Fuji Electric : Announcement Regarding Changes to the Management of Subsidiary as of April 1, 2020

News Release
March 26, 2020
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (TSE:6504) announced its decision today to change the representative director of Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.
Newly appointed Directors
* [Square brackets] indicate current positions.
|
President and Representative Director
|
Masahiro Morimoto
[Executive Officer and Corporate General Manager, Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Non-executive Director of Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.]
|
Non-executive Director
|
Masatsugu Tomotaka
[Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, In charge of Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group and Power Electronics Systems Industry Business Group of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.]
Resigning Director
|
President and Representative Director
|
Micho Shinozaki
Further, Micho Shinozaki will plans to assume the position of General Manager, Quality&Environmental Management Center, Production & Procurement Group at Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. as of April 1.
Disclaimer
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 04:52:01 UTC