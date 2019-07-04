Log in
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC

(2607)
Fuji Oil : ''UPGRADE Plant based kitchen'' will be opened on September 20 at Daimaru Shinsaibashi store

07/04/2019

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (Head office: Osaka-shi, President and CEO: Hiroshi Shimizu) decided to open a ''UPGRADE Plant based kitchen (hereinafter ''Upgrade'' ) '' at Daimaru Shinsaibashi store Main Building B2F Food Hall that will be renovate on September 20. At ''Upgrade'', you can enjoy a wide range of menus such as hamburger, fried chicken, lasagna, salad, dessert using soy-based ingredients and that is now attracting attention and new soymilk ingredients made with the USS manufacturing method, the world's first patented*.
Details will be announced on the official site (https://www.upg-pbk.com) from now on.

*New soymilk ingredients with USS (Ultra Soy Separation) manufacturing method: The world's first patented manufacturing method for separating and fractionating soybeans that Fuji Oil has researched and developed over half a century. The ingredients including soymilk cream, low-fat soymilk, soymilk whipping cream, cheese made of soymilk have achieved a rich taste different from conventional soy products.

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 02:12:08 UTC
