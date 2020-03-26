Fuji Electric : Announcement Regarding Executive Officers as of April 1, 2020
0
03/26/2020 | 12:48am EDT
News Release
March 26, 2020
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
March 26, 2020, Tokyo - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (TSE:6504) announced details of the Company's executive officers pursuant to a resolution of the Board of Directors at its meeting on March 26, 2020. Appointments are to take effect April 1, 2020.
* [Square brackets] indicate current positions. Underlines indicate changes.
President and Chairman of the Board of Directors
Michihiro Kitazawa
(Reappointed)
General Management
Executive Vice President and Elected Corporate Director
Kenzo Sugai
(Reappointed)
Assistant to the President, Sales Management
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Michio Abe
(Reappointed)
Corporate General Manager, Production & Procurement Group, in charge of Power and New Energy Business Group
[in charge of Production & Procurement Group and in charge of New Energy Business Group]
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Masatsugu Tomotaka
(Reappointed)
In charge of Power Electronics Systems Energy Business Group and Power Electronics Systems Industry Business Group
