Fuji Oil : Release of Sustainability Report 2018

1. CSR priority theme and its formulation process
We reviewed the 'CSR priority theme' to contribute to society through our business in FY 2017. We publish a new 'CSR priority theme' and its formulation process.
2. CSR priority theme and its goal disclosure
For each 'CSR priority theme' formulated in fiscal 2017, goals and progress are posted.
3. Enhancement of data on ESG
To increase transparency, we increased the number of data posted on ESG. Data on ESG is available from each priority area page.
＜CSR priority themes and URL＞
