Fuji Electric : Announcement of the Payment of Interim Dividend from Retained Earnings (136KB)

October 31, 2019 Company Name: Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Announcement of the Payment of Interim Dividend from Retained Earnings

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., convened today approved a decision regarding the interim dividend from retained earnings to be paid with a record date of September 30, 2019, as follows.

1. Details of Interim Dividend

Recent forecasts Fiscal 2018 Today's resolution ended March 31, 2019 (announced on July 25, 2019) Interim dividend Record date September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Dividend per share ¥40.00 TBD ¥8.00 Total dividends ¥5,713 million - ¥5,714 million Effective date December 3, 2019 - December 4, 2018 Source of dividends Retained earnings - Retained earnings

Note: Effective October 1, 2018, the Company conducted a one-for-five reverse stock split pertaining to shares of common stock. The amount of the interim dividend for fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, is displayed using an amount from prior to the reverse stock split. When recalculated to reflect the reverse stock split, the interim dividend for fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, was ¥40 per share.

2. Reason

Fuji Electric pays dividends in accordance with the basic policy of making stable and continuous payments based on a medium- to long-term perspective toward business management. By taking into account the Company's outlook for business results, its financial position, and other such factors, the Company has decided to pay an interim dividend of ¥40 per share in the current fiscal year. Further, due to the unclear management environment predicted for the second half of the fiscal year, the Company has postponed decisions regarding the annual dividend.

For reference: details of annual dividend

Dividend per share Record date Interim Year-end Annual Fiscal 2019 ¥40.00 TBD TBD Fiscal 2018 ended March 31, 2019 ¥8.00 ¥40.00 -

Note: Effective October 1, 2018, the Company conducted a one-for-five reverse stock split pertaining to shares of common stock. The amount of the year-end dividend for fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, is displayed using an amount from prior to the reverse stock split, and "-" has been input for the amount of the annual divided. When recalculated to reflect the reverse stock split, the annual dividend for fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, was ¥80 per share.