Fuji Electric : Launch of 7400WX-T3U, a High-Capacity Uninterruptible Power Supply System for Overseas Markets

With the development of cloud information systems and e-commerce, more data centers are being constructed around the world. Data centers must supply power continuously in order to protect, maintain, and operate servers that store important information and to provide Internet connection lines. By combining the equipment necessary to create a data center, Fuji Electric is able to offer integrated services that include design, construction, and operation support for the entire facility, thereby contributing to the stable supply of electricity and to energy saving. One of the core pieces of equipment in doing this is the UPS, which continues to supply power even during power outages.

In recent years, construction of hyperscale (very large) data centers has been on the rise, especially in areas with many major cloud service providers, such as North America and Asia. The global UPS market is expected to grow to $30.2 billion with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 10% by 2022. * Hyperscale data centers require a high-capacity power supply of 20,000 kVA or more, so they consume enormous amounts of power. The UPSs installed in hyperscale data centers must also have a higher capacity and contribute to energy saving.

Fuji Electric has developed the high-capacity UPS '7400WX-T3U' for very large systems. It enables the construction of large-scale systems of up to 8000 kVA, and has one of the highest efficiency rating in the industry, contributing to the stable supply of electricity and energy saving in data centers.

*Source: 2018 White Paper on Information and Communications in Japan (Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications)