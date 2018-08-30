Release of Our First Integrated Report: FUJI OIL Integrated Report 2018

The report highlights our commitment to ESG management. It mentions that we strive to deliver plant-based food solutions that address social problems, and that in doing so, we help achieve sustainable growth for our group while also fulfilling our social/environmental obligations-i.e., to contribute toward a sustainable society.

Because this is our first ever integrated report, we wanted to provide a highly descriptive overview of our group's businesses. Accordingly, we have presented detailed descriptions of our strategies by segment and by geographic area.

Main Contents Message from the CEO A History of 'Kachizukuri' (Creating Value) Resolving Social Issues for a Sustainable Society and the Growth of the Fuji Oil Group Solutions through the Creation of Foods

（Research and Development Strategy / Management Strategy / Financial Strategy） Corporate Governance Financial Analysis The Japanese and English editions are 63 pages long.

A 38-page-long Chinese edition will be released in late September.