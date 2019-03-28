Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Fuji Electric Co Ltd    6504   JP3820000002

FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD

(6504)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuji Electric : Announcement Regarding Executive Officers as of April 1, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 12:20am EDT

March 28, 2019, Tokyo - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (TSE:6504) announced details of the Company's executive officers pursuant to a resolution of the Board of Directors at its meeting on March 28, 2019. Appointments are to take effect April 1, 2019.

[Square brackets] indicate current positions. Underlinesindicate changes.

President and Chairman of
the Board of Directors

Michihiro Kitazawa (Reappointed)

General Management

Executive Vice President and
Elected Corporate Director

Kenzo Sugai (Reappointed)

Assistant to the President, Sales Management

[Executive Vice President and Executive Director of the Sales Group]

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Michio Abe (Reappointed)

Corporate General Manager, Production & Procurement Group, in charge of Power and New Energy Business Group

[Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Production/Procurement Group]

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Masatsugu Tomotaka (Reappointed)

In charge of Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group and Power Electronics Systems Industry Business Group

[Senior Managing Executive Officer & Operating Officer and Executive Director of Power Electronics Systems Business Group]

Managing Executive Officer

Junichi Arai (Reappointed)

Corporate General Manager, Corporate Management Planning Headquarters, General Manager, Export Administration Office, in charge of compliance management and crisis management

Managing Executive Officer

Toru Housen (Promoted)

Corporate General Manager, Electronic Devices Business Group

[Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Electronic Devices Business Group]

Executive Officer

Takeshi Kadoshima (Reappointed)

General Manager, Human Resources and General Affairs Office

Executive Officer

Kenji Goto (Reappointed)

Deputy Corporate General Manager, Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group

[Executive Officer and Deputy Executive Director of the Power Electronics Systems Business Group]

Executive Officer

Yasuhiro Takahashi (Reappointed)

Corporate General Manager, Food and Beverage Distribution Business Group

Executive Officer

Susumu Shinmura (Reappointed)

Corporate General Manager, Sales Group

[Executive Officer and Deputy Executive Director of the Sales Group]

Executive Officer

Masahiro Morimoto (Reappointed)

Corporate General Manager, Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group

[Executive Officer and Deputy Executive Director of the Power Electronics Systems Business Group, Chief Director of the Business Integration Division]

Executive Officer

Shiro Kondo (Reappointed)

Corporate General Manager, Corporate R&D Headquarters

Executive Officer

Tadao Horie (Newly appointed)

Corporate General Manager, Power and New Energy Business Group

[Chief Director of Power & New Energy Business Group, Power Business Headquarters]

Executive Officer

Masashi Kawano (Newly appointed)

Corporate General Manager, Production & Procurement Group

[Deputy Executive Director of the Production/Procurement Group, Head of the Production Technology Center]

Executive Officer

Hiroshi Tetsutani (Newly appointed)

Corporate General Manager, Power Electronics Systems Industry Business Group

[Deputy Executive Director of the Power Electronics Systems Business Group, Chief Director of the Factory Automation Business Group]

Other structural re-organizations (on the group level) made on the same day are as follows.
・Power Electronics Systems Business Group was reorganized into Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group and Power Electronics Systems Industry Business Group.
Accordingly, Power Electronics Systems Business Group is now defunct.
・The name of Power Business Group was changed to Power and New Energy Business Group.

Further, Corporate General Manager and Executive Director of Power Business Group Masahiro Fujiwara will resign as of the last day of March, and plans to assume the position of Senior Managing Executive Officer at Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. as of April 1.

Disclaimer

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 04:19:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD
12:20aFUJI ELECTRIC : Announcement Regarding Changes to the Management of Fuji Electri..
PU
12:20aFUJI ELECTRIC : Announcement Regarding Executive Officers as of April 1, 2019
PU
03/27FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ASIA MARKETS: Japan's Nikkei Tumbles Into A Bear Market After Wall Street's L..
DJ
2018FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD : Slide show half-year results
CO
2018FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD : Half-year results
CO
2018FUJI ELECTRIC : Announcement of the Payment of Interim Dividend from Retained Ea..
PU
2018FUJI ELECTRIC : Difference between Forecast and Actual Business Results for 1H F..
PU
2018FUJI ELECTRIC : FE's First Shipment of Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems for Ships
AQ
2018FUJI ELECTRIC : FE's First Shipment of Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems for Ships
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 909 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 40 459 M
Debt 2019 87 457 M
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 11,58
P/E ratio 2020 10,97
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 488 B
Chart FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Fuji Electric Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 348  JPY
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michihiro Kitazawa President & Chairman
Shiro Kondo General Manager-Research & Development
Michio Abe Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kenzo Sugai Representative Director, EVP & GM-Sales
Junichi Arai Director & General Manager-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD4.17%4 415
KEYENCE CORPORATION34.36%77 086
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.07%44 806
EMERSON ELECTRIC12.60%41 352
NIDEC CORPORATION19.58%37 125
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.00%33 734
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.