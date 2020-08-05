Fuji Oil : Announces Terms for Trustee's Acquisition of Shares Under Stock Compensation Plan (156KB)

|
August 5, 2020
To whom it may concern:
Company Name:
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
Representative:
Hiroshi Shimizu, President & CEO
(Code: 2607 TSE First Section)
Inquiries:
Yoshiharu Okamoto
(Corporate Communication Group
Leader)
Fuji Oil Holdings Announces Terms for Trustee's Acquisition of Shares Under Stock
Compensation Plan
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. hereby announces that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, determined the terms by which a designated trustee will acquire shares under the company's stock compensation plan. This plan, available for the company's eligible directors (outside directors are not eligible), was adopted by the Board of Directors at a meeting held on May 19, 2020, and approved by shareholders at the 92nd General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2020.
Described below are the details of the trust and terms by which the trustee will acquire the shares.
Description of trust
Trust name
Trust for Delivering Shares to Directors
Settlor
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.
Trustee
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
Retrustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.
Beneficiaries
Eligible directors
Caretaker
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. and an independent third party (to be determined)
Exercise of voting rights
The trustee refrains from exercising voting rights in the entrusted shares for
the duration of the trust period.
Type of trust
Third-party benefit trust, categorized as monetary trust with no cash payout.
Date of trust agreement
August 24, 2020
Date for entrusting cash
August 24, 2020
Trust end date
August 31, 2023 (tentative)
Terms by which trustee acquires shares in Fuji Oil Holdings
Type of shares trustee
Common shares
acquires
Amount of cash Fuji Oil
Holdings entrusts to trustee
JPY 343,026,000
for purchasing the shares
Total shares trustee
118,000
acquires
Method by which trustee
Third-party allotment (Fuji Oil Holdings disposes of treasury stock and allots
acquires the shares
the shares to the trustee).
Date of acquisition
August 24, 2020
