FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(6504)
Fuji Electric : Announcement of the Payment of Interim Dividend from Retained Earnings (136KB)

0
10/31/2019 | 03:57am EDT

October 31, 2019 Company Name: Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Representative: Michihiro Kitazawa, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors Code Number: 6504, listed on the first sections of TSE and NSE; and on FSE Contact: Masayoshi Kisaki, General Manager, Corporate Planning Office Corporate Management Planning Headquarters Telephone: +81-3-5435-7213

Announcement of the Payment of Interim Dividend from Retained Earnings

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., convened today approved a decision regarding the interim dividend from retained earnings to be paid with a record date of September 30, 2019, as follows.

1. Details of Interim Dividend

Recent forecasts

Fiscal 2018

Today's resolution

ended March 31, 2019

(announced on July 25, 2019)

Interim dividend

Record date

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Dividend per share

¥40.00

TBD

¥8.00

Total dividends

¥5,713 million

-

¥5,714 million

Effective date

December 3, 2019

-

December 4, 2018

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

-

Retained earnings

Note: Effective October 1, 2018, the Company conducted a one-for-five reverse stock split pertaining to shares of common stock. The amount of the interim dividend for fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, is displayed using an amount from prior to the reverse stock split. When recalculated to reflect the reverse stock split, the interim dividend for fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, was ¥40 per share.

2. Reason

Fuji Electric pays dividends in accordance with the basic policy of making stable and continuous payments based on a medium- to long-term perspective toward business management. By taking into account the Company's outlook for business results, its financial position, and other such factors, the Company has decided to pay an interim dividend of ¥40 per share in the current fiscal year. Further, due to the unclear management environment predicted for the second half of the fiscal year, the Company has postponed decisions regarding the annual dividend.

For reference: details of annual dividend

Dividend per share

Record date

Interim

Year-end

Annual

Fiscal 2019

¥40.00

TBD

TBD

Fiscal 2018 ended March 31, 2019

¥8.00

¥40.00

-

Note: Effective October 1, 2018, the Company conducted a one-for-five reverse stock split pertaining to shares of common stock. The amount of the year-end dividend for fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, is displayed using an amount from prior to the reverse stock split, and "-" has been input for the amount of the annual divided. When recalculated to reflect the reverse stock split, the annual dividend for fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, was ¥80 per share.

Disclaimer

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 07:56:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 922 B
EBIT 2020 60 411 M
Net income 2020 40 287 M
Debt 2020 90 230 M
Yield 2020 2,42%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 494 B
Technical analysis trends FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4 450,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 460,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michihiro Kitazawa President & Chairman
Shiro Kondo General Manager-Research & Development
Michio Abe Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kenzo Sugai Representative Director, EVP & GM-Sales
Junichi Arai Director & General Manager-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.11.08%4 539
KEYENCE CORPORATION26.08%75 566
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE40.52%51 617
EMERSON ELECTRIC18.88%43 586
NIDEC CORPORATION34.57%42 969
EATON CORPORATION PLC28.53%36 776
