Fuji Electric : FE's First Shipment of Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems for Ships

10/11/2018 | 03:23am CEST

・Can be used in any sea area

FE's SOx scrubbers are available in both open loop and hybrid types. The open loop type is a system with a low investment burden, requiring few accessories, that uses seawater once and discharges it outside of the ship. The hybrid type combines open loop and closed loop technology (a method that uses circulating seawater with alkaline chemicals mixed in) so that ships can switch over in compliance with the regulations of the sea area in which they are operating. This makes it possible for the ship to operate anywhere, including sea areas where drainage is prohibited.※3

※3　 German rivers and ports, the three-mile Belgian coast and bays, and waters of the US states of California, Connecticut, and Hawaii

・Keeps operation costs down

With this system installed, it is possible to continue to use current fuels (heavy fuel oil) instead of switching to low-sulfur fuels, thereby contributing to operation cost reduction for shipowners. We calculate that this system will yield a return on investment within about three years.※4

※4　Calculated based on fuel consumption amounts for a 95,000 deadweight tonnage equivalent bulker using fuel prices as of September 2018.

Disclaimer

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 01:22:05 UTC
