Fuji Oil : Announces Terms for Trustee's Acquisition of Shares Under Stock Compensation Plan (156KB)

Fuji Oil Holdings Announces Terms for Trustee's Acquisition of Shares Under Stock

Compensation Plan

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. hereby announces that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, determined the terms by which a designated trustee will acquire shares under the company's stock compensation plan. This plan, available for the company's eligible directors (outside directors are not eligible), was adopted by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on May 19, 2020, and approved by shareholders at the 92nd General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2020.

Described below are the details of the trust and terms by which the trustee will acquire the shares.

Description of trust