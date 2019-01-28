Log in
Fuji Oil : Notification of the Completion of Procedures for Acquisition of the Stock of Blommer Chocolate Company

01/28/2019 | 07:19pm EST

January 29, 2019 Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Notification of the Completion of Procedures for Acquisition of the Stock of Blommer Chocolate Company

(Conversion into a Subsidiary)

In connection with acquisition of the stock of the US company Blommer Chocolate Company ("Blommer") announced in the news release dated November 19, 2018 and titled "Notification of Acquisition of Shares and Absorption-type Merger in Blommer Chocolate Company, based in the US (Conversion into a Subsidiary)," Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. ("Fuji Oil") executed the various procedures based on the merger agreement in response to the satisfaction of conditions for completion of the stock acquisition, including the end of the waiting period based on

US antitrust laws. Fuji Oil therefore completed all of the procedures for the stock acquisition on January 28, 2019 (US time). As a result of this stock acquisition, Blommer has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuji Oil.

The impact of this acquisition on the consolidated financial results of the fiscal year March 2019 is currently being analyzed and will be announced once it becomes clear there is a material impact on our forecasted financial results of the current fiscal year.

1

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 00:18:01 UTC
