Fuji Electric : Statement Regarding Allegations of Fictitious Transactions Against Subsidiary (102KB)

January 30, 2020

Statement Regarding Allegations of Fictitious Transactions Against Subsidiary

On January 24, 2020, Fuji Electric issued a news release entitled "Statement on Media Reports Dated January 24" detailing allegations that consolidated subsidiary Fuji Electric IT Solutions Co., Ltd. ("FSL"), had engaged in fictitious transactions with other companies. A special investigative committee was assembled to investigate this matter. The investigation of this committee has been completed, and the details are as follows.

1. Fictitious Transactions

The following transactions conducted between FSL and a specific counterparty over the period from March 2015 to October 2019 were found to be non-existent (fictitious). These transactions involved the supply of IT equipment and software to highly confidential government entities, and FSL was requested, by a counterparty with which prior transactions existed, to act as an intermediary in transactions between the suppliers and buyers (direct delivery transactions) designated by the counterparty as was necessitated given the nature of the transactions.

No. of Sales amount / Procurement transactions No. of buyers amount / No. of suppliers Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 3 ¥3.4 billion / 1 ¥3.3 billion / 2 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 4 ¥5.0 billion / 1 ¥4.7 billion / 2 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 4 ¥6.6 billion / 1 ¥6.2 billion / 2 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 11 ¥5.8 billion / 2 ¥5.4 billion / 4 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2016 15 ¥3.3 billion / 2 ¥3.1 billion / 2 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2015 1 ¥0.1 billion / 1 ¥0.1 billion / 1

Notes:

The figures above do not include four transactions (for which sales of ¥4.7 billion were not recorded in the six-month period ended September 30, 2019) that have already been cancelled. The names of the buyers and suppliers cannot be disclosed based on confidentiality agreements concluded as part of transactions and the investigation.

A comprehensive investigation found that the Fuji Electric Group ("FE Group") had not been involved in any fictitious transactions other than those listed.

2. Misconduct by FSL

The investigation conducted by the special investigative committee over the period from December 24, 2019, to January 26, 2020, entailed transferring evidence and other external and internal