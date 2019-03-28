Fuji Electric : Announcement Regarding Executive Officers as of April 1, 2019

|
President and Chairman of
the Board of Directors
|
Michihiro Kitazawa (Reappointed)
|
General Management
|
Executive Vice President and
Elected Corporate Director
|
Kenzo Sugai (Reappointed)
|
Assistant to the President, Sales Management
[Executive Vice President and Executive Director of the Sales Group]
|
Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Michio Abe (Reappointed)
|
Corporate General Manager, Production & Procurement Group, in charge of Power and New Energy Business Group
[Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Production/Procurement Group]
|
Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Masatsugu Tomotaka (Reappointed)
|
In charge of Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group and Power Electronics Systems Industry Business Group
[Senior Managing Executive Officer & Operating Officer and Executive Director of Power Electronics Systems Business Group]
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Junichi Arai (Reappointed)
|
Corporate General Manager, Corporate Management Planning Headquarters, General Manager, Export Administration Office, in charge of compliance management and crisis management
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Toru Housen (Promoted)
|
Corporate General Manager, Electronic Devices Business Group
[Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Electronic Devices Business Group]
|
Executive Officer
|
Takeshi Kadoshima (Reappointed)
|
General Manager, Human Resources and General Affairs Office
|
Executive Officer
|
Kenji Goto (Reappointed)
|
Deputy Corporate General Manager, Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group
[Executive Officer and Deputy Executive Director of the Power Electronics Systems Business Group]
|
Executive Officer
|
Yasuhiro Takahashi (Reappointed)
|
Corporate General Manager, Food and Beverage Distribution Business Group
|
Executive Officer
|
Susumu Shinmura (Reappointed)
|
Corporate General Manager, Sales Group
[Executive Officer and Deputy Executive Director of the Sales Group]
|
Executive Officer
|
Masahiro Morimoto (Reappointed)
|
Corporate General Manager, Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group
[Executive Officer and Deputy Executive Director of the Power Electronics Systems Business Group, Chief Director of the Business Integration Division]
|
Executive Officer
|
Shiro Kondo (Reappointed)
|
Corporate General Manager, Corporate R&D Headquarters
|
Executive Officer
|
Tadao Horie (Newly appointed)
|
Corporate General Manager, Power and New Energy Business Group
[Chief Director of Power & New Energy Business Group, Power Business Headquarters]
|
Executive Officer
|
Masashi Kawano (Newly appointed)
|
Corporate General Manager, Production & Procurement Group
[Deputy Executive Director of the Production/Procurement Group, Head of the Production Technology Center]
|
Executive Officer
|
Hiroshi Tetsutani (Newly appointed)
|
Corporate General Manager, Power Electronics Systems Industry Business Group
[Deputy Executive Director of the Power Electronics Systems Business Group, Chief Director of the Factory Automation Business Group]