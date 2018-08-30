Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Fuji Oil Holdings Inc    2607   JP3816400000

FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC (2607)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Release of Our First Integrated Report: FUJI OIL Integrated Report 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 05:07am CEST

The report highlights our commitment to ESG management. It mentions that we strive to deliver plant-based food solutions that address social problems, and that in doing so, we help achieve sustainable growth for our group while also fulfilling our social/environmental obligations-i.e., to contribute toward a sustainable society.
Because this is our first ever integrated report, we wanted to provide a highly descriptive overview of our group's businesses. Accordingly, we have presented detailed descriptions of our strategies by segment and by geographic area.

  • Main Contents

    Message from the CEO
    A History of 'Kachizukuri' (Creating Value)
    Resolving Social Issues for a Sustainable Society and the Growth of the Fuji Oil Group
    Solutions through the Creation of Foods
    （Research and Development Strategy / Management Strategy / Financial Strategy）
    Corporate Governance
    Financial Analysis

    The Japanese and English editions are 63 pages long.
    A 38-page-long Chinese edition will be released in late September.

Disclaimer

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 03:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC
05:07aRELEASE OF OUR FIRST INTEGRATED REPO : FUJI OIL Integrated Report 2018
PU
08/07FUJI OIL : Announcement of the Settlement of Accounts for the First Quarter of t..
PU
07/30FUJI OIL : Notice of Changes in Investment Equity of Harald
PU
07/05FUJI OIL : Notification of Acquisition of Australian Industrial Use Chocolate Ma..
PU
06/21FUJI OIL : Notice of resolutions of the 90th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareho..
PU
06/08FUJI OIL : Progress report on responsible palm oil sourcing
PU
05/11FUJI OIL : Notification of construction of a “grievance mechanism” (..
PU
03/28FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/04FUJI OIL : 2018 New Year’s Address by the President of Fuji Oil Holdings I..
PU
2017FUJI OIL : The notification of a joint venture company foundation in Malaysia to..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 316 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 14 671 M
Debt 2019 37 542 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 19,65
P/E ratio 2020 18,06
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 293 B
Chart FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Fuji Oil Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3 828  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Shimizu President, CEO & Representative Director
Tomoki Matsumoto CFO, Director, Executive Officer & Head-Compliance
Haruyasu Kida Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Hirokazu Maeda Director
Kazuhiro Mishina Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUJI OIL HOLDINGS INC0.75%2 634
NESTLÉ-3.03%254 516
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.74%71 692
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-0.61%62 314
DANONE-1.29%54 804
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.87%28 423
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.