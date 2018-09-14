Fuji Electric : Release of Multi-PCS for Solar Generation Facilities with Storage Batteries to Achieve Low-Cost Solar Power Systems

1） Integrating two types of PCS to reduce facility cost and minimize power loss

In conventional solar generation systems with storage batteries, both the solar panels and the storage batteries require PCS for electric power conversion.

This model has integrated component inverter circuits and controllers to combine the functions of the two PCS into one. This has reduced the number of the PCS and coupled transformers needed as well as the manhours necessary to install them, realizing an approximately 20% reduction of cost compared to conventional systems.*3

It also stores the solar power in the batteries without the need for AC conversion, lowering the power loss by four to five percent compared to previous models.

*3 Compared with existing FE products

Integrating PCS for solar panels and for storage batteries

2）High-precision output control supports stabilizing the power grid and generation capacity

Fuji Electric is a forerunner in storage battery control for wind generation facilities, with advanced expertise gained by undertaking experiments and practical applications ahead of the industry. In this way, FE has developed a control model that achieves a power generation capacity variance (the ratio of power generation capacity fluctuation within a unit time period) within one percent per minute, the highest level in the world. The new product can be equipped with this control model*4, which provides support for the stabilization of power grid systems and generation capacity.

*4 Available as an option