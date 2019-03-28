Fuji Electric : Announcement Regarding Executive Officers as of April 1, 2019

March 28, 2019, Tokyo - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (TSE:6504) announced details of the Company's executive officers pursuant to a resolution of the Board of Directors at its meeting on March 28, 2019. Appointments are to take effect April 1, 2019.

[Square brackets] indicate current positions. Underlinesindicate changes.

President and Chairman of

the Board of Directors Michihiro Kitazawa (Reappointed) General Management Executive Vice President and

Elected Corporate Director Kenzo Sugai (Reappointed) Assistant to the President, Sales Management [Executive Vice President and Executive Director of the Sales Group] Senior Managing Executive Officer Michio Abe (Reappointed) Corporate General Manager, Production & Procurement Group, in charge of Power and New Energy Business Group [Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Production/Procurement Group] Senior Managing Executive Officer Masatsugu Tomotaka (Reappointed) In charge of Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group and Power Electronics Systems Industry Business Group [Senior Managing Executive Officer & Operating Officer and Executive Director of Power Electronics Systems Business Group] Managing Executive Officer Junichi Arai (Reappointed) Corporate General Manager, Corporate Management Planning Headquarters, General Manager, Export Administration Office, in charge of compliance management and crisis management Managing Executive Officer Toru Housen (Promoted) Corporate General Manager, Electronic Devices Business Group [Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Electronic Devices Business Group] Executive Officer Takeshi Kadoshima (Reappointed) General Manager, Human Resources and General Affairs Office Executive Officer Kenji Goto (Reappointed) Deputy Corporate General Manager, Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group [Executive Officer and Deputy Executive Director of the Power Electronics Systems Business Group] Executive Officer Yasuhiro Takahashi (Reappointed) Corporate General Manager, Food and Beverage Distribution Business Group Executive Officer Susumu Shinmura (Reappointed) Corporate General Manager, Sales Group [Executive Officer and Deputy Executive Director of the Sales Group] Executive Officer Masahiro Morimoto (Reappointed) Corporate General Manager, Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group [Executive Officer and Deputy Executive Director of the Power Electronics Systems Business Group, Chief Director of the Business Integration Division] Executive Officer Shiro Kondo (Reappointed) Corporate General Manager, Corporate R&D Headquarters Executive Officer Tadao Horie (Newly appointed) Corporate General Manager, Power and New Energy Business Group [Chief Director of Power & New Energy Business Group, Power Business Headquarters] Executive Officer Masashi Kawano (Newly appointed) Corporate General Manager, Production & Procurement Group [Deputy Executive Director of the Production/Procurement Group, Head of the Production Technology Center] Executive Officer Hiroshi Tetsutani (Newly appointed) Corporate General Manager, Power Electronics Systems Industry Business Group [Deputy Executive Director of the Power Electronics Systems Business Group, Chief Director of the Factory Automation Business Group]

Other structural re-organizations (on the group level) made on the same day are as follows.

・Power Electronics Systems Business Group was reorganized into Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group and Power Electronics Systems Industry Business Group.

Accordingly, Power Electronics Systems Business Group is now defunct.

・The name of Power Business Group was changed to Power and New Energy Business Group.

Further, Corporate General Manager and Executive Director of Power Business Group Masahiro Fujiwara will resign as of the last day of March, and plans to assume the position of Senior Managing Executive Officer at Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. as of April 1.