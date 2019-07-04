Fuji Oil : ''UPGRADE Plant based kitchen'' will be opened on September 20 at Daimaru Shinsaibashi store

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (Head office: Osaka-shi, President and CEO: Hiroshi Shimizu) decided to open a ''UPGRADE Plant based kitchen (hereinafter ''Upgrade'' ) '' at Daimaru Shinsaibashi store Main Building B2F Food Hall that will be renovate on September 20. At ''Upgrade'', you can enjoy a wide range of menus such as hamburger, fried chicken, lasagna, salad, dessert using soy-based ingredients and that is now attracting attention and new soymilk ingredients made with the USS manufacturing method, the world's first patented*.
Details will be announced on the official site (https://www.upg-pbk.com) from now on.
*New soymilk ingredients with USS (Ultra Soy Separation) manufacturing method: The world's first patented manufacturing method for separating and fractionating soybeans that Fuji Oil has researched and developed over half a century. The ingredients including soymilk cream, low-fat soymilk, soymilk whipping cream, cheese made of soymilk have achieved a rich taste different from conventional soy products.
