,305 ¥ 3,686 ¥ 10,991 ¥ 91 ¥ 11,082 ¥ 141 ¥ 11,223 48 Reportable segments Consolidated Robotic financial Solutions Machine Tools Total Others (*1) Total Adjustments statements Thousands of U.S. dollars For the year ended March 31, 2020: Net sales: External customers $ 1,172,137 $ 99,450 $ 1,271,587 $ 21,697 $ 1,293,284 $ 0 $ 1,293,284 Intersegment sales/transfers 92 - 92 1,138 1,230 (1,230) - Total $ 1,172,229 $ 99,450 $ 1,271,679 $ 22,835 $ 1,294,514 $ (1,230) $ 1,293,284 Segment income (loss) (*2) 214,257 (5,844) 208,413 (9) 208,404 (28,844) 179,560 Segment assets (*3) 1,193,991 143,936 1,337,927 27,834 1,365,761 455,377 1,821,138 Other items: Depreciation (*4) 54,927 5,798 60,725 688 61,413 1,202 62,615 Increase in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (*4) $ 68,266 $ 7,734 $ 76,000 $ 908 $ 76,908 $ 2,376 $ 79,284 *1) "Others" is a business segment that is not considered a reportable segment. It includes the manufacture of control equipment and electronic equipment and image processing development for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. *2) Segment income adjustment consisted of corporate expenses in the amount of ¥(3,149) million ($(28,890) thousand) and ¥(3,488) million, net of intersegment elimination of ¥5 million ($46 thousand) and ¥5 million, respectively, for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. These corporate expenses consisted mainly of general and administrative expenses and technical research expenses not attributable to the reportable segments. *3) Segment assets adjustment consisted of corporate assets in the amount of ¥ 49,664 million ($455,633 thousand) and ¥47,941 million, net of intersegment elimination of ¥(28) million ($(256) thousand) and ¥ (7) million, respectively, at March 31, 2020 and 2019. These corporate assets consisted mainly of surplus funds (cash and deposits), long-term investments (investment securities), assets related to technological research and administration divisions and other assets not attributable to the reportable segments. *4) Adjustments were attributable to technological research and administration divisions related items. 49 (d) Information about reportable segments: For the year ended March 31, 2020 (1) Information about products and services: As this information has been presented under segment information above, it is omitted here. (2) Information about geographic areas: As of and for the year ended March 31, 2020, net sales and property, plant and equipment by geographic area were as follows: Other North Japan China Other Asia United States America Europe Other Total Millions of yen Net sales ¥ 14,779 ¥ 64,394 ¥ 32,726 ¥ 9,021 ¥ 4,324 ¥ 13,837 ¥ 1,887 ¥ 140,968 Ratio 10.5 % 45.7 % 23.2 % 6.4 % 3.1 % 9.8 % 1.3 % 100.0% Thousands of U.S. dollars Net sales $ 135,587 $ 590,771 $ 300,238 $ 82,761 $ 39,670 $ 126,945 $ 17,312 $ 1,293,284 Japan China United States Europe Other Total Millions of yen Property, plant and equipment ¥ 22,551 ¥ 625 ¥ 1,025 ¥ 1,104 ¥ 116 ¥ 25,421 Ratio 88.7 % 2.5 % 4.0 % 4.3 % 0.5 % 100.0% Thousands of U.S. dollars Property, plant and equipment $ 206,890 $ 5,734 $ 9,404 $ 10,128 $ 1,064 $ 233,220 (3) Information about major customers: For the year ended March 31, 2020, information about major customers was as follows: Net sales Name of customer Thousands of Segment Millions of yen U.S. dollars American Tec Co., Ltd. (China) ¥ 41,682 $ 382,404 Robotic Solutions 50 For the year ended March 31, 2019 (1) Information about products and services: As this information has been presented under segment information above, it is omitted here. (2) Information about geographic areas: As of and for the year ended March 31, 2019, net sales and property, plant and equipment by geographic area were as follows: Other North Japan China Other Asia United States America Europe Other Total Millions of yen Net sales ¥ 15,360 ¥ 49,094 ¥ 26,968 ¥ 14,524 ¥ 6,206 ¥ 15,468 ¥ 1,485 ¥ 129,105 Ratio 11.9% 38.0% 20.9% 11.2% 4.8% 12.0% 1.2% 100.0% Japan China United States Europe Other Total Millions of yen Property, plant and equipment ¥ 22,063 ¥ 777 ¥ 1,064 ¥ 1,167 ¥ 58 ¥ 25,129 Ratio 87.8% 3.1% 4.2% 4.7% 0.2% 100.0% (3) Information about major customers: For the year ended March 31, 2019, information about major customers was as follows: Net sales Segment Name of customer Millions of yen American Tec Co., Ltd. (China) ¥ 23,165 Robotic Solutions (e) Information about impairment loss on fixed assets in reportable segments: There was no impairment loss on fixed assets for the year ended March 31, 2020. Impairment loss on fixed assets for the year ended March 31, 2019 was recognized in the amount of ¥97 million. However, as reportable segment income is based on operating profit, the impairment loss was not allocated to each reportable segment. 51 Information about goodwill in reportable segments: Amortization of goodwill and unamortized balance Robotic Corporate/ Total Solutions Machine Tools Others adjustments Millions of yen For the year ended March 31, 2020: Amortization of goodwill ¥ 951 ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - ¥ 951 Balance of goodwill at March 31, 2020 12,845 - - - 12,845 For the year ended March 31, 2019: Amortization of goodwill ¥ 476 ¥ - ¥ - ¥ - ¥ 476 Balance of goodwill at March 31, 2019 13,796 - - - 13,796 Thousands of U.S. dollars For the year ended March 31, 2020: Amortization of goodwill $ 8,725 $ - $ - $ - $ 8,725 Balance of goodwill at March 31, 2020 117,844 - - - 117,844 Gain on bargain purchases There was no gain on bargain purchases for the year ended March 31, 2020. 52 19. Other Comprehensive Income Amounts reclassified to net income (loss) in the current period that were recognized in other comprehensive income in the current or previous periods and the tax effects for each component of other comprehensive income for the years ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were as follows: Thousands of Millions of yen U.S. dollars 2020 2019 2020 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Increase during the year ¥ (4,306) ¥ (3,605) $ (39,505) Reclassification adjustments (729) (233) (6,688) Subtotal, before tax (5,035) (3,838) (46,193) Tax effect 1,351 1,018 12,395 Subtotal, net of tax (3,684) (2,820) (33,798) Deferred gains on hedges Increase during the year 6 17 55 Tax effect (2) (5) (18) Subtotal, net of tax 4 12 37 Foreign currency translation adjustment Increase during the year (770) 344 (7,065) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans Increase during the year (532) (170) (4,881) Reclassification adjustments 170 51 1,560 Subtotal, before tax (362) (119) (3,321) Tax effect 111 36 1,018 Subtotal, net of tax (251) (83) (2,303) Total other comprehensive income ¥ (4,701) ¥ (2,547) $ (43,129) 20. Cash Flow Information Assets and liabilities of newly consolidated subsidiaries through acquisition of shares: The assets and liabilities of FFT, a newly consolidated subsidiary acquired through the purchase of shares, and the net cash outflow for such acquisition, which were included in "Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation," for the year ended March 31, 2019 were as follows: Millions of yen Current assets ¥ 6,568 Non-current assets 6,890 Goodwill 14,272 Current liabilities (4,140) Non-current liabilities (1,790) Subtotal 21,800 Cash and cash equivalents of the newly consolidated subsidiary (1,684) Loan advances to newly consolidated subsidiary 1,600 Total: Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation ¥ 21,716 53 Independent Auditor's Report To the Board of Directors of FUJI CORPORATION: Opinion We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of FUJI CORPORATION ("the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "the Group"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as at March 31, 2020 and 2019, the consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes, comprising a summary of significant accounting policies, other explanatory information. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at March 31, 2020 and 2019, and its consolidated financial performance and cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Japan, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Responsibilities of Management and Corporate auditors and the board of corporate auditors for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan. Corporate auditors and the board of corporate auditors are responsible for overseeing the directors' performance of their duties including the design, implementation and maintenance of the Group's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in Japan, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: 54 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, while the objective of the audit is not to express an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate whether the presentation and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements are in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in Japan, the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with corporate auditors and the board of corporate auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide corporate auditors and the board of corporate auditors with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. Convenience Translation The U.S. dollar amounts in the accompanying consolidated financial statements with respect to the year ended March 31, 2020 are presented solely for convenience. Our audit also included the translation of yen amounts into U.S. dollar amounts and, in our opinion, such translation has been made on the basis described in Note 1 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements. Interest required to be disclosed by the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan We do not have any interest in the Group which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the provisions of the Certified Public Accountants Act of Japan. 55 /S/ Noriko Shinke Designated Engagement Partner Certified Public Accountant /S/ Hideki Saito Designated Engagement Partner Certified Public Accountant KPMG AZSA LLC Nagoya Office, Japan July 22, 2020 Notes to the Reader of Independent Auditor's Report: This is a copy of the Independent Auditor's Report and the original copies are kept separately by the Company and KPMG AZSA LLC. 56 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Fuji Machine Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 15:33:08 UTC 0 Latest news on FUJI CORPORATION 11:34a FUJI : Annual Report2020_Business Summary PU 11:34a FUJI : Annual Report2020_Financial Summary PU 03/30 FUJI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 Global refiners raise cleaner shipping fuel output ahead of IMO 2020 RE 2019 With bigger stake in Subaru, Toyota expands reach over Japan automakers RE 2019 FUJI CORP (AICHI) : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2019 Japan, led by less apologetic generation, stays tough in South Korea feud RE 2019 FUJI CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 FUJI CORP : Anniversary bonus dividend FA 2018 FUJI CORP : Anniversary bonus dividend FA Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 127 B 1 198 M 1 198 M Net income 2021 11 075 M 105 M 105 M Net cash 2021 47 340 M 448 M 448 M P/E ratio 2021 15,5x Yield 2021 2,20% Capitalization 171 B 1 624 M 1 622 M EV / Sales 2021 0,98x EV / Sales 2022 0,69x Nbr of Employees 2 493 Free-Float 78,4% Chart FUJI CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FUJI CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 293,33 JPY Last Close Price 1 875,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 28,0% Spread / Average Target 22,3% Spread / Lowest Target 12,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Shinsuke Suhara President & Representative Director Nobuyuki Soga Chairman Nobuyuki Matsui Independent Outside Director Seigo Kodama Director & Managing Executive Officer Hajime Esaki Director & Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FUJI CORPORATION -6.76% 1 631 NORDSON CORPORATION 21.40% 11 403 WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD. 253.20% 9 684 VALMET OYJ 12.36% 4 270 MAREL HF. 14.66% 3 899 HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.86% 3 769