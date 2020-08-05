Fuji Oil : Announces Terms for Trustee's Acquisition of Shares Under Stock Compensation Plan (156KB)

Log in
Fuji Oil : Announces Terms for Trustee's Acquisition of Shares Under Stock Compensation Plan

08/05/2020 | 03:42am EDT

August 5, 2020

To whom it may concern:

Company Name:

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Representative:

Hiroshi Shimizu, President & CEO

(Code: 2607 TSE First Section)

Inquiries:

Yoshiharu Okamoto

(Corporate Communication Group

Leader)

Fuji Oil Holdings Announces Terms for Trustee's Acquisition of Shares Under Stock

Compensation Plan

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. hereby announces that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, determined the terms by which a designated trustee will acquire shares under the company's stock compensation plan. This plan, available for the company's eligible directors (outside directors are not eligible), was adopted by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on May 19, 2020, and approved by shareholders at the 92nd General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2020.

Described below are the details of the trust and terms by which the trustee will acquire the shares.

Description of trust

Trust name

Trust for Delivering Shares to Directors

Settlor

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Trustee

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Retrustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.

Beneficiaries

Eligible directors

Caretaker

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and an independent third party (to be determined)

Exercise of voting rights

The trustee refrains from exercising voting rights in the entrusted shares for

the duration of the trust period.

Type of trust

Third-party benefit trust, categorized as monetary trust with no cash payout.

Date of trust agreement

August 24, 2020

Date for entrusting cash

August 24, 2020

Trust end date

August 31, 2023 (tentative)

Terms by which trustee acquires shares in Fuji Oil Holdings

Type of shares trustee

Common shares

acquires

Amount of cash Fuji Oil

Holdings entrusts to trustee

JPY 343,026,000

for purchasing the shares

Total shares trustee

118,000

acquires

Method by which trustee

Third-party allotment (Fuji Oil Holdings disposes of treasury stock and allots

acquires the shares

the shares to the trustee).

Date of acquisition

August 24, 2020

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:41:01 UTC
