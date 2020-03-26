Fuji Electric : Announcement Regarding Changes to the Management of Subsidiary as of April 1, 2020

News Release

March 26, 2020

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (TSE:6504) announced its decision today to change the representative director of Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.

Newly appointed Directors

* [Square brackets] indicate current positions. President and Representative Director Masahiro Morimoto

[Executive Officer and Corporate General Manager, Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Non-executive Director of Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.] Non-executive Director Masatsugu Tomotaka

[Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, In charge of Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group and Power Electronics Systems Industry Business Group of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.]

Resigning Director

President and Representative Director Micho Shinozaki

Further, Micho Shinozaki will plans to assume the position of General Manager, Quality&Environmental Management Center, Production & Procurement Group at Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. as of April 1.