Fuji Oil : Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Target approved by Science Based Targets initiative(367KB)

05/06/2020 | 08:04pm EDT

May 7th, 2020

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Reduction of Greenhouse Gases - Target approved by Science Based Targets initiative

Fuji Oil Group Holdings Inc., (CEO Hiroshi Shimizu), hereby announces that in April 2020, the mid-term GHG emission reduction target set by global Fuji Oil Group companies has been officially approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). SBTi is a non-profit initiative led by the CDP, the World Resources Institute, the World Wildlife Fund and the United Nations Global Compact.

SBTi encourages companies to set and verify reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement, based on scientific evidence to keep global warming below 2℃ from pre-industrial levels, and moreover, within 1.5℃.

We reviewed and strengthened our Environmental Vision 2030 in accordance to the SBTi approval. Fuji Oil Group has collected data of the Scope3 for the first time to determine the amount of GHG emission of our entire supply chains.

We promote energy saving, introduction of renewable energy sources, and development of environmentally friendly products using new technology to contribute to a sustainable society.

Ex )) Environmental Vision 2030

① 24% of CO2 emissions reduction.

② Water usage reduction：20% reduction per unit of production

③ Waste reduction：10% reduction per unit of production

④ Resource recycling：Recycling rate of at least 99.8% (Group companies in Japan)

Approved by SBTi

New ) ) Environmental Vision 2030 （2016 base, 2030 target)

① Reduce the absolute Scope1 and 2* GHG emissions in 40% Reduce the absolute scope 3* emissions in 18%

② Water usage reduction：20% reduction in per unit of production

③ Waste reduction：10% reduction per unit of production

④ Resource recycling：Recycling rate of at least 99.8% (Group companies in Japan)

○SBTi：

*1) Scope 1: Direct emissions from the activities own by Fuji Oil, including fuel combustion and emission from manufacturing process.

Scope 2: Indirect emissions from electricity and heat purchased and used by Fuji Oil

*2) Scope3: All other indirect emissions from 1 and 2. (Raw material and fuels production shipping / use/ waste, commute, and business trip etc.). We will reduce CO2 emissions by focusing on purchased goods and services, which account for more than 70% of Scope 3.

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 00:03:01 UTC
