Fuji Electric : Announcement Regarding Changes to the Management of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. to be Proposed at the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

March 28, 2019, Tokyo - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (TSE:6504) announced its decision today to put forward candidates for the positions of directors and auditors following a meeting of its Board of Directors held on March 28, 2019. Brief details are as follows:
The appointment of candidate directors and auditors is subject to approval by the Board of Directors at a meeting to be held following the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for the end of June 2019.
1. Directors
|
President and Chairman
of the Board of Directors
|
Michihiro Kitazawa
|
(Reappointed)
|
Representative Director
|
Kenzo Sugai
|
(Reappointed)
|
Outside Director
|
Toshihito Tamba
|
(Reappointed)
|
Outside Director
|
Naoomi Tachikawa
|
(Reappointed)
|
Outside Director
|
Yoshitsugu Hayashi
|
(Reappointed)
|
Directors
|
Michio Abe
|
(Reappointed)
|
Directors
|
Masatsugu Tomotaka
|
(Reappointed)
|
Directors
|
Junichi Arai
|
(Reappointed)
2. Auditors
|
Standing Auditor
|
Yoshio Okuno
|
(Not re-elected)
|
Standing Auditor
|
Junichi Matsumoto
|
(Not re-elected)
|
Outside Auditor
|
Yoshiki Sato
|
(Not re-elected)
|
Outside Auditor
|
Akiko Kimura
|
(Not re-elected)
|
Outside Auditor
|
Tetsuo Hiramatsu
|
(Not re-elected)
