Fuji Electric : Announcement Regarding Changes to the Management of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. to be Proposed at the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

March 28, 2019, Tokyo - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (TSE:6504) announced its decision today to put forward candidates for the positions of directors and auditors following a meeting of its Board of Directors held on March 28, 2019. Brief details are as follows:

The appointment of candidate directors and auditors is subject to approval by the Board of Directors at a meeting to be held following the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for the end of June 2019.

1. Directors

President and Chairman

of the Board of Directors Michihiro Kitazawa (Reappointed) Representative Director Kenzo Sugai (Reappointed) Outside Director Toshihito Tamba (Reappointed) Outside Director Naoomi Tachikawa (Reappointed) Outside Director Yoshitsugu Hayashi (Reappointed) Directors Michio Abe (Reappointed) Directors Masatsugu Tomotaka (Reappointed) Directors Junichi Arai (Reappointed)





2. Auditors