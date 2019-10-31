Fuji Electric : Notice Regarding Application for Tender Offer for Treasury Stock by METAWATER Co., Ltd. (54KB)

October 31, 2019 Company Name: Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Representative: Michihiro Kitazawa, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors Code Number: 6504, listed on the first sections of TSE and NSE; and on FSE Contact: Masayoshi Kisaki, General Manager, Corporate Planning Office, Corporate Management Planning Headquarters Telephone: +81-3-5435-7213

Notice Regarding Application for Tender Offer for Treasury Stock by METAWATER Co., Ltd.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., convened today, a resolution was passed to apply for the tender offer for treasury stock issued by METAWATER Co., Ltd., that was resolved at the meeting of this company's board of directors convened on October 29, 2019. Through its application, the Fuji Electric will seek to sell 2,200,000 of the shares of the common stock of METAWATER held by the Company.

Should METAWATER purchase all shares for which Fuji Electric is applying under this tender offer, Fuji Electric's ratio of ownership of METAWATER will decrease from 28.93% of this company's issued shares (as of September 30, 2019) to 20.44% (calculation method described below). METAWATER will remain an equity-method affiliate of the Company even after the tender offer.

1. Overview of Tender Offer

Fuji Electric will apply to sell shares of the common stock of METAWATER through the tender offer with the following conditions.

Number of shares to be sold: 2,200,000 shares of common stock

Selling price: ¥3,402 per share

2. Reason for Application for Tender Offer

After receiving the proposal for the tender offer from METAWATER, Fuji Electric examined the conditions and decided to apply for the offer after judging that the selling price and other conditions were appropriate. The capital acquired for the sale of the applicable stock will be used to fund future growth investments and otherwise improve corporate value.

3. Overview of METAWATER