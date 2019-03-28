Log in
Fuji Electric : Announcement Regarding Changes to the Management of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. to be Proposed at the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

0
03/28/2019

March 28, 2019, Tokyo - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (TSE:6504) announced its decision today to put forward candidates for the positions of directors and auditors following a meeting of its Board of Directors held on March 28, 2019. Brief details are as follows:

The appointment of candidate directors and auditors is subject to approval by the Board of Directors at a meeting to be held following the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for the end of June 2019.

1. Directors

President and Chairman
of the Board of Directors

Michihiro Kitazawa

(Reappointed)

Representative Director

Kenzo Sugai

(Reappointed)

Outside Director

Toshihito Tamba

(Reappointed)

Outside Director

Naoomi Tachikawa

(Reappointed)

Outside Director

Yoshitsugu Hayashi

(Reappointed)

Directors

Michio Abe

(Reappointed)

Directors

Masatsugu Tomotaka

(Reappointed)

Directors

Junichi Arai

(Reappointed)


2. Auditors

Standing Auditor

Yoshio Okuno

(Not re-elected)

Standing Auditor

Junichi Matsumoto

(Not re-elected)

Outside Auditor

Yoshiki Sato

(Not re-elected)

Outside Auditor

Akiko Kimura

(Not re-elected)

Outside Auditor

Tetsuo Hiramatsu

(Not re-elected)

Disclaimer

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 04:19:20 UTC
