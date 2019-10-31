Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.    6504   JP3820000002

FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(6504)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuji Electric : Notice Regarding Application for Tender Offer for Treasury Stock by METAWATER Co., Ltd. (54KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 03:57am EDT

October 31, 2019 Company Name: Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Representative: Michihiro Kitazawa, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors Code Number: 6504, listed on the first sections of TSE and NSE; and on FSE Contact: Masayoshi Kisaki, General Manager, Corporate Planning Office, Corporate Management Planning Headquarters Telephone: +81-3-5435-7213

Notice Regarding Application for Tender Offer for Treasury Stock by METAWATER Co., Ltd.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., convened today, a resolution was passed to apply for the tender offer for treasury stock issued by METAWATER Co., Ltd., that was resolved at the meeting of this company's board of directors convened on October 29, 2019. Through its application, the Fuji Electric will seek to sell 2,200,000 of the shares of the common stock of METAWATER held by the Company.

Should METAWATER purchase all shares for which Fuji Electric is applying under this tender offer, Fuji Electric's ratio of ownership of METAWATER will decrease from 28.93% of this company's issued shares (as of September 30, 2019) to 20.44% (calculation method described below). METAWATER will remain an equity-method affiliate of the Company even after the tender offer.

1. Overview of Tender Offer

Fuji Electric will apply to sell shares of the common stock of METAWATER through the tender offer with the following conditions.

Number of shares to be sold: 2,200,000 shares of common stock

Selling price: ¥3,402 per share

2. Reason for Application for Tender Offer

After receiving the proposal for the tender offer from METAWATER, Fuji Electric examined the conditions and decided to apply for the offer after judging that the selling price and other conditions were appropriate. The capital acquired for the sale of the applicable stock will be used to fund future growth investments and otherwise improve corporate value.

3. Overview of METAWATER

  1. Corporate name: METAWATER Co., Ltd.
  2. Head office: 1-25,Kanda-sudacho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0041, Japan
  3. Representatives: Yasushi Nakamura, President
  4. Business activities: Design and construction of equipment for water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, and waste treatment facilities; design, manufacture, and sale of various devices; implementation of repair work; provision of services including operation management
  5. Capital: ¥11,946 million
  6. Date of establishment: April 2008
  7. Number of employees: 2,317 (consolidated, as of March 31, 2019)
  8. Net sales: ¥117,342 million (consolidated, fiscal year ended March 31, 2019)

4. Changes in Shareholding Through Tender Offer

(1) Number of shares held before tender offer

7,500,000 shares

(28.93% of total shares issued)

(2) Number of shares to be sold through tender offer

2,200,000 shares

(8.49% of total shares issued)

(3) Number of shares held after tender offer

5,300,000 shares

(20.44% of total shares issued)

Notes:

  1. The figure for "number of shares held after tender offer" represents the number of shares to be held if the tender offer is carried out as planned and all 2,200,000 applicable shares of common stock in METAWATER are sold. The upper limit for shares to be purchased by METAWATER through this tender offer is 4,300,000. However, other companies may also apply to sell shares, and it therefore cannot be guaranteed that all 2,200,000 of the shares Fuji Electric seeks to sell will be sold.
  2. Percentages of total shares issued are calculated based on the number of shares issued as of September 30, 2019, of 25,923,500 listed in CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 (Unaudited), for which the Japanese-language version was published by METAWATER on October 29, 2019 (figures have been rounded to two decimal points).

5. Schedule for Tender Offer

(1)

Board of directors' resolution by METAWATER

October 29, 2019

(2) Announcement of tender offer

October 30, 2019

(3)

Tender offer period

October 30-November 27, 2019

(4) Announcement of tender offer results

November 28, 2019

(5)

Commencement of transaction processing

December 19, 2019

6. Future Outlook

The impact of the tender offer on the consolidated performance of the Company is expected to be minimal.

Disclaimer

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 07:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
09/27FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/04FUJI ELECTRIC : A product video of the the ”100kW fuel cell power generati..
PU
08/01FUJI ELECTRIC : Expanding the Lineup of the 7th-Generation X Series IGBT Modules
AQ
07/25FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD : 1st quarter results
CO
06/25FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD : Proxy Statments
CO
06/20FUJI ELECTRIC : Acquisition of Leading Indian Power Electronics Manufacturer to ..
AQ
05/23FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD : Dividends
CO
05/02FUJI ELECTRIC : Ice Energy Signs International Distribution Partner Agreement wi..
AQ
04/25FUJI ELECTRIC : Announcement of Revised Dividend Forecast (41KB)
PU
04/25FUJI ELECTRIC CO LTD : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 922 B
EBIT 2020 60 411 M
Net income 2020 40 287 M
Debt 2020 90 230 M
Yield 2020 2,42%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 494 B
Technical analysis trends FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4 450,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 460,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michihiro Kitazawa President & Chairman
Shiro Kondo General Manager-Research & Development
Michio Abe Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kenzo Sugai Representative Director, EVP & GM-Sales
Junichi Arai Director & General Manager-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.11.08%4 539
KEYENCE CORPORATION26.08%75 566
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE40.52%51 617
EMERSON ELECTRIC18.88%43 586
NIDEC CORPORATION34.57%42 969
EATON CORPORATION PLC28.53%36 776
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group