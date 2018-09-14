Log in
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC (2607)

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC (2607)
News 
News

Fuji Oil : Release of Sustainability Report 2018

09/14/2018

1. CSR priority theme and its formulation process
We reviewed the 'CSR priority theme' to contribute to society through our business in FY 2017. We publish a new 'CSR priority theme' and its formulation process.

2. CSR priority theme and its goal disclosure
For each 'CSR priority theme' formulated in fiscal 2017, goals and progress are posted.

3. Enhancement of data on ESG
To increase transparency, we increased the number of data posted on ESG. Data on ESG is available from each priority area page.

＜CSR priority themes and URL＞

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 04:47:11 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 316 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 14 563 M
Debt 2019 37 309 M
Yield 2019 1,52%
P/E ratio 2019 20,00
P/E ratio 2020 18,42
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 296 B
Chart FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 910  JPY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Shimizu President, CEO & Representative Director
Tomoki Matsumoto CFO, Director, Executive Officer & Head-Compliance
Haruyasu Kida Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Hirokazu Maeda Director
Kazuhiro Mishina Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC2.56%2 655
NESTLÉ-3.17%256 477
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.50%72 082
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL2.50%63 575
DANONE-6.66%51 620
GENERAL MILLS-19.87%28 315
