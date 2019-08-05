Log in
Fuji Oil : Announcement of the Settlement of Accounts for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2020

08/05/2019 | 02:55am EDT

(Note) Figures shown have been rounded down to the nearest million yen

Our settlement of accounts for the First quarter of the year ending March 2020 was announced on the afternoon of Monday, August 5 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange Press Club. An outline of the accounts is presented below.

Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)

Consolidated operating results (total)

(% is in comparison to the previous year)

*Comprehensive income:
  • The First Quarter of the Year ending March 2020: 3,682 million yen 8,146.3%
  • The First Quarter of the Year ending March 2019: 44 million yen (98.2%)

Overviews by division are as follows

Vegetable Oils and Fats

Net sales decreased due to sales focused on profitability in Japan and overseas. Income increased on improved profitability in Japan and Europe, as well as recovery in the Americas following the stoppage of operations during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Industrial Chocolate

Net sales increased significantly. Sales of chocolate for ice cream decreased in Japan. Overseas, the consolidation of Blommer in the US contributed. Income decreased on lower revenues in Japan. Overseas, sales were down in Brazil due to demand normalization after especially favorable sales during the same period of the previous fiscal year. In the US, there was a reversal of gains on futures evaluations during the acquisition of Blommer.

Emulsified and Fermented Ingredients

Looking overseas, net sales of margarine and fillings were favorable in China but demand of preparations were sluggish in Japan, resulting in decreased revenues. Income decreased year on year. While sales of cream products were favorable on domestic markets and profitability of margarine products improved, there was an increase in the elimination amount for unrealized gains on inventory assets.

Soy-based Ingredients

Net sales decreased slightly. Although sales of soy protein foods increased favorably in Japan, overseas there was the impact from the selloff of a Chinese subsidiary last fiscal year. Income increased on higher revenues in Japan as well as favorable sales of soy protein foods in China.

Forecasts for Consolidated Results for the Year Ending March 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(% is in comparison to the previous year)

*Qualitative information regarding forecast consolidated figures
No revisions have been made for the full-year forecast announced on May 8, 2019.
Revisions will promptly be announced if deemed necessary after determining the changes that may arise in the Company's business environment.

*Explanation and other notes regarding appropriate utilization of the predictions
The forecasts above have been made based on assumptions deemed rational together with information available at the time of this announcement, and the actual results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors.

More Detail

1Q/FY2019 IR information (451KB)

End of report

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 06:54:04 UTC
